“AITA For Demanding To Go Through My BIL’s And His GF’s Bags If They Are Staying With Us?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Demanding To Go Through My BIL’s And His GF’s Bags If They Are Staying With Us?”

While it can be hard to comprehend for someone who has never encountered it, allergies are not something to be taken lightly. While for some, certain products might just produce an errant sneeze, others can end up in the ER just from mild exposure. So ignoring someone’s allergies is very much a horrible thing to do.

A woman with a severe dairy allergy wondered if she was wrong to insist on checking her BIL’s and his GF’s bags after they repeatedly brought dairy into her house. She also shared some pretty sizable updates about the story. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    If someone puts you in the ER because they didn’t listen, you’d be wise to take precautions

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one woman started demanding to see what her BIL and his GF brought into her house

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

    Readers thought the GF and her BF really overstepped themselves

    She later shared the first of two updates

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

    In the final update, she shared all the ensuing relationship drama

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: InvestigatorHour2911

    People shared their thoughts in the comments

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love a story with a good ending. Once again open communication saves the day.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is NTA. But one thing that bugs me is all these folk’s calling people in-laws when they’re not married, whether formally or common law. Folks who’re shacking up for a couple of years don’t have in-laws. Heck on Reddit I’ve read high schoolers referring to their SO’s parents as in-laws. Not so much in the US, anymore, but in other cultures it has some legal significance

    emily_36 avatar
    Epona
    Epona
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a bit of trouble with that part too. I’m guessing it’s in anticipation of the people being legit in-laws and that OP considers the soon-to-be-brother-in-law their in-law already. I was hoping OP would clarify that at some point but it’s not on BP. Maybe it’s on Reddit. I assume BIL was the fiancés brother

    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, severe allergies are nothing to trifle with. Off topic: anyone else being continually asked by BP for their marketing preferences? I'm asked every time I open a new page. I'm beginning to think they don't like my "reject all".

