23 Cleaning Products That Will Trick Your In-Laws Into Thinking You Have Things Together
Nothing sparks a cleaning frenzy quite like the six most terrifying words in the English language: "Your in-laws are coming to visit." This isn't your casual, weekly tidy-up. Oh no. This is the Super Bowl of domestic inspections, a frantic, high-stakes performance where you attempt to create the convincing illusion that you are a person who lives in a constant state of sparkling, effortless perfection.
It's a deep-clean that goes beyond the surface, venturing into the forgotten realms of grimy baseboards and the mysterious, sticky patch on the kitchen floor. But fear not, domestic secret agent. We have assembled your arsenal of cheat codes, the cleaning powerhouses that will help you erase a year's worth of "living" in a single, panicked afternoon.
Black Stain Remover Gel Is Like A Therapist For Your Grout, Minus The Judgmental Questions About Your Lifestyle Choices
Review: "After trying multiple products to remove a small amount of mold under the silicone seal in my bathtub/shower, I happened upon this. It worked great! No scrubbing at all! No odor! I just put it on and let it sit overnight. In the morning, the mold spots were gone." - R. Eichhorn
The Secret To A Sparkling Throne Is Not A Royal Decree, But Toilet Pumice Stone, The Unsavory Hero That Helps You Scrub Away Evidence Of Last Night's Taco Tuesday
Review: "wow! they work awesome! I have brand new toilets and within weeks they had the same ring around them as the old ones did. I clean them regularly too, even tho it doesnt look like it. You know your getting old when a cleaning product excites you. my toilets look new again and very simple" - kristy
The Illusion That You Are A Person Who Lives In A Perpetually Grease-Free Home Is Brought To You By A Heavy Duty Degreaser Cleaner Spray
Review: "I have never used a product that Actually worked as well as Easy-Off heavy duty cleaner Degreaser. I dreaded cleaning the stainless steel vents in the hood above my stovetop. No longer! This cleaner is amazing! Buy it! You will not be sorry!" - Anita S
Prevent A Household Fire, And Your In-Laws' Passive-Aggressive Comments About Your Laundry Habits, With Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Review: "Yes, fantastic....this little gadget got the job done!!! We couldn't reach the lint in our dryer door vent. Connected this Holikme attachment to our vacuum, put it in the dryer door vent & it sucked up all the lint! It works great. I then used it to clean my car under the seat, around accelerator, around doors...all the hard-to-get-to places & it worked GREAT. It is narrow, flexible & easy to use. I highly recommend it. Great product!" - MCS
Dust Bunnies Be Gone, And Your In-Laws' Criticism With Them, Thanks To Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster
Review: "Exactly what my wife was looking for to "dust" blinds, ceiling fans, behind large pieces of furniture, etc. Extends and "click-locks" perfectly, the mop is bendable to whatever you desire. Highly recommended." - Durwood Foote
Your Mother-In-Law Doesn't Need To Know About The Horrifying, Multi-Generational Hair-Beast Living In Your Shower Drain, And A Sink Snake Hair Clog Remover Tool Is The Perfect Accomplice For Getting Rid Of The Evidence
Review: "I had a slow drain in my shower since I moved into my house but it had been getting worse to the point it wouldn’t drain and id be standing ankle deep in water while showering. Tried liquid plumber, vinegar and baking soda, a different clog removal gadget and was about ready to give up and call a plumber. Saw this product and the great reviews and thought I’d try. In five seconds, this gadget pulled out a hair clog that was almost two feet long! Super gross but so cool that this little product saved me several hundred and was super simple and fast." - Amazon Customer
The Very Specific Red Wine Stain From Last Christmas That Tells A Very Long, Slightly Incriminating Story Can Be Completely Erased From The Record With Some Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover
Review: "There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you loooooove and can’t live without." - Katie Tuite
Magic Sponge Eraser Baseboard Cleaner Tool May Cause Excessive Satisfaction And A Strong Urge To Tackle All The Dusty Corners Of Your Home, Just In Time For Your In-Laws' Arrival
Review: "These are the best sponges EVER! I love that they are so versatile. I use them on my stainless steel appliances and they don't leave streaks. I also love to dust my furniture and window sills with them, they collect and hold the dust without harsh chemicals, just a little water until they are damp!! Reusable for a very long time and a great price!" - HALEY MEADOR
There are two distinct levels of cleanliness in the known universe. There's "regular clean," which is a state of general tidiness required for your own sanity and survival. And then there's "in-law clean," a forensic-level, white-glove-inspection-proof state of purity that rarely occurs in nature.
This is the level where you suddenly see your home through their eyes, noticing the singular dog hair on the guest room lampshade and the faint water spots you'd made peace with months ago. These products are your boot camp instructors for that second, much more terrifying, level of clean.
