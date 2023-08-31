Kid Wearing A Light-Up Hat On Plane Causes An Uproar Among Netizens

Sometimes the one thing you really need is a little bit of rest. Just a teensy bit. A wink, really. But it seems that whatever force is governing this particular reality just isn’t in the business of giving you a break.

Driving home? Traffic everywhere. Trying to shop before coming back? More people than you’ve ever seen in a store. Nodding off in a bus? Pothole larger than your will to live. Red-eye flight? You won’t believe this – a kid with a glowing, strobing hat, and you didn’t even get your rave glow sticks…

More info: Instagram

Sometimes it takes just one single person to transform one hours-long experience into a glimpse of hell

Image credits: sarcasm_only

The internet was briefly caught in a storm of rage after witnessing a vid of a kid with a strobing hat on a night flight

So, imagine, you’re taking a red-eye flight – if you’ve never flown, that’s an overnight flight which lands in the morning – and you’d really like to get some sleep. I’ve never flown on a plane before, so I’m imagining it right with you.

Maybe you’re not naïve anymore and know the thing you’ll be getting won’t be sleep, per se. After all, you’re sitting up, not enough leg room, people too close – nothing that would make a good rest.

On the other hand, the dim lights, the soft murmuring of people and you begin drifting… Waking up hours later, all warm in the best way conceivable and significantly more drooling than befits a person of your stature.

Respectable droolage for a Saint Bernard, though.

Image credits: Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa (not the actual photo)

It was one of those hats with pop-up bunny ears, complete with an “annoying multicolor strobe light” feature

Unfortunately for the passengers on the flight we’re talking about today, there was no sleep in sight. Emphasis on sight. That’s right, not even a little droolage for them, not this time.

For you see, in this video, shared by the illustrious page sarcasm_only on Instagram, you can see our main character, a little kid, with some ungodly abomination on their head.

It seems to be one of those hats with the little fuzzy straps that you can pull on to make the bunny ears perk up. You probably saw quite a lot of them a couple of years ago in memes of parents playing around with them.

But I’ve never once seen a hat of that type with that annoying amount of color-changing strobe lights, not even at a rave. And I’ve been to those, so I don’t need to imagine anything this time. You still can, though!

Image credits: sarcasm_only

Watch the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only)

It’s unsure if the child was seated next to their laissez-faire parents or if they were just left to their own devices

While the people in the far back of the plane may not be affected and only wondering what that multicolor blip is, people who just want to get some sleep or, even worse, folks who suffer from photosensitive seizures, are probably downright enraged.

Yeah, that’s right, if someone had been or perhaps even was sensitive to flashing lights, they could go into what’s called a “generalized tonic-clonic seizure” also known as a convulsive seizure.

These should last no longer than 5 minutes, but can have some pretty scary symptoms: loss of consciousness, muscle contractions, involuntary crying out, biting down on tongue and cheeks, and losing control of one’s bladder…

Yeah, “funny glowing rabbit hat” isn’t as funny anymore, is it?

Image credits: Aleksei Zaitcev (not the actual photo)

While the kid may be a little cute and they do look happy with their strobe hat, it’s easy to be upset at them for acting this way. Truth be told, you should be mad at the parents, rather than the kid.

I’m not sure if that’s the parent, looking at the camera with a weird rictus, but if they are, they should really rethink their life choices. But perhaps they’re one of those parents who believe that their kid is oh so precious, cute, and funny, which means that everyone should give them the totality of their attention. Ugh.

This video went pretty viral, collecting 350k views and over 6.5k comments. Share your own thoughts about the story below! Would you fly on kid-free airlines if you got the chance to?

Many people didn’t bite their tongue with sharp remarks aimed at the kid

Image credits: Rahul Singh (not the actual photo)

Many also wondered what the parents are thinking and considering the ramifications if someone was photosensitive

Image credits: Steven Thompson (not the actual photo)

Some even took the time to write out their thoughts, either in attempt to educate others or roast people saying “just deal with it”