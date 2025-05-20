ADVERTISEMENT

Kowo is a comic artist who creates one-panel comics filled with quirky humor and sheep with personality. After trying out music and painting, they eventually picked up a pen to draw and discovered that comics were the right fit. "I couldn't draw, and to be fair, I still really can't," Kowo says, but they believe anyone can learn if they put in the time.

Their main characters, Sammy and Pete, are two sheep brothers inspired by their sister's love for sheep and shows like 'Shaun the Sheep.' Influenced by comics like 'Garfield' and 'Calvin and Hobbes,' Kowo uses animals to reflect on society in a lighthearted, indirect way. Whether it's a joke, a social observation, or just something strange that made them laugh, Kowo shares it with the hope that it makes someone else's day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two wacky sheep sitting on a couch, humorously discussing streaming services and missing simpler movie choices.

coldteacomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic featuring wacky sheep and dry humor, shows a magician dog performing a vanishing card trick with a skeptical sheep.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic with wacky sheep characters discussing an electric car with extra bumper security, featuring dry humor by Kowo.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Wacky sheep comic by Kowo showing two characters in a car with dry humor about driving on snow drift season.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic panel featuring wacky sheep with dry humor, one warning about salt while the other resists being told what to do.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Comic featuring wacky sheep, one encouraging seize the day while the other prefers resting quietly in dry humor style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white comic featuring wacky sheep playing chess with dry humor about job and backstory.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic strip using dry humor about letting Sammy sleep in on weekends.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing handling life and accepting limitations in a simple black and white style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Black and white comic of wacky sheep with dry humor, one sheep frustrated writing, another holding laptop and coffee.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic strip using dry humor about a meeting and productivity.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two wacky sheep with dry humor in a comic by Kowo, one holding a cup, the other using a laptop while shouting.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic featuring wacky sheep and dry humor, with two characters discussing loud volume and hearing.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two wacky sheep comics by Kowo show dry humor with one sheep asking for help and the other checking a to-do list.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic using dry humor about no coffee and a wet floor.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Minimalist comic panels showing the progressive decay of Christmas trees with wacky sheep and dry humor style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two wacky sheep in a comic scene with dry humor, one mopping and the other lying down wearing a bucket as a hat.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic panel featuring wacky sheep characters in a humorous scene from new comics by Kowo with dry humor elements.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two wacky sheep in a comic by Kowo, one vacuuming while the other protests with dry humor.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Wacky sheep comic by Kowo with dry humor, featuring a sheep scolding large animal claws about wiping their feed.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Comic strip featuring wacky sheep with dry humor, one sheep struggling to pose while another sketches.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing wild animals living in the city and public transport.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Wacky sheep characters in a comic by Kowo, featuring dry humor with a cell phone dropped in a rice pot.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic strip with dry humor discussing a cat accelerating involuntarily.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Comic strip featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing the use of a green screen background.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two wacky sheep characters in a black and white comic with dry humor, one holding a balloon looking slightly happier.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic featuring wacky sheep talking about making comics, with dry humor in a simple black and white style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two wacky sheep in a comic strip with dry humor, one hugging the other who wants to go jogging outside.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Wacky sheep comic by Kowo features a thermonuclear bomb and dry humor with a sheep saying duck and cover.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two wacky sheep characters in a dry humor comic by Kowo, having a playful conversation inside a room.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two wacky sheep with dry humor discuss Gamestop, sitting on a couch with popcorn in a black and white comic style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comic panel featuring wacky sheep with dry humor debating a cat rescue and inclusion in black and white style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Comic strip featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing a car crash and responsibility in a wheelbarrow.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing an impressive Death Star Lego set in black and white.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Wacky sheep characters engaging in dry humor about teenage music in a comic by Kowo.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two wacky sheep with dry humor preparing food in a comic strip by Kowo, featuring a humorous kitchen conversation.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two wacky sheep in a comic scene with dry humor, one holding origami bills and speaking about processing bills.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two wacky sheep characters dressed in winter clothes making a dry humor joke about icy sidewalks.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic featuring wacky sheep with dry humor discussing internet preferences for dogs and cats.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic panel with wacky sheep and dry humor, featuring a sheep on a unicycle and a cat wearing party hats.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Cartoon of wacky sheep in fencing gear with dry humor discussing a cleaning roster in a comic style by Kowo.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Two wacky sheep in a comic strip, one encouraging the other to get out of bed with dry humor.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two wacky sheep comic characters in conversation, featuring dry humor by Kowo in a black and white cartoon style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic discussing athlete pay, featuring Kowo's dry humor style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Black and white comic featuring wacky sheep characters with dry humor discussing buying ice cream on sale.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Wacky sheep comic by Kowo shows two sheep talking about work and weather with dry humor in a black and white style.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic with dry humor discussing pancakes for dinner.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two wacky sheep characters in a comic style, featuring dry humor about going for a run and optimism.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Two wacky sheep with dry humor watch a screen, one offers popcorn, comic style by Kowo on WallStreetBets subreddit.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Comic panel of wacky sheep with dry humor protesting for a three-day weekend in a new comic by Kowo.

    coldteacomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!