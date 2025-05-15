“I Was Nominated For Something Extra Risky At Work Because I Don’t Have Kids”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no excuse for workplace discrimination. It is beyond frustrating to realize that your higher-ups might be biased as they give out nastier and more dangerous tasks or more work based on who may or may not have children. That’s exactly what internet user u/0_ladyknowles_0 was up against.

The author shared a rant on the ‘Childfree’ online group about how her boss tried to pressure her into taking on a riskier job involving an infectious individual. Why? Simply because she didn’t have kids like her colleagues. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

The unfortunate reality is that some managers discriminate against employees without kids by giving them more work

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

One employee revealed how her boss tried to pressure her into doing a dangerous task because she was the only person without children

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: 0_ladyknowles_0

Single people and employees without kids tend to get more work dumped on them, even if they’re members of thriving communities

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

The BBC reports that many single people are pressured into doing more work and pick up the slack from their colleagues who have families. One study that looked at 25,000 workers found that two-thirds of childless women, ages 28 to 40, felt that they were expected to work longer hours.

Sociology professor Eric Klinenberg, from New York University, told the BBC that there was widespread perception that single people became the workhorses in corporate offices. “I met countless workers who complained that their managers viewed them as always available for late night and weekend assignments, because they didn’t have children or spouses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Klinenberg, in a few cases, female employees revealed that they were denied raises that they deserved. The reason? “Their managers believed that they didn’t need the extra money as much as colleagues with children.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, psychology professor Bella DePaulo from the University of California, Santa Barbara, coined the term ‘singlism.’ In a nutshell, the word refers to the discrimination, negative stereotyping, and stigmatization against singles, which are widespread both at work and in society.

The irony is that while many managers see single employees as “lonely and isolated,” the opposite is often true. Workers who are single are more likely to have strong relationships with their chosen families and be actively engaged with their communities.

Real, lasting, positive change at work requires acting in sync with your other colleagues

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Goodman (not the actual photo)

Speaking to the BBC, business mentor David Carter said that one of the main pieces of advice he’d give single workers so they don’t damage their careers and reputations is not to whine and moan about their circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, they should appeal to the crowd and drive change in company practices by allying with other people. The goal is to show off your problem-solving skills while also benefiting the entire organization as a whole.

According to Carter, one technique that companies might want to consider is a shared economy points system. Essentially, you can use a digital spreadsheet or physical items like buttons, so that employees can swap tasks or hours. You can also put a cap on credit and debit so the system is fairer.

“It’s not about what you’re going to use your time off to do—whether it’s bungee jumping, Christmas shopping, a date, or taking your children to the school play—it’s just about being able to work your 40 hours a week when it suits you,” Carter says. He adds that this system is tougher to implement in larger companies. However, every organization can improve flexibility in other ways. If they don’t, they’ll lose talented workers.

Workplace discrimination can push away some of your most talented employees

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On the one hand, good managers should be aware of their employees’ family situations and be flexible when needed. There are some family considerations that need to be taken into account.

On the other hand, preferential or discriminatory treatment is bad for team morale, pushes some talented workers away, and is bad for business as a whole. Not only that, but discrimination based on parental status may be illegal in some countries.

Claiming that someone should take on a more dangerous, potentially infectious work task because they don’t have children is warped. Even if you don’t have kids, you still have family members, friends, and a partner who may potentially be at risk of infection just like anyone else.

If you’re in a line of work that involves a great deal of risk—for example, law enforcement, firefighting, etc.—you need to prioritize tasks based on the individual’s skill set and availability.

If you start handing out tasks based just on one factor, like someone’s family situation, then someone inevitably gets more work, faces more pressure, and potentially burns out faster. You have to be as fair and impartial as possible while also leaving room for empathy and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been discriminated against at work because you have or don’t have children, dear Pandas? What kinds of preferential and discriminatory behavior have you personally witnessed at your job? What does your boss do to keep things fair while also being supportive? Let us know!

The author of the post interacted with some readers and revealed a few more details about what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many internet users had a lot to say about the topic. Here are their thoughts about the drama at work

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT