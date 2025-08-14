This Cognitive Test Separates The Geniuses From The Rest: Discover Where You Stand

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 Double points alert! 🚨

Cognitive tests typically assess skills like memory, attention, and perception – but this one’s different 🤓🧠

This test focuses on your reasoning and problem-solving abilities. We’ve gathered 19 challenging questions to push your logic to the limit. And your task is to prove you can decode at least 15/19 of these patterns ✅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio