Man Is Mad Wife Bought A Chore Chart After He Complained About Her Not Doing Enough
Couples, Relationships

If a couple can’t agree on the allocation of chores, their conflicts can cause resentment and tension that damages the entire relationship. So when Reddit user 4eversoulsraven realized that her husband wasn’t planning to stop complaining about her share of housework, she decided to illustrate the big picture in a way he couldn’t argue with. As the woman explained on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ she bought a chart and started tracking everything that she was doing, making it clear just how much effort she was putting into maintaining their home.

Maintaining a tidy home requires clear communication, mutual respect, and a fair distribution of responsibilities

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

But this couple couldn’t agree on their chores

So the woman started tracking hers

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

In the end, it worked

Image credits: 4eversoulsraven

As the story went viral, its author provided more information on her relationship

And people had a lot to say about it

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

