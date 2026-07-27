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Childfree people often find it hard to date because it can be tough to find like-minded folks who also don’t want to have kids. That’s why when someone finds a person who’s on the same wavelength, they might want to snatch them up, unless it turns out to be too good to be true.

This is what a woman realized after chatting with a man she met on a childfree dating platform, only to get blocked and then hear from his wife. This shocked her, and after some sleuthing, she uncovered more of his lies and decided to expose him fully.

More info: Reddit

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Cheaters often find the most creative ways to pull the wool over their partner’s eyes, but sometimes they take things too far

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster began talking to a man from a childfree community, and when she mentioned she was going to move to Canada soon, he said he didn’t mind as he was a dual citizen

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Two weeks after they began talking, the man just ghosted the poster, and she was hurt at first, but lost it after his wife sent her a text exposing his lies

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster sent all her texts with the man to his wife, and also posted about him online, which led to 3 other women coming forward saying that he had been in touch with them

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Image credits: EmilyStock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman also told the man’s wife about the 3 other people he had been having affairs with, and luckily she accepted the evidence and said she would be leaving him

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Image credits: Effective_Space2277

Unfortunately, since the guy was caught in his life, he reached out and threatened the poster, so she immediately reported him to the cops

The woman explained that she found dating quite tough as a person who doesn’t want kids because of how small the pool was. That’s why, when a man reached out to her after seeing a post she had made on a childfree platform, they began talking more and connecting well. He also didn’t balk at the fact that she was moving to Canada since he had dual citizenship.

According to many women who choose not to have children, it can be tough to find men with the same mindset. That’s because guys might often be on the fence about the idea and may not worry about the concept in such great detail, so they don’t specifically date with that as a criterion.

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Unfortunately, even though things seemed to be going well between the poster and the man, he suddenly blocked her out of the blue. She felt quite hurt by that and tried to text him to get some closure, but was left speechless when she learned that he was actually married.

When a person learns that their partner is actually wedded to someone else, experts explain that it can be a very painful experience. It can cause an individual a lot of distress and make them reconsider every little thing about their relationship. That’s why they need to confront their partner to learn the truth, and to try and get some closure.

Image credits: mehaniq / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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What the poster learned from talking to the man’s wife was that he had actually lied about his dual citizenship, and he was in fact using his spouse’s passport to manipulate women. He also made up a story about the military financially supporting him, when it was his wife all along who had been doing that.

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The woman decided to do the right thing by sending the married man’s entire text thread to his wife. She also made a post about him online to warn other folks, but was surprised when 3 other women reached out to explain that he had done the same thing with them, too.

When a person gets to know that someone in their life is a cheater, their first instinct might be to expose the other individual. Professionals explain that this can be the right thing to do, but only if it’s done in a way that is respectful to the victim. That’s why reaching out to them privately or face-to-face can be the best way to share the news along with any evidence you may have.

This is what the poster did by telling the man’s wife that he had actually been carrying on relationships with multiple childfree women. Luckily, the other lady believed her and said that she would be leaving her husband. Unfortunately, the cheating guy didn’t take this experience well, and he reached out to threaten the poster, but she turned him in to the cops instead.

What do you think is the best way to deal with a cheater like this? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the story.

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People were glad that the poster informed the man’s wife about his actions and also couldn’t believe his audacity to scour childfree platforms for women

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