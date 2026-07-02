“Cancel It Immediately!”: Colleen Hoover Faces Brutal Backlash Over Shocking New Amazon Deal As Fans Expose Her Dark Past

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Colleen Hoover has found herself at the center of another online firestorm after Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a major new film based on the bestselling romance novel Love, Theoretically.

Instead of excitement, the announcement was met with immediate backlash. Fans of the book flooded social media, demanding that the studio cut ties with the author. Many questioned why Hoover was brought onto the adaptation, citing her past controversies.

Highlights Amazon's latest film announcement sparks an unexpected wave of online outrage.

Fans revive old controversies after Colleen Hoover lands a major new role.

Colleen Hoover’s Hollywood profile continues to rise despite divisive adaptations of her books.

“Colleen Hoover and Love, Theoretically should have never been in the same sentence. Burn it,” one angry fan said.

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Amazon announces Love, Theoretically adaptation with Colleen Hoover attached

Image credits: Berkley Publishing Group

On June 29, Amazon MGM Studios announced it had acquired the rights to produce a live-action adaptation of bestselling author Ali Hazelwood’s novel Love, Theoretically.

Published in 2023, it follows the romance between two rival physicists amid academic rivalries and false identities. The news follows Amazon’s adaptation of Hazelwood’s novel The Love Hypothesis, set its premiere date.

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Image credits: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

At the same time, the studio also revealed that It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover will co-produce the film through her company, Heartbones Entertainment.

Although no cast has been announced, the film will be directed by Sofia Alvarez, who previously wrote for the To All the Boys franchise.

Colleen Hoover’s controversial past resurfaces after new Amazon deal

Image credits: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Despite the novel’s popularity, Hoover’s involvement quickly raised eyebrows online. On X, users reacted with widespread criticism, pointing to Hoover’s past controversies.

Several users pointed to a controversy involving the bestselling author and her eldest son, Levi Hoover. In February 2022, an X user accused Levi of harassing her while she was still a minor.

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Hoover reportedly denied the allegations in a private Facebook group, but the claims resurfaced after Amazon revealed her involvement.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

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“Cancel it IMMEDIATELY. Why is a woman who covered up her son’s as*ault producing?” one fan asked.

Others argued that Hoover’s novels contain problematic tropes, including a joke about a baby’s private parts, and said she should not be involved with the project in any capacity.

A second person wrote, “Please delete this; my friend is feeling unwell ever since she heard this traumatic news.”

“Colleen Hoover and producing in the same sentence? You can already cancel that movie,” a third user added.

Divisive Colleen Hoover adaptation arrives on streaming this month

Image credits: Universal Pictures‘

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Despite the controversies surrounding her work, including the 2024 adaptation of It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Hoover’s Hollywood profile has continued to grow.

In 2025, Regretting You, based on her 2019 novel of the same name, became a box-office hit despite negative reviews. Earlier this year, Reminders of Him, based on her 2022 book, was released in theaters.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

After earning $89 million against a reported $25 million budget, the film is set to debut on Peacock on July 10. Like Hoover’s previous adaptations, the film received mixed reviews and currently holds a 56% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyond Love, Theoretically, Hoover is attached as a producer on Verity, a psychological thriller based on her 2018 novel. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett and is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.

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The Love Hypothesis is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video on September 23, 2026.