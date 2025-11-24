ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing sparks a cleaning frenzy quite like the six most terrifying words in the English language: "Your in-laws are coming to visit." This isn't your casual, weekly tidy-up. Oh no. This is the Super Bowl of domestic inspections, a frantic, high-stakes performance where you attempt to create the convincing illusion that you are a person who lives in a constant state of sparkling, effortless perfection.

It's a deep-clean that goes beyond the surface, venturing into the forgotten realms of grimy baseboards and the mysterious, sticky patch on the kitchen floor. But fear not, domestic secret agent. We have assembled your arsenal of cheat codes, the cleaning powerhouses that will help you erase a year's worth of "living" in a single, panicked afternoon.