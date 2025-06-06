ADVERTISEMENT

Geoffroy Mottart is a Belgian artist and florist who brings color and life to city streets in a surprising way. He places fresh flower arrangements on old public statues, giving them beards, crowns, and other floral details that stand out in the urban setting.

Mottart's work isn’t just about decoration. By adding flowers to these often-ignored monuments, the artist encourages people to notice what’s around them. You can even find the locations of Mottart's floral sculptures on his website!

