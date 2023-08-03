Hi, my name is Kowo and I draw comics. Sometimes. After several attempts at other hobbies like music and painting in general, I tried to draw a comic. And I liked it. The first drawings were rough, I experimented with color or greyscale and after a while, I stayed at black and white. Then I drew my first sheep and my sister liked it very much. She really likes sheep. So I invented my two brothers, Sammy and Pete. They are my favorite topic now. I tried to be funny or capture the zeitgeist or include interesting bits of information, but in the end, it doesn't matter. As long they are wacky.

More info: Instagram | cold-tea.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Youth And Fashion. Mistakes Will Be Made

Youth And Fashion. Mistakes Will Be Made

Report

10points
kowo
POST
faeriefox
faeriefox
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honey calm down, I'm sure it's just a phase.

1
1point
reply
#2

Potty Training

Potty Training

Report

9points
kowo
POST
#3

Curfew

Curfew

Report

8points
kowo
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they really slow getting over hang-overs too?

1
1point
reply
#4

Food Lovers

Food Lovers

Report

8points
kowo
POST
#5

Er

Er

Report

7points
kowo
POST
#6

Wisdom Of Life

Wisdom Of Life

Report

6points
kowo
POST
faeriefox
faeriefox
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hate when people go back on what they said like this

1
1point
reply
#7

Current Events

Current Events

Report

6points
kowo
POST
#8

An Unexpected Retraining

An Unexpected Retraining

Report

5points
kowo
POST
#9

Dishwasher

Dishwasher

Report

5points
kowo
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never trust a dishwasher though

0
0points
reply
#10

3 Day Weekend

3 Day Weekend

Report

5points
kowo
POST
#11

New Year, New Sheep!

New Year, New Sheep!

Report

4points
kowo
POST
#12

Decaffeinated Coffee

Decaffeinated Coffee

Report

4points
kowo
POST
#13

Public Data

Public Data

Report

3points
kowo
POST
#14

Coffee

Coffee

Report

3points
kowo
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if you give a sheep 2 cups of coffee they become human? I must try

0
0points
reply
#15

Kneecaps

Kneecaps

Report

3points
kowo
POST
#16

Bubble Bath

Bubble Bath

Report

2points
kowo
POST
#17

Gamestop And R/Wallstreetbets

Gamestop And R/Wallstreetbets

Report

2points
kowo
POST
#18

Yoga

Yoga

Report

2points
kowo
POST
#19

Cooking

Cooking

Report

1point
kowo
POST
#20

Past Noon

Past Noon

Report

1point
kowo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Marvel

Marvel

Report

0points
kowo
POST
#22

Vacation

Vacation

Report

0points
kowo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!