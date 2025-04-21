“AITA For Demanding To Go Through My BIL’s And His GF’s Bags If They Are Staying With Us?”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it can be hard to comprehend for someone who has never encountered it, allergies are not something to be taken lightly. While for some, certain products might just produce an errant sneeze, others can end up in the ER just from mild exposure. So ignoring someone’s allergies is very much a horrible thing to do.

A woman with a severe dairy allergy wondered if she was wrong to insist on checking her BIL’s and his GF’s bags after they repeatedly brought dairy into her house. She also shared some pretty sizable updates about the story. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

If someone puts you in the ER because they didn’t listen, you’d be wise to take precautions

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So one woman started demanding to see what her BIL and his GF brought into her house

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

Readers thought the GF and her BF really overstepped themselves

She later shared the first of two updates

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

In the final update, she shared all the ensuing relationship drama

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

People shared their thoughts in the comments

