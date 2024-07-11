Man Is Mad Wife Bought A Chore Chart After He Complained About Her Not Doing Enough
If a couple can’t agree on the allocation of chores, their conflicts can cause resentment and tension that damages the entire relationship. So when Reddit user 4eversoulsraven realized that her husband wasn’t planning to stop complaining about her share of housework, she decided to illustrate the big picture in a way he couldn’t argue with. As the woman explained on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ she bought a chart and started tracking everything that she was doing, making it clear just how much effort she was putting into maintaining their home.
Maintaining a tidy home requires clear communication, mutual respect, and a fair distribution of responsibilities
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
But this couple couldn’t agree on their chores
So the woman started tracking hers
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
In the end, it worked
Image credits: 4eversoulsraven