Review: "This screen cleaner spray works great on all my devices! It easily cleaned my TV, laptop, and phone without leaving streaks or residue. Super easy to use, and the screens look brand new every time. Highly recommend!" - Butterloaf
When Your In-Laws Come To Visit, Make Sure The Only Thing They Notice Is Your Impeccable Taste, Not The Dust Bunnies On Your Blinds With This Window Blind Duster
Review: "Way better than I expected for the price! Worked great even with my wide flat blinds. Allows cleaning of both sides of 2 blinds at a time. It’s still a tedious job due to the number of blind slats and strings, but this is way better than anything else I’ve tried. Best when used a bit damp." - tortoisegirl
Because Your In-Laws Will Probably Use The Kitchen Sink, And You Don't Want Any Nasty Smells Creaping Out Of The Drain, So Invest In Some Garbage Disposal Cleaner
Review: "No need to touch any of the chemical cleaner. Just put in the disposable and follow directions! EASY PEASY! Clean and no residual scent! Tried others and this is by far the easiest to use AND cleans the disposal! Best one I found." - Nanabug
The Mysterious, Caked-On Gunk At The Bottom Of Your Oven That You Were Hoping Would Just Magically Disappear Is About To Have A Very Bad Day With The Pink Stuff
Review: "Social media videos made me buy it. Using it made me a believer. We burned the buildup off of a pizza stone recently, so my oven is super sooty, and clearly cleaning it is not my top priority I've always found it to be painstaking, but this stuff has changed that! I am very pleased with how quickly and efficiently it cleaned." - L. Jones
Before Your In-Laws Arrive, Make Sure Your Kitchen Is Sparkling Clean With Glass Cooktop Cleaner
Review: "If you have a glass stove top, this is a no brainer. Works like a charm! Easy to use, no need for prolonged soaking or anything like that. Just squeeze, sponge, wipe." - Ricardo L
Washing Machine Cleaner Is Like A Detox For Your Dirty Laundry's Dirty Secrets, And Your In-Laws Will Never Suspect A Thing
Review: "My front loader really smelled and no matter what I put into it; my clothes came out smelling moldy. When this came in the mail, I popped one in right away and was totally amazed at how clean the tumbler and rubber rings came out looking new. I would highly recommend this product and will order again when needed" - DIane Beaver
Multi-Fabric Cleaner Liquid And Upholstery Stain Remover Is Like Having A Team Of Forensic Cleaners On Speed Dial, Minus All The Questions
Review: "Purchased this for a mattress stain and when I say this is spray is magic I mean it! After 5 minutes the stain which had been there for weeks was gone! This is now an essential in our home." - Adina
Channel Your Inner Eco-Warrior And Give Your Home A Guilt-Free Glow With Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner , Just In Time For Your In-Laws To Arrive And Judge Your Cleaning Skills
Review: "I was pleasantly surprised on how well this cleaned. It was pretty powerful. I used it to clean my window frames and it worked awesome! It’s very easy to work with and has a lot of accessories that come with it to fit your every cleaning need." - David Yaksic
This drill is a form of domestic theater. You are the lead actor, and the role you are playing is "The Person Who Definitely Wipes Down Their Baseboards Weekly And Doesn't Have A Mysterious Sticky Spot On Their Kitchen Floor." These products are your supporting cast, your props and special effects department. Their job is to help you create a convincing illusion of effortless perfection, so that when the curtain rises (i.e., the doorbell rings), your performance is flawless.
The Official "What Dog?" Alibi For Your Floors Is Provided By A Pet Hair Rubber Broom
Review: "German Shepard hair deep in the carpet. We also use a Dyson vac for pet hair, needles to say, this tool does what the Dyson cannot. Rubber head is a little flimsy, rake in volume not strength. I also use it like a vacuum (pushing and raking), instead of just raking, and it works great." - Amazon Customer
The Jackson Pollock-Esque Masterpiece Of Fingerprints Currently Decorating Your Refrigerator Can Be Completely Wiped From History With A Good Stainless Steel Cleaner
Review: "I can not get over how well this works! I thought my appliances were past the point of no return. They looked embarrassingly dirty. But this little gem not only shined them to perfection…but it took two seconds and it smells great. I love the light lavender scent compared to the harsh chemical smell I’m used to. 100% recommend and 100% will buy again!" - Laura
The Ghostly White Film On Your Shower Door That Silently Judges You Every Morning Is About To Be Exorcised By Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover
Review: "This has been the only product I have been able to find that has worked on my shower door. As you can see in the photos. It was bad. I did two back to back applications. And let it sit for a bit. Cleaned it up with a brush and a wet rag. The third use I only had to use a wet rag. And only sat for 5 minutes. Smells like mint pepto. Super thick. Doesn’t run at all." - Katelyne
Your Leather Couch Is About To Look So Good, Your In-Laws Might Just Accuse You Of Buying New Furniture With A Little Help From Trinova Leather Cleaner
Review: "Used this leather cleaner refurbisher on my well-used butterscotch leather couch. Easily removed accumulated wear of my husband and I and our 5 grubby grandchildren." - C. Burns
The Very Questionable Water Bottle You've Been Afraid To Look Inside Can Finally Be Cleansed Of Its Sins With A Bottle Bright Thermos Cleaner
Review: "Cleans bottles in no time! Doesn’t leave a strange taste or smell, no residue! Works great with little chemicals! No soap needed." - SteveL
The "I Spent Hours Scrubbing This Shower" Illusion Is Easily Achieved With A Few Spritzes Of Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Review: "Photos don’t lie! This stuff works!! We have used just about every product available, steamed, scrubbed, scraped, and power washed our shower walls. None worked. Bought this cleaner on a whim and after the first night of spraying just one wall, I bought two more bottles. The build up just peels off the walls. At first I was embarrassed to post pictures but I had to share how well this cleaner works." - Mary Elizabeth
The Weirdly Sticky Spot On The Floor That Has Become A Permanent Part Of Your Home's Ecosystem Is About To Be Evicted By Goo Gone Original Adhesive Remover
Review: "My refrigerator had these ugly black panels over it and when I removed them I discovered some sort of adhesive that was on the fridge and everything stuck to it. I ordered this and it worked like a charm!" - Jess