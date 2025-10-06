Rich Guy Tries To Rip Off Widow By Buying Late Hubby’s Golf Clubs At Low Price, Stranger Steps In
Yard sales are a sacred weekend ritual, but it’s a delicate dance between finding a diamond in the rough and haggling over a slightly-used toaster. But the ultimate goal stays the same: to score a deal.
But there’s a fine line between a savvy bargain and a predatory rip-off, especially when the seller is a grieving widow who has no idea what she’s selling. What do you do when you witness a deal that’s just too good to be true? One shopper recently decided to break the cardinal rule of yard sales: they minded someone else’s business.
More info: Reddit
Yard sales are a treasure hunt, but there’s a fine line between finding a bargain and ripping off the seller
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A shopper overheard a man offering a grieving widow just $200 for her late husband’s golf clubs
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Realizing the clubs were worth over $1,000, the shopper quietly advised the widow not to sell
Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The would-be buyer became furious, told the shopper tomind his business, and threw a tantrum
Image credits: KaleidoscopeFront939
The shopper’s coworkers later said they should have just let the man get the good deal
The narrator, a new golf enthusiast, was innocently browsing a city-wide yard sale when he stumbled upon a potential rip-off in action. A well-off-looking man approached an elderly widow and asked about golf clubs. The OP’s ears perked up, and he decided to watch the potentially epic negotiation that was about to unfold.
The widow, explaining her husband had just passed, dragged out a set of clubs she knew nothing about. The man, who clearly knew exactly what they were, gave them a few pro swings, dismissed them as “not that great,” and offered a predatory lowball of $200. Before the hesitant widow could even agree, he steamrolled her, announcing he was going to get the cash.
While he was gone, the hero swooped in. A quick peek into the bag revealed a treasure trove: a Scotty Cameron putter, Mizuno irons, and a GT3 driver. This wasn’t a $200 set; it was a steal at $1,000. They quickly advised the shocked widow to get the clubs professionally appraised before selling anything.
When the man returned with his cash, he was met with a polite “no thanks.” He got angry, told the narrator to “mind [their] business,” and was then told by the widow to please leave. After throwing a toddler-like tantrum at the end of the driveway, he called the narrator a jerk and stomped off. Controversially, the narrator’s coworkers later said he should have just let the guy rip her off.
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
With an estimated 6.5 to 9 million yard sales every year in the USA, there are more than enough deals to go around. Legendary finds are not uncommon, according to Whatsellsbest.com, like the man who bought a box of junk for $2 and found a $2.2 million painting inside. There was also someone who purchased a $3 photo that turned out to be a rare picture of Billy the Kid worth $5 million.
The OP’s assessment of the golf clubs was not an exaggeration either. According to pricing from resources like Golfclubbrokers.com, a high-end Scotty Cameron putter or a GT3 driver can each be worth nearly $500 on their own. The man’s offer of $200 for a full, premium set of clubs was just plain criminal.
While the OP’s coworkers saw this as a simple “good deal,” the buyer’s tactics are just one of many common yard sale scams. As investigative reporter Karin Price Mueller has detailed, many scams rely on overwhelming or deceiving a seller who is vulnerable or uninformed. Tactics like the “quick change” scam or feigning an emotional connection are all designed to exploit the seller’s trust.
There is a clear ethical line between a savvy bargain and a predatory rip-off. Finding a dusty, underpriced antique that the seller is happy to get rid of is one thing. But knowingly taking advantage of a grieving widow by lying about the value of her late husband’s prized possessions firmly crosses that line.
Do you think the man was right to step in or should he have let a fellow golfer get the score of a lifetime? Share your moral instincts in our comment section!
The internet overwhelmingly declared the shopper a hero for protecting the widow from a scammer
I'm guessing that dogging has a very different meaning from the one it does here...
