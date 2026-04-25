Best Friend Skips Wedding Because She’s “Not Feeling Well,” Breaks Bride’s Heart

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People often talk about breakups in romantic relationships, but friendships can be just as—if not more—painful when they fall apart.

Recent bride and Reddit user Lovelyvibes4 found herself dealing with exactly that after her childhood bestie of 20 years failed to show up to her wedding. Worse yet, she never received an explanation, apology, or even a simple message acknowledging what happened.

Looking for closure, the woman described her situation to r/Relationship_Advice, hoping to get some perspective on how to move forward. Here’s what she wrote.

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This woman wanted her best friend by her side at the altar

Image credits: Pasanheco / Envato (not the actual photo)

But at the very last second, the friend decided to skip the wedding altogether

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Image credits: FamilyStock / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

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Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

Image credits: lovelyvibes4

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

People have fewer close friends than they did only a couple of decades ago

This isn’t a standalone case. Recent surveys indicate a significant “friendship recession” in the United States.

While most people nowadays report having a best friend (59 percent), the share was considerably higher in 1990 (75 percent).

This is also one of the reasons why fewer Americans rely on friends for personal support than they did in the past. In 1990, more than one-quarter (26 percent) of Americans said their friend was the first person they would turn to when they had a personal problem (with other popular choices being their partners and family members). Now, only sixteen percent of the public says they would do that.

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It sounds like our Redditor’s (former) bestie has always had a problem with putting herself out there. With time, this problem often gets worse. Research shows that loneliness feeds on itself: when people feel isolated, they become more sensitive to social threats and more likely to misinterpret interactions negatively through the lens of rejection.

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This is important because, at a neurological level, social rejection doesn’t just hurt emotionally—it activates the amygdala, the brain’s threat detection center, and triggers the same neural pathways as physical pain. Over time, this makes socializing feel riskier, and to avoid that discomfort, we increasingly turn to psychological shortcuts.

Image credits: Flash Dantz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Friendships usually don’t end all at once — they slowly fade as people drift apart

While sometimes there’s a “cataclysmic” event that destroys a friendship — a betrayal, for example — more often, they just fizzle out, says Dr. Beverley Fehr, a social psychologist with the University of Winnipeg who studies close relationships

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A friendship breakup can leave both parties adrift, because if the people were really close, the person each of them would typically share their deepest feelings with isn’t there to help them process the hurt.

And while going no contact might seem difficult to understand, Dr. Fehr notes that one downside to being direct about ending a friendship is the potential to miss the chance to rekindle it later, when both parties might have more time or energy to invest in the connection. So there’s a good chance that our Redditor’s (former) bestie is not yet willing to completely cut the woman out of her life.

But of course, that doesn’t mean that she can singlehandedly dictate the terms of their friendship. After all, it’s a “contract” between two people.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After reading the woman’s story, many shared their own similar experiences

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People had a lot of reactions to what happened

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But some thought the bride could have been a better friend as well

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