Woman Cuts Off Long-Term Friend After Her Suspicions Of Having Her Privacy Violated Were Dismissed

We rely on our phones for most things, from communication and entertainment to work and shopping. It has become almost natural for us to pick up a phone for any task at hand, which can make us forget just how much personal information and trust we put into these devices. If we want to continue enjoying the benefits of our phones without serious repercussions, it should be one of our priorities to protect them from prying eyes as much as possible.
This woman learned her lesson after she left her phone behind at a friend’s house, where her buddy’s husband snooped through it, looking for who-knows-what. After realizing this had taken place, she confronted the couple about it, but none of them wanted to own up to it.
With so much personal information on our phones, we should be used to protecting it from prying eyes
Man with glasses and beard sitting indoors, looking at his smartphone, reflecting privacy concerns and trust issues.
Protecting our phones is crucial because they hold a lot of sensitive personal data, like photos, messages, emails, contacts, financial details, account passwords, etc. If someone with malicious intent gets hold of them, the information can be used for identity theft, financial fraud, or invasion of privacy. Without proper safeguards in place, anyone can be spied on, which can lead to serious repercussions.
Fortunately, there are ways to protect your device and ensure your important data remains secure. It might be obvious, but it all starts with a passcode. You may not suspect it, but phone spying is far more likely to be carried out by people closest to us rather than an anonymous hacker. So if someone other than you knows your passcode, they gain access to your data and leave you vulnerable to phone spying.
Thus, it’s recommended not to share your PIN code with anyone and to change it regularly. In addition, choose a strong passcode of at least six characters that doesn’t include anything too easy to guess, like your birthday. It’s also a good idea to make use of biometric features such as fingerprint or facial recognition, which adds an extra layer of protection. All of this makes it harder for someone to install spyware that can secretly access sensitive information, too.
In general, it’s advisable to share your phone with limits so others don’t have the chance to go through it. Another great tip to protect your personal information from prying eyes is to ‘silence’ your notifications. If one pops up on your screen, it’s hard for someone to resist reading it. To keep them private, iPhone users can go to Settings > Notifications > Show Previews and choose to show them when the phone is unlocked. There’s also an option to restrict some individual apps from showing notifications altogether.
You can find out if someone was using your phone
Woman looking distressed while holding a phone, reflecting feelings related to privacy violation and cutting off a friend.
But if you have a suspicion that the safeguards you put in place didn’t help, and your phone was spied on, you’ve got a few options on how to find out if someone was using your phone. On an iPhone, go to Settings > Screen Time and tap to See All Activity. There you’ll be able to see what apps were used and for how long. This data can’t be manually altered, so if there are apps you haven’t opened recently in there, it’s pretty certain someone else has.
On an Android, if you go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, you’ll see a daily report of which apps have been used. It also shows the notifications received on your phone, so in case there are some that you don’t remember getting, it could be a clue that someone snooped around your device.
The snooper might also have given themselves away by leaving apps they used open. To check this, swipe up from the bottom of your screen. This opens the app carousel showing recently accessed apps in chronological order. If there’s an app you didn’t use, it’s a clear warning sign your phone was pried upon.
In case your device was spied upon, make sure to scan your mobile for spyware apps that could’ve been installed on your phone. For this, you can download apps that do it for you. Lastly, make sure your Google Maps or Apple Find My isn’t sharing your location with other devices, and look for suspicious accounts signed in to your Google Chrome browser app. If you find anything suspicious, sign out and turn them off.
We all have the right to have privacy on our devices, but it’s up to us to protect ourselves from prying eyes poking into our digital lives and personal data.
Readers proposed many interesting theories why the husband snooped around the woman’s phone
Comments from a woman discussing cutting off a long-term friend after suspicions of her privacy being violated are dismissed.
Comments discussing suspicions of privacy violations and concerns about hidden photos in a phone conversation.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing concerns about privacy violation and contacting police for help.
Screenshot of a social media conversation about privacy concerns and suspicion leading to cutting off a long-term friend.
Reddit comment discussing a woman cutting off a long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed.
ALT text: Online conversation about privacy concerns leading to a woman cutting off long-term friend after suspicions were dismissed.
Online comment expressing advice on cutting off a long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed.
Comment from user Sea-Refrigerator9188 expressing agreement about privacy violation concerns in a long-term friendship.
Screenshot of a comment discussing privacy violation suspicions between a woman and her long-term friend.
Comment discussing cutting off a long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed in an online forum.
Comment from ChillKissez advising to cut losses and move on after privacy concerns led a woman to cut off her long-term friend.
Many also advised to move on and forget the friendship
ALT text: Online advice about woman cutting off long-term friend after privacy concerns and dismissed suspicions of violation
Commenter explains why woman cuts off long-term friend after privacy violation concerns were dismissed and trust was broken.
Comment about woman cutting off long-term friend after her suspicions of privacy violation were dismissed.
Comment on a forum discussing a woman cutting off a long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed.
Woman cuts off long-term friend after suspicions of privacy violation are dismissed in tense online discussion.
Comment about woman cutting off long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed in online discussion.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman cutting off a long-term friend over privacy violation suspicions.
Comment discussing technology use for privacy and warning about friend’s husband being a suspected pervert violating privacy.
Screenshot of online comment discussing privacy violation suspicions and advice on checking phone data usage and messages.
Comment highlighting woman cutting off long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed in a social post.
Comment on social media expressing suspicion of privacy violation, leading to a woman cutting off a long-term friend.
Comment discussing privacy violation suspicions and a woman's decision to cut off her long-term friend after dismissal.
Comment on woman cutting off long-term friend after privacy concerns were dismissed, expressing feelings of anger and moving on.
Alt text: Online comment discussing ending friendships after privacy concerns and dismissing suspicions about trust violations.
Comment on social media post about a woman cutting off a long-term friend over dismissed privacy violation suspicions.
Comment on trust and privacy issues between friends, reflecting suspicions of privacy violation being dismissed.
Woman cuts off long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed in online discussion.
Comment advising to support a friend after privacy suspicions were dismissed and to keep phone secure against untrustworthy behavior.
Comment mentioning a woman cutting off a long-term friend after privacy violation suspicions were dismissed.
Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.
I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
