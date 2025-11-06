“Can You Name These Cities?”: Test Yourself With 27 Challenging Questions In This Skyline Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen our fair share of beautiful skyline pictures. The towering skyscrapers against a stunning backdrop of a sunset? What’s not to love! But do you think you’ll be able to recognize the city just by the silhouette of its skyline? Let’s find out.

In this quiz, you’ll be given 27 pictures with silhouettes of the most famous buildings and landmarks in cities that are known worldwide. Your task is to guess the cities with no other hints. Just you and your ability to recognize famous places. Think you’re ready?

Traditional wooden boat on calm water with a modern city skyline in the background for a cities quiz challenge

Photo credits: Mahmoud Alsakhnini