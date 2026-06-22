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Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It’s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened
A distressed woman holding her head, potentially feeling a husband is cheating. This could be the greatest thing.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Turns Out It’s The Greatest Thing That Could Have Happened

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It doesn’t matter with whom your partner cheats; it hurts nonetheless. However, sometimes it hurts more when they do it with someone you’re close to. Unfortunately, that’s the case for many cheating stories, as research shows that only around 15% of cheaters are unfaithful with strangers or casual acquaintances.

The husband in this story cheated with his wife’s best friend, so she was betrayed by two of the most important people in her life. A few years later, after she recovered and established her small baking business, she heard from the couple again — they wanted to hire her for their child’s birthday. Here she faced a dilemma: should she accept the money and risk drama, or just refuse and keep her peace?

RELATED:

    A woman was betrayed by both her husband and best friend after they revealed they had been having an affair

    Image credits:  Media_photos/Envato (not the actual photo)

    After the divorce, she was able to pick herself up, but heard from her BFF again when she was least expecting it

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    Image credits: Edmond Dantès/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Top_File_1560

    Commenters had no sympathy for the best friend: “She ‘won’ a bad husband”

    Later, her best friend came to her with a request to bake a cake for her son’s birthday

    Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Top_File_1560

    “I need [to] mentally prepare myself for every kind of scenario,” the woman wrote in the comments

    Some advised her to take the order, others recommended staying out of the drama and keeping her peace

    In the end, she decided to accept the job: “It looked too good to pass”

    Image credits:  Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Thus commenced one of the most awkward kids’ birthday parties in history

    Image credits:  amenic181/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Top_File_1560

    Commenters praised the woman for handling the party with such decorum: “You have just slayed your dragon”

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    marianavanlill avatar
    Marivali
    Marivali
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I met the love of my life in my 40s and know people who have found their person in their 50s, 60s and even 70s. It is never too late to start over.

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    marianavanlill avatar
    Marivali
    Marivali
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I met the love of my life in my 40s and know people who have found their person in their 50s, 60s and even 70s. It is never too late to start over.

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    2points
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