Finding a good deal is a skill. Some people compile coupons, compare prices and scrape together any and all possible discounts, promotions, and other sales. But for every educated buyer, there is a person whose strategy boils down to “give me things because I said so.”

The “Single mom is not a coupon code” Facebook group documents and shares all the unhinged encounters sellers have had with women who tried to leverage motherhood into free stuff. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. And don’t forget to comment your own “choosing beggar” stories below. 

Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$250 for babysitting during a date? I guess the babysitter also does the groceries at this place. Creative scam though...

Let’s get it right out of the way, single mothers do often have a lot to deal with. It’s not easy, looking after kids alone and trying to fend for themselves at the same time. However, as the old adage goes, if you make the bed, you lay in it. So trying to have random people subsidize the consequences of your own actions is deeply entitled.

Unfortunately, a feeling of entitlement is very often wholly unrelated to the things we might think would make someone entitled to benefits, station, ability, or even disability. Instead, particularly entitled people tend to have very poor social skills, which means that everyone who has to deal with them ends up getting unreasonable demands from the most undeserving people. Entitlement is linked with poor emotional regulation skills, so many of these single moms do sincerely believe they deserve what they are asking for and are more likely to get angry at a refusal. 
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My daughter wants to learn violine, so give me your Stradivari, bitchh!"

No idea who this is. Just some random lady.

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guilt tripping people to get what you want? That's just sad.

Sometimes entitlement can come from the belief that the universe owes you something. After all, being a single mom is unlikely to be the main choice of lifestyle for these women. So they may rationalize their situation with the belief that because they have gone through hardships, they are owed a break by karma, God, or some other cosmic arbitrator. This tends to cause some amount of anger when it crashes into the reality that a seller won’t just give away free things. 
DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d like a kitchen alliance as well. The bedroom furniture is starting to act up and I could use some help.

Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was in the British Humor post.

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The harm of doing good in this twisted world...

This behavior isn’t just limited to single moms, in fact, they at least have a reason to try and ask for a discount. But there are just as many random people online who simply decide to get free or discounted things because they feel like it. Entire online communities are dedicated to sharing and documenting these encounters, for example, the “Choosing Beggars” subreddit. The risk of being shamed and immortalized online doesn’t seem to stop most of these individuals, so at least we can get a nice laugh out of the situation. 
Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a cry for help.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll start the kindness wave and send you commas :)

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As we would say in Australia, 'that's an expensive root'.

If you are not familiar with the term choosing beggar, it’s just a play on the old saying that “beggars can’t be choosers.” Simply put, if you are asking for a free thing, you should be grateful for what you get and not start making demands. Unfortunately, as this list and the aforementioned subreddit demonstrate, there are people who believe they absolutely can and should be choosers and will try to negotiate from a position of zero power. Brave, misguided, but you can’t knock their confidence. 
DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A new tattoo makes everything better.

DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She needs to find a new hobby…

There is a sort of twisted logic to just trying to guilt people into free stuff. Normally, begging has some shame attached to it, but doing it online creates a bit of a barrier. Similarly, digital communication lets people reach a much larger audience, so many of these choosing beggars seem to believe that if you just cast a net wide enough, someone will send you money. I’m not sure who they are envisioning, as I have never sent a random person money or free stuff, but statistically, there must be a few individuals who do it. 
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That guilt tripping is horrible.

Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, what is so funny, Lena??

Maikku
Maikku
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see how this is choosing beggar or entitled....

So instead of trying a normal barging approach or accepting the (limited) help someone might give you, a lot of these people adopt a gambling strategy and just try to win big. This could be the result of overconfidence, as our brains, unfortunately, often overestimate our own role in our success while underestimating just how often we are to blame for our failures. So without sufficient self-awareness, people build up a massively inflated sense of self that translates into a breathtakingly misguided self-confidence. 
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does the logic work when the person politely declines and the beggar insults them. 'Oh, sorry, now that you put it like that, yes, I realise I am an a*****e and tell you what - you can have the car I was selling for free!'

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s called ‘contraceptive’ lady, you can’t just have kids and expect to rave like you’re in your early 20s chewing your face off like a zombie 😆 you grow the f**k up when you have kids. (I chose raves, parties and drugs over kids, I don’t believe having both is responsible, I was also raised by idiots like this, kids need responsible parents not party animals.)

Jojo_hobkin
Jojo_hobkin
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God promise cars ? What ?

So in the case of these moms, we can see the interaction of a number of forces. First, the entitlement, the belief that they should just get stuff because they are forced to shoulder the burden of motherhood alone. Remember, entitlement also limits emotional regulation skills, so these types of people will at the same time likely suffer the overconfidence and inflated sense of self that could lead a person to truly believe they deserve free things and that any who stand in their way must just be greedy and evil. So remember to keep some Facebook marketplace sellers in your prayers. 
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a single grandma so I should get twice as much, thank you

Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm poly and he's mono" is one way of saying, "I cheated on him & got caught."

DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 “Lookin’ for love in all the wrong places”🎶

Billy Paw Puss
Billy Paw Puss
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this is trying. They have just put it out there that they would like a bike. Not asking for the fanciest one. Someone may have. The right size bike hanging around in a garage that they are happy to donate.

Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In this case she is right. (the mom I mean)

My gf and I are moving 14 hours away and selling things we don’t need or don’t care about to fund the gas. I had to beg her to send me a screenshot. She was MUCH nicer than I would have been. I wanted to screenshot this group name. Lol. Y’all ruined me. jk I’m here cause I’m already a kindred spirit. But the audacity. 200 dollar frame. 30 bucks.
Oh. For my gfs privacy. I cropped her. She explained why it’s 30. And said if no one buys sure. Single moms response?
“K” lol

Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This morning I learned that I am 9 months pregnant." How??? castle-nat...9eb8ef.gif castle-nathan-fillion-647d8ff9eb8ef.gif

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there so many single moms out there with manicures, extensions, designer bags and $800 phones who can't afford food and diapers?

Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually not so horrible. If you know what you're doing, changing a alternator is a quick fix. If she has the parts, it's a fair deal.

Maisha Mir
Maisha Mir
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's actually kinda sad :(

Patio
Patio
Community Member
Stop being a cum dumpster

I'm not sure I'd trust anyone to watch an infant for $40/day, over 12 hours a day.

Jo Cooper
Jo Cooper
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

22 years old with four children?

Patio
Patio
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤦🏻‍♂️

Quinn DavidsonGreen
Quinn DavidsonGreen
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The writers of this are totally OUT OF LINE! Let me assure you that most single mothers NEVER expected to end up going it alone. How dare you say “you made your bed, so lie in it”. That is ignorant, offensive and perpetuates UNTRUE stereotypes of single mums. Disgusting

Fenchurch
Fenchurch
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean she has a caring role, but not exactly NHS

My Grubhub driver tonight. With my luck she’s gonna pop on my food or in my driveway or right before she gets here.

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds more like a hardworking mom than a choosing beggar. You have to be pretty hard up to be grubhubbng at night 9 months pregnant with a toddler. At least give her a decent tip instead of trashing her efforts.

Yo-kai Pro
Yo-kai Pro
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Judge them fellow Pandas!

Look how disgusting this is. ￼ fully able-bodied woman who can work for money, exploiting her children like that.

