Viral “Christmas Lawyer” Who Took On The HOA And Won Gets The Ultimate Revenge
Man smiling outdoors at night with colorful Christmas lights behind, relating to viral Christmas lawyer story.
Viral “Christmas Lawyer” Who Took On The HOA And Won Gets The Ultimate Revenge

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
Jeremy Morris, dubbed the “Christmas Lawyer,” has finally settled a long-drawn lawsuit involving the Homeowners’ Association (HOA) in West Hayden Estates, Idaho. Morris took to his Facebook page today (December 24) to share an update on the 2017 case.

The lawyer had accused the HOA of religious discrimination after it asked him to remove an elaborate Christmas display from his property. He was initially awarded $75,000 after a jury delivered a unanimous decision in his favor, but a federal judge later overturned the verdict.

Highlights
  • Lawyer Jeremy Morris has settled his lawsuit against the West Hayden Estates HOA after eight years of legal battle.
  • Morris filed the lawsuit in 2017, accusing the HOA of religious discrimination sparked by his Christmas display.
  • Morris revealed his plans to use the settlement money to host an even bigger Christmas event after the ban was finally lifted.

“The evil done by the federal judge has been undone, and our family’s right to celebrate Christmas through this ministry has been vindicated,” he wrote. 

After years of appeal, the legal dispute has finally been resolved, with Morris claiming that he received a significantly larger sum than the initial fee in the settlement with HOA.

    Jeremy Morris’ Christmas display sparked a years-long legal dispute with the HOA

    Man smiling next to a tree wrapped in colorful Christmas lights, symbolizing the Christmas lawyer victory over HOA.

    Man smiling next to a tree wrapped in colorful Christmas lights, symbolizing the Christmas lawyer victory over HOA.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Morris first gained widespread media attention in 2014 after he arranged a Christmas display intended to raise money for kids with cancer. The decorations attracted thousands of visitors to his house. 

    In 2015, the lawyer and his family moved into their “dream house” in Hayden, Kootenai County.

    House covered in Christmas lights at night, showcasing a festive display after winning against the HOA.

    House covered in Christmas lights at night, showcasing a festive display after winning against the HOA.

    Image credits: Apple TV+

    Soon after, he informed the president of the neighborhood homeowners’ association of his intention to plan an even bigger display for the following Christmas. However, the HOA was concerned that his plans could potentially offend the neighborhood atheists.

    Man in a red sweater and tie smiling, representing the viral Christmas lawyer who took on the HOA and won.

    Man in a red sweater and tie smiling, representing the viral Christmas lawyer who took on the HOA and won.

    Image credits: Apple TV+

    Regardless, Morris decorated his home with around 700,000 lights months before Christmas and refused to take them down even after the HOA reiterated its demands. His display also included a live nativity scene, costumed characters, a children’s choir, and a camel.

    Comment praising the viral Christmas lawyer for winning justice and celebrating the holiday season with festive emojis.

    Comment praising the viral Christmas lawyer for winning justice and celebrating the holiday season with festive emojis.

    The event went forward, lasting five evenings. However, it led to the Morris family receiving threats from their neighbors. Ultimately, Morris decided to take legal action and sued the HOA in 2017, accusing them of violating the Fair Housing Act and religious discrimination.

    Group of people with a man dressed as Christmas lawyer celebrating outside a house decorated with holiday lights during winter.

    Group of people with a man dressed as Christmas lawyer celebrating outside a house decorated with holiday lights during winter.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    The lawsuit also became the subject of the 2021 documentary ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas. The Morris family has since moved out of Idaho, but continues to own their home in West Hayden Estates.

    Jeremy Morris and the HOA have finally agreed to settle the lawsuit

    House covered in Christmas lights with people gathered outside in snow, featuring viral Christmas lawyer holiday display.

    House covered in Christmas lights with people gathered outside in snow, featuring viral Christmas lawyer holiday display.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Despite a jury initially ruling in Morris’ favor, a federal judge reversed the verdict after the plaintiff reportedly failed to provide facts to support the alleged religious discrimination. Instead, the judge found the Morris family had violated the neighborhood rules.

    As a result, the judge permanently banned the family from hosting another such event and ordered Morris to pay the HOA’s legal fees of roughly $111,000.

    Close-up of a camel wearing a green halter with festive holiday lights in the background at night.

    Close-up of a camel wearing a green halter with festive holiday lights in the background at night.

    Image credits: Apple TV+

    Morris contested the ruling in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020, but after a four-year wait, a three-judge panel reaffirmed the federal judge’s decision. He took the case to the Supreme Court, which pushed it back to a lower appellate court, prompting the HOA to ultimately settle.

    Outdoor nativity scene with colorful Christmas lights decorating a house, representing the viral Christmas lawyer story.

    Outdoor nativity scene with colorful Christmas lights decorating a house, representing the viral Christmas lawyer story.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Following the lawsuit’s settlement, Morris spoke to Fox News and admitted that the HOA paid him significantly more than what the jury had initially awarded him. He also revealed that he was using some of the settlement money to plan an even bigger Christmas display. 

