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Cheater Thinks GF Will Forgive Him After His Affair, She Sneakily Destroys His Whole Life
Couple having a serious conversation indoors, woman comforting distressed boyfriend who plans to leave girlfriend for someone else.
Couples, Relationships

Cheater Thinks GF Will Forgive Him After His Affair, She Sneakily Destroys His Whole Life

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Getting cheated on is one of life’s most humiliating experiences, and the standard advice is always the same. Take the high road, protect your peace, do not do anything you will regret. It is solid advice. It is also, in certain very specific circumstances, deeply unsatisfying.

One woman found out her boyfriend was not only cheating on her but was actively planning to leave her for his ex. She decided the high road could wait just a little while longer. What she pulled off is the kind of story that gets passed around the internet like a gift, and honestly, it deserves every single share it gets.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Getting cheated on is devastating enough, but finding out he was already planning his entire future with someone else is a whole different level of betrayal

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman found out her boyfriend had plans to leave her for his ex, and was already actively cheating on her

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    She moved out all her stuff immediately, but he came back begging and crying

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    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The narrator agreed to stay if he cut off contact with his ex, but this was only step one of her master plan

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    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She got access to his phone and made sure to remove all the explicit content of them together from his phone

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    Image credits: deejay1418

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    His ex also left him after the ghosting, his current girlfriend made her swift exit, and he was left with nothing

    After seven months together, our narrator discovered that her boyfriend was cheating with an ex. He was even planning to leave OP. The other woman knew he was in a relationship and did not care. The OP had her cat at his place, but also most of her life’s belongings. She took the key off his keyring that night and moved everything out while he was at work the next day, cat included.

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    He came home to an empty apartment and a girlfriend he could no longer gaslight into staying, and for the first time ever, he had absolutely no control over the situation. He responded by buying her things and begging. She agreed to stay under the condition that he blocked the ex, which was not actually a change of heart so much as a cover story for the real operation she was running.

    Over the following week, she got four uninterrupted hours on his phone, went through every device, deleted every piece of her own explicit content, and while she was in there, found videos of other women and deleted those too. She then got up, got dressed, dropped his bike at his back door with a stuffed animal on top as a parting message, went home, and blocked him on every platform.

    He called, texted, cried, and threatened to come to her home. He claimed he had been planning to take her house hunting that morning. In a glorious twist, his ex had also called him a dog and broke it off. He ended the week with no girlfriend, no other woman, and a significantly lighter photo library. She ended it with her cat, her content, and her dignity entirely intact.

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The narcissism alarms are ringing loudly. When she confronted him, he immediately tried to regain control of the situation, bought her gifts, and turned on the charm, which are classic narcissistic responses to being caught. They do not react to being wrong; they react to losing power. The moment she stopped being controllable, she became a problem to be managed.

    In 2014, a massive iCloud security breach exposed intimate images of hundreds of celebrities in what became known as The Fappening. It was a very public reminder that anything stored in the cloud is only as safe as the weakest link in the chain. The lesson then and now is that digital storage of intimate content carries real risk, and being thorough, the way our protagonist was, is genuinely important.

    A YouGov poll found that only 7 percent of working-class people in the UK had recorded themselves in intimate situations, suggesting that the old-fashioned approach of keeping things entirely offline remains the majority preference. There is an argument to be made that a one-off hard copy you physically control is considerably safer than anything living on a server somewhere.

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    She spent four hours making sure nothing was left behind, and the thoroughness was completely warranted. In a world where data can be recovered, sold, and leaked, the effort she put into that operation was not paranoia. It was common sense, and the internet respects her enormously for it.

    Do you think she did the right thing? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    The internet found this story, and the comments section responded with the energy of a standing ovation

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    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

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    Louise Pieterse

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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