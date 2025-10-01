Autistic Guy Gets Petty As Bestie Won’t Watch His Favorite Show, She’s Aghast As He Just Lashes Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Best friends usually bond over shows, books, movies, and other shared interests, which is why they tend to get along so well. Even though they might like a lot of the same things, each individual should be allowed to have their own passions without fear of judgment.

Unfortunately for one woman, she realized that her autistic best friend wanted to force his favorite show on her. Since he was obsessed with it, he expected her to show the same interest, and got extremely offended when she said it wasn’t her thing.

More info: Reddit

Friends should be able to express their views freely to one another without the fear of criticism

Young man refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation while sitting closely on a couch at home.

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and her best friend from second grade had autism

Text excerpt about refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation, discussing friendship and ADHD challenges.

Text discussing concerns about maturity differences and pettiness in refusing to watch autistic friends’ show recommendations.

Text excerpt discussing refusing to watch an autistic friend's show recommendation despite their enthusiasm.

Woman showing refusal while looking at phone, reflecting refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Over time, the woman felt that her friend wasn’t at the same maturity level as her because he kept getting petty over small things, like his favorite show

Text showing someone refusing to watch an autistic friend's show recommendation but facing persistent pressure.

Text about refusing to watch autistic friend's show leading to malicious behavior and conflict between friends.

Confused person questioning whether to watch autistic friend's show recommendation or confront them about refusal.

Colorful animated characters from The Amazing Digital Circus showing a dynamic and chaotic scene of action and emotion.

Image credits: GLITCH / YouTube (not the actual photo)

The man kept talking about the show he was obsessed with, and was offended that his friend hadn’t watched it yet

Text on a white background explaining the show is The Amazing Digital Circus in a conversation about refusing to watch autistic friends’ show recommendations.

Text post about refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation, sharing mixed positive and negative feedback on Reddit.

Text showing a discussion about refusing to watch an autistic friend’s show recommendation while valuing the friendship.

Text about apologizing for refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation and resolving the issue together.

Image credits: Cute_Pineapple5909

When the man began acting petty about her interests, the poster decided that they could make an effort for each other, since they both valued the friendship

The poster shared that her autistic friend always seems to be obsessed with one show, and he would constantly send her memes or things about it. Since it was his favorite, he also wanted her to watch it, probably so that they could discuss the same things. He didn’t seem to realize that she wasn’t interested in doing that.

According to experts, people with autism tend to have special interests they obsess over because of the way their brains process information. Their brain’s reward center responds differently to certain stimuli than that of neurotypical people, which is why they might delve into such depth about the most random topics.

The woman must have probably realized why her friend was so captivated by the show, but since it wasn’t something she was interested in, she didn’t feel like pushing herself to watch it. He didn’t seem to realize that by forcing her into his obsession, she would probably start disliking it.

The reason why folks with autism might talk about or delve into their special interests so much is that it excites them and gives them joy. They might not realize that other people don’t share their passion for the topic, and may even feel a bit of distress if someone dismisses it. The woman understood this about her friend, and that’s why she hadn’t shut him down completely.

Young man and woman relaxing together while looking at a book, reflecting on refusing to watch autistic friends show recommendations.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem only happened when the OP’s friend started dissing a YouTuber that she liked. He went out of his way to be petty and malicious, which is when she realized that his behavior was getting really out of hand. Since he had been her friend for a long time, the poster didn’t really know how to handle the situation.

It’s important not to completely shut down an autistic person sharing their special interests. Instead, one can handle the situation with kindness and explain that you enjoy listening to them share about the topic, but it is not something you are as interested in. Then follow this up with a suggestion to talk about something you both like.

The woman was baffled by her friend’s behavior, so she asked the Internet for advice. Some people felt that she should be honest with him and not entertain his petty behavior. Others felt that it would be best to direct his attention to something else that they both enjoyed in order to ease the tension in the friendship.

Eventually, the woman decided on a creative compromise where she would watch the first episode of his show, and he would read a few pages of the book she loved. That way, they’d both make an effort for each other and also feel respected.

What do you think about the OP’s solution, and do you have any other ideas on how this situation could be handled? Let us know in the comments.

Some folks felt that the guy should be put in his place for being so petty, while others urged the poster to show more grace toward him

Online discussion about refusing to watch autistic friends' show recommendations and personal viewing preferences.

Online discussion about refusing to watch autistic friends show recommendation and feeling forced to watch TV.

Online discussion about refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation and the resulting misunderstandings.

Reddit conversation about refusing to watch an autistic friend's show recommendation titled The Amazing Digital Circus.

Comment explaining autistic friend's behavior and advice for refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation.

Text post from Reddit user Rubric_Golf explaining why refusing to watch an autistic friend's show recommendation is justified.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing petty behavior unrelated to autism in refusing to watch an autistic friend's show.

Alt text: Online discussion about refusing to watch autistic friend's show recommendation and respecting personal boundaries and autonomy.

Comment on a forum stating a friend might be disappointed but there's no excuse for bad behavior over show preferences.

Reddit comment defending refusal to watch autistic friend's show recommendation, emphasizing personal choice and boundaries.