I Painted These Christmas Ornaments Using Burnt Out Lightbulbs (60 Pics)
I salvage burnt out lightbulbs and create truly one-of-a-kind festive ornaments.
Scenes range from vintage, traditional, pop culture, and kitsch. The backsides I marbled with either red or green paint.
Let me know what you think.
More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Very cool!
Thanks so much!
The steak and pizza ones are so bizarre and random, and I absolutely love them!
LOL thank you so much-- :)
Are you certain there are no toxic chemicals in them?
Well these are the same variety of bulbs that would've been in any household- there is a distinct possibility there are very minute traces - but far less than some of the more modern longer lasting curly bulbs.
Very cool!
Thanks so much!
The steak and pizza ones are so bizarre and random, and I absolutely love them!
LOL thank you so much-- :)
Are you certain there are no toxic chemicals in them?
Well these are the same variety of bulbs that would've been in any household- there is a distinct possibility there are very minute traces - but far less than some of the more modern longer lasting curly bulbs.