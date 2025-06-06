ADVERTISEMENT

Geoffroy Mottart is a Belgian artist and florist who brings color and life to city streets in a surprising way. He places fresh flower arrangements on old public statues, giving them beards, crowns, and other floral details that stand out in the urban setting.

Mottart's work isn’t just about decoration. By adding flowers to these often-ignored monuments, the artist encourages people to notice what’s around them. You can even find the locations of Mottart's floral sculptures on his website!

More info: Instagram | geoffroymottart.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Madame Chapeau, 2021

Bronze city statue dressed in flowers on hat and hands, showcasing artistic flower decoration on urban sculpture.

geoffroymottart Report

    #2

    Hermes, 2015

    City statue wearing a vibrant floral crown, showcasing an artistic flower dress installation in an urban setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #3

    Augustin L'autostoppeur, 2023

    Bronze city statue dressed in flowers on its head, standing on wet pavement near autumn trees and urban graffiti.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #4

    Peter Pan, 2021

    City statue dressed in vibrant flowers with a floral headdress, showcasing artistic flower decorations on urban sculptures.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #5

    Prince De Ligne, 2021

    City statue dressed in vibrant yellow and orange flowers, showcasing artistic floral decoration in an urban setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #6

    Yves Du Monceau, 2023

    Bronze city statue dressed in flowers with floral hair sitting on a bench in an outdoor park setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #7

    Jacques Brel, 2021

    Bronze city statue of a singer decorated with a vibrant flower necklace in an urban plaza setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #8

    Le Semeur, 2021

    Bronze city statue dressed in vibrant flowers on the head, showcasing artistic floral decoration on urban sculpture.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #9

    Les Soucis Domestiques, 2019

    Bronze city statue outdoors adorned with a vibrant red flower crown in a green urban park setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #10

    Del Sembrador, 2019

    Bronze city statue adorned with a colorful floral crown made of yellow and pink flowers in an outdoor park setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #11

    Leopold II, 2016

    Statue in a city park dressed with flowers forming a colorful floral beard and hair by the artist.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #12

    Titre Inconnue, 2022

    Bronze city statue dressed in vibrant flowers on its head, holding a jug, with a large blue snail sculpture in the background.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #13

    Zinneke Pis, 2021

    Bronze city statue of a dog dressed in vibrant flowers, showcasing floral art by an artist in urban settings.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #14

    Charles Buls, 2021

    City statue dressed in flowers with floral beard and hair, sitting on a bench with a dog in an urban setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #15

    Enfant Offrant A Boire, 2019

    City statue adorned with a colorful floral crown created by an artist dressing city statues in flowers outdoors.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #16

    Simon Bolivar, 2017

    Bronze city statue adorned with a colorful floral arrangement on its head in an urban setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #17

    La Maturite, 2021

    City statues dressed in colorful flowers by an artist, creating a magical floral urban art installation.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #18

    Gabrielle Petit, 2021

    Bronze city statue adorned with vibrant flowers on its head, showcasing artistic floral dressing in an urban setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #19

    Fontaine Anspach, 2021

    City statue adorned with colorful flowers, showcasing artistic floral decoration on urban stone sculpture detail.

    geoffroymottart Report

    #20

    Rembert Dodoens, 2017

    Marble city statue adorned with a vibrant floral arrangement draped over shoulders in an outdoor garden setting.

    geoffroymottart Report