    Jeremy Morris revealed how he’s spending the windfall money from the HOA lawsuit

    Man known as Christmas lawyer smiling while unplugging Christmas lights near electrical panel in basement room.

    Man known as Christmas lawyer smiling while unplugging Christmas lights near electrical panel in basement room.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    “Well, I can tell you that I’m buying a lot of Christmas lights, and I’m enjoying it every time that I scr*w in a light bulb. I think of my HOA and their effort to shut down Christmas,” he said. 

    “I would never again try to spread Christmas cheer to hateful people. They don’t deserve my Christmas fun. But I’ll be doing it with their money,” Morris said about his plans following the end of his nearly eight years of legal battle with the HOA.

    Even after Morris’ lawsuit sparked headlines, Christmas displays continue to prove a contentious matter for HOAs across the USA.

    According to Holden Litigation, a US-based nontraditional defense firm, religious discrimination, which was the grounds of Morris’ lawsuit, is one of the most common reasons HOAs are sued.

    User comment on video about a viral Christmas lawyer who challenged the HOA and won, expressing anti-HOA sentiment.

    Earlier this month, an identical incident occurred in San Antonio, Texas, after Tamara Gathright and her family were locked in a legal dispute with their HOA.

    According to reports, the family’s Christmas light display allegedly created excessive glare, resulting in the HOA threatening them with a $2,500 fine.

    Family celebrating Christmas with festive lights and decorations, featuring the viral Christmas lawyer and children.

    Family celebrating Christmas with festive lights and decorations, featuring the viral Christmas lawyer and children.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Gathright argued that the HOA was unfairly targeting her family because of earlier disputes. “On one hand, they’re encouraging (decorating), and on the other hand, they’re trying to slap me with a $2,500 fine for doing it,” she told Kens 5.

    Man and family with large Christmas tree on car roof at night, representing viral Christmas lawyer taking on HOA and winning.

    Man and family with large Christmas tree on car roof at night, representing viral Christmas lawyer taking on HOA and winning.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Man standing in front of stacked Christmas tree boxes, representing the viral Christmas lawyer taking on the HOA.

    Man standing in front of stacked Christmas tree boxes, representing the viral Christmas lawyer taking on the HOA.

    Image credits: thechristmaslawyer

    Gathright also felt that the HOA’s decision infringed on the family’s religious rights, which are protected by Texas Senate Bill 581. The 2021 bill allows homeowners to display religious items on their property without posing any safety risks.

    “Grinches and Scrooges aren’t going to steal or stop our Christmas spirit. I won’t be bullied,” Gathright said, refusing to take down the lights despite the ongoing dispute.

    “You created your situation.” Jeremy Morris’ lawsuit leaves the internet divided over HOA rules

    Comment from Abbi Sonesen about spending money and using it on what the HOA hated most in a viral Christmas lawyer HOA dispute.

    Comment from Abbi Sonesen about spending money and using it on what the HOA hated most in a viral Christmas lawyer HOA dispute.

    Comment from Collinson Pennie praising a neighborhood, relating to the viral Christmas lawyer HOA story.

    Comment from Collinson Pennie praising a neighborhood, relating to the viral Christmas lawyer HOA story.

    Comment praising Christmas Lawyer’s joyful Christmas light display and spreading holiday cheer.

    Comment praising Christmas Lawyer’s joyful Christmas light display and spreading holiday cheer.

    Comment from D.L. Weeks criticizing the Christmas lawyer known for taking on the HOA and winning.

    Comment from D.L. Weeks criticizing the Christmas lawyer known for taking on the HOA and winning.

    Comment praising the viral Christmas lawyer who took on the HOA and won, expressing disbelief at harassment faced.

    Comment praising the viral Christmas lawyer who took on the HOA and won, expressing disbelief at harassment faced.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a Christmas lawyer for handling HOA rules and neighbor relations poorly.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a Christmas lawyer for handling HOA rules and neighbor relations poorly.

    Comment by Stevie Caudill expressing disbelief at shutting down joyful events and offering blessings to the viral Christmas lawyer who won against the HOA.

    Comment by Stevie Caudill expressing disbelief at shutting down joyful events and offering blessings to the viral Christmas lawyer who won against the HOA.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a jury award related to the viral Christmas lawyer case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a jury award related to the viral Christmas lawyer case.

    Commenter Anna Marie Patrickis questions why the Christmas lawyer didn't rent commercial property for the HOA dispute.

    Commenter Anna Marie Patrickis questions why the Christmas lawyer didn't rent commercial property for the HOA dispute.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you feel the need to get mad, watch the doco on this arseclown. He's a barely concealed Christian zealot, whose main aim was to force Christmas on everyone, whether you liked it or not.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would oppose this kind of display in my neighborhood not because I'm an atheist and hate Christmas and Christians, but because of the traffic, glare and disturbance. HOAs have rules for a reason - "can't offend atheists" should not be one of them but "can't excessively disrupt the neighborhood peace" should!

