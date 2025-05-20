ADVERTISEMENT

Kowo is a comic artist who creates one-panel comics filled with quirky humor and sheep with personality. After trying out music and painting, they eventually picked up a pen to draw and discovered that comics were the right fit. "I couldn't draw, and to be fair, I still really can't," Kowo says, but they believe anyone can learn if they put in the time.

Their main characters, Sammy and Pete, are two sheep brothers inspired by their sister's love for sheep and shows like 'Shaun the Sheep.' Influenced by comics like 'Garfield' and 'Calvin and Hobbes,' Kowo uses animals to reflect on society in a lighthearted, indirect way. Whether it's a joke, a social observation, or just something strange that made them laugh, Kowo shares it with the hope that it makes someone else's day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram