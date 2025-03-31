Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Becomes Mom, Now Wants Babysitting Rota – Child-Free Friend Group Says No Thanks
Friends, Relationships

Woman Becomes Mom, Now Wants Babysitting Rota – Child-Free Friend Group Says No Thanks

Interview With Expert
Usually, when a person decides to be childfree, it’s after a lot of careful consideration. Folks choose this lifestyle because they don’t like the idea of being parents or don’t feel comfortable looking after children. Either way, it’s a conscious choice that should be respected.

Unfortunately, not everyone is that understanding, and in this particular story, a woman who got pregnant expected her childfree friends to go above and beyond for her new baby. They just knew they didn’t want to babysit!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    People who choose not to have kids often find it hard to get along with their parenting friends because of the differences in their lifestyles

    Three smiling women enjoying drinks on a rooftop, representing a childfree friend group gathering.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she was in a group of 10 friends who had always been childfree, but that one woman found herself pregnant and had the baby

    Childfree friend group text discussing baby drama and life choices in their 40s.

    Text on image discussing challenges of childfree friend group dynamics around kids.

    Text discussing baby drama and unexpected pregnancy in a childfree friend group.

    Text discussing challenges in a childfree friend group dynamic related to babysitting requests and child-friendly events.

    Woman holding baby while working on laptop, illustrating childfree group baby drama theme.

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After the woman became a mom, she requested her childfree friends very often to help with babysitting and other forms of childcare even though they didn’t want to

    Text discussing childfree lifestyle and supporting a friend with chores instead of childcare tasks.

    Text discussing childfree friend group's reluctance to start a babysitting rota.

    Text from childfree group about helping with tasks but refusing childcare.

    Text expressing childfree friends' dilemma about supporting a friend with baby-related responsibilities.

    Basket of colorful baby diapers on a changing table, related to childfree friend group dynamics.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In an update post, the author said that her group suggested the woman befriend more single moms instead of asking her childfree friends to babysit

    Text update about a suggestion for single mums to join social groups, highlighting childfree friend group dynamics.

    Text excerpt discussing a childfree group facing baby-related drama with a friend's expectation to babysit.

    Text expressing childfree perspective on avoiding babysitting in a friend group discussion about babies.

    Text expressing discomfort around babies and offering to care for a dog instead, highlighting childfree perspectives.

    Adult hand holding a baby's hand, highlighting childfree group dynamics and baby drama themes.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Eventually, this situation became problematic for the group because members either felt guilty about not helping the woman, or resentful

    Text update discussing a childfree friend group experiencing drama over separate chats and socializing conflicts.

    Text stating a person's resolve to do less house cleaning for a friend amidst childfree group drama.

    Text discussing opinions in a childfree friend group about dining at kid-friendly restaurants.

    Text detailing a childfree group's baby drama, discussing baby-friendly socializing and monthly exclusions.

    Text expressing childfree friend's sentiments about babysitting drama.

    Image credits: Shebaguinea

    The poster also didn’t know how to handle the situation with her friend and felt stuck

    The childfree group of friends had always been clear about the fact that they didn’t want kids and didn’t want to be around them either. They had always got on fine with each other and hung out as often as possible. That was until one of their friends became pregnant and decided to have the baby.

    The mom-friend then decided that it was okay to keep asking her childfree friends for help with babysitting and other forms of childcare. She assumed that since they had more free time, they’d easily be able to chip in and look after the baby. She didn’t stop to consider that they were uncomfortable and didn’t want to do that.

    To understand how to deal with situations like this, Bored Panda reached out to Kara Perez, who is childfree by choice. She is the founder of Bravely Go, a sustainability-focused financial education company that brings actionable, intersectional, and accessible financial education to people who never learned the language of money. She is also the author of the book Money For Change.

    We asked Kara if it’s okay for parent friends to expect their childfree friends to help with babysitting and other baby-related duties. She said, “It’s ok for parents to ask [but] it’s not ok to require things from people in any situation they didn’t volunteer themselves to be in.

    “It doesn’t sound like this parent discussed with their childfree friends how she’d like them to be involved with her child before she gave birth, which is an easy way to get everyone on the same page and avoid resentment,” she added.

    Two women in stylish suits standing with arms crossed, highlighting childfree friendships and related drama.

    Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Even when the childfree group of friends told the woman that she should befriend other single moms, she disregarded their idea. It seems like she assumed her group would help her with parenting duties despite their disdain for the entire idea. She kept pushing their boundaries again and again.

    Kara said, “I think it’s important to remember that childfree people are just regular people! So they can help with cleaning, cooking, babysitting, really anything. The thing that parents and childfree people need to do is get clear on what each wants from the relationship and what each has to give to the relationship.

    “A childfree person who works 8-6 and has an hour-long commute might not be the best person for a child’s emergency contact but can be depended on to come over twice a month and help with laundry and cleaning. Ultimately, it comes down to communication and flexibility to keep a friendship going for all of us. Children only highlight the importance of these skills,” she explained.

    The OP mentioned that she felt guilty about not wanting to babysit for her friend. She tried to make up for it by helping out with cleaning and other tasks in order to lighten the woman’s load. It does seem like the mom-friend did not appreciate that either.

    That’s why Kara explained that “child-rearing does take a village, but you have to nurture your village. People (parents or childfree people) who only take and don’t support within a friend group will often find themselves being excluded.”

    How do you think the friends should handle this situation with the demanding woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

    Folks sided with the poster and felt that her friend was being ridiculous 

    Text from a forum post discussing childfree friend group dynamics and babysitting expectations.

    Text about being childfree and declining babysitting requests.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing childfree friends and baby-related expectations.

    Comment about finding 'mum friends' and the challenges of having babies in a childfree friend group discussion.

    Comment discussing childfree friend group baby drama.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two things come to mind: 1) The friends gave her a suggestion and she refused to try it. 2) The friends (including OP) are not up to the task of babysitting, but the OP has helped in other ways. No-brainer conclusion: appreciate the help she does get (which can still be very helpful) and meet other people who'd be able and willing to help with babysitting. She will miss her old social circle (but reduced contact is better than none), but she shouldn't write off other mothers.

    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP and her other friends owe the friend with the baby NOTHING. The new mom needs to move on to a like-minded group

