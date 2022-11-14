I salvage burnt out lightbulbs and create truly one-of-a-kind festive ornaments.

Scenes range from vintage, traditional, pop culture, and kitsch. The backsides I marbled with either red or green paint.

Let me know what you think.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

6points
David Irvine
POST
#2

Report

5points
David Irvine
POST
#3

Report

5points
David Irvine
POST
#4

Report

5points
David Irvine
POST
#5

Report

5points
David Irvine
POST
#6

Report

5points
David Irvine
POST
#7

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#8

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#9

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#10

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#11

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#12

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#13

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#14

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#15

Report

4points
David Irvine
POST
#16

Report

3points
David Irvine
POST
#17

Report

2points
David Irvine
POST
#18

Report

2points
David Irvine
POST
#19

Report

2points
David Irvine
POST
#20

Report

2points
David Irvine
POST
#21

Report

2points
David Irvine
POST
#22

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#23

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#24

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#25

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#26

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#27

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#28

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#29

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#30

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#31

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#32

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#33

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#34

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#35

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#36

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#37

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#38

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#39

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#40

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#42

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#43

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#44

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#45

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#46

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#47

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#48

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#49

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#50

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#52

Report

1point
David Irvine
POST
#53

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#54

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#55

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#56

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#57

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#58

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#59

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
#60

Report

0points
David Irvine
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!