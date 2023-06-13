It’s not just professional stand-up, silly signs, and inconveniently placed banana peels that have the power to make us laugh till we cry. Simply putting on an odd shirt can make passers-by do a double-take and start giggling uncontrollably, with utter confusion written plain on their faces.

The ‘Chaotic Shirts’ Instagram account is a social media project that shares some of the weirdest and most hilarious shirt designs ever to be created. Some of the phrases on them are beyond bizarre and make you wonder what would ever make anyone buy something like that. We’ve collected the best (worst?) shirt pics to share with you, so scroll down to see just how strange things can get.

More info: Instagram | ChaoticShirts.com