In the heart of the Visayas region of the Philippines, the Dumaguete life is city life with an air of island life, and people live at a pace as if with plenty of time on their hands. It is, after all, 'The City of Gentle People'; a culture with a deeply held belief that even in the most difficult of times, there is always a reason to have a good time.

These photographs are part of a wider street and documentary photography series; a long-term passion project which I have named 'Catch a Moment'. Within the photographs in this series, I aim to catch fleeting, isolated incidents of everyday life whereby layers of dynamic elements convene into one frame. Some are humorous and some are simply tricky to the eye - split-second moments frozen in time forever.

