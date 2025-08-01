Over the years, David’s unique style has captured the hearts of people all around the world. Whether near his home or in faraway places like Sweden or Taiwan, his charming street art brings a bit of joy and imagination to everyday spaces.

David Zinn is a talented artist from Ann Arbor, Michigan, known for creating fun and playful chalk drawings right on the streets. His artwork often features quirky little creatures that seem to come alive by using cracks and marks on sidewalks as part of their bodies. These drawings are temporary, made with chalk and charcoal, and they disappear with the next rain — making each piece a special surprise for anyone who happens to see it.

#1 "Hannah Has Brewed Up A Stew Of Last Year's Leaves To Sustain Us All Till Spring" Share icon

David’s art stands out not just for its charm, but for how it blends with the world around it. He doesn’t bring a sketchbook or plan things in advance; instead, he lets the sidewalk guide him. “I prefer to let my locations choose me,” he said. “Because it’s always easier to draw something that wants to be there.” Cracks in the pavement, stains, or even a stray leaf can spark an entire character or scene.

RELATED:

#2 "Ellery Checks The Compost Bins With High Hopes And Low Expectations And Is Never Disappointed" Share icon

#3 "Nadine And The Measured Approach" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

David's creatures, like Sluggo, the green monster, or Philomena, the flying pig, are regular stars in his work, but new characters are always popping up. Some are inspired by animals, while others come straight from his imagination. “Hopefully, I am making different mistakes,” David said, when asked how his style has evolved. “I’ve started to see more real animals... although I struggle a lot with their accuracy, I think that struggle has given my imaginary friends more anatomical heft.”

#4 "If You Invite Max To A Potluck, He'll Be Happy To Bring The Chips" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 "I Drew This In 2013, But I Repost It On Days Like This As A Cautionary Tale" Share icon

One thing that makes David’s work so special is that it’s temporary. Chalk drawings don’t last long, and he’s okay with that. In fact, he sees it as freeing. “When a piece of art has no future, all the questions of preservation, impact, commercial value, or anything else become irrelevant,” he explained. “You are free to relax and enjoy the present moment without the distractions of practicality.” ADVERTISEMENT

#6 "Today Is The First Optimistic Day Of Geraldine's Scarf-Sharing Program" Share icon

#7 "If You See Henry On Your Way To The Ice Cream Shop, Please Give Him A High Five; He's Been Waiting For Days" Share icon

Even though his drawings fade away, they often leave a lasting impression. People around the world have shared stories about stumbling across his art and feeling a little brighter because of it. “If my chalk art tends to be light-hearted,” David said, “it’s for one of two reasons: I’m having a good day and want to celebrate it, or I’m having a bad day and want to change it.” Whatever the reason, his playful creatures continue to make ordinary sidewalks a little more magical. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#8 "Here's A Very Partial Retrospective Of Sluggo And Philomena Tearing Up Ingalls Mall Over The Years – Sometimes Literally!" Share icon

#9 "Nadine And The Shared Log Cabin" Share icon

#10 "Claude Has Discovered That His Patience Is Shorter Than Nesting Season" Share icon

#11 "I Can Never Be 100% Sure That Sluggo Will Make An Appearance In A Drawing… But If There’s A Grill, He’s More Likely To Turnip" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 "Ursula Prides Herself On Representing The Bear Minimum" Share icon

#13 "Rodney Doesn't Have A Fireplace, But He Does Have A Windowsill, And Old Sock And High Hopes" Share icon

#14 "Earl Traveled All The Way From Florida To Stick His Tongue Out At Winter" Share icon

#15 "Maisie Finally Reaps The Advantages Of Being Tiny And Aerodynamic" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 "Sluggo, Not Having A Head For Hats, Waits Impatiently For Someone To Invent Eyemuffs" Share icon

#17 "Benny’s Tree-Climbing Days Are Behind (And Soon To Be Beneath) Him" Share icon

#18 "Roger Is Secretly Fond Of Attention And The Loch Ness Monster's Most Embarrassing Cousin" Share icon

#19 "Clarence Is Sticking Close To His Favorite Candle Until Winter Ends Or His Tail Grows Some Fur" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 "Sluggo Bottles Up His Feelings, But It's Not As Bad As It Sounds" Share icon

#21 "Sluggo Always Bonds Easily With People And Animals, But This Is A New Development" Share icon

#22 "Nadine And The Wishing Star. Gratitude To Everyone Who Holds Light For Others To See" Share icon

#23 "Marcus Is Hoping No One Notices He Slept On His Antenna Funny" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 "Nadine And The Emerging (Im)possibility" Share icon

#25 "Greebix In His Invasion Pajamas" Share icon

#26 "Sluggo Is Embarking On A New Project To Make Bunny Slippers Cool" Share icon

#27 "Vivian Doesn't Take Off The Bunny Suit Until Every Jellybean Has Been Found And Eaten. Including The Ones That Have Rolled Under The Bed" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "Chuck Has A Predilection For Presenting Primroses To Pollinators" Share icon

#29 "Alice Has A Special Window For Proclamations Or Soliloquies Depending On Whether Anyone Is Listening" Share icon

#30 "Mavis Is Always On The Lookout For A Fetching Companion" Share icon

#31 "Clyde Found A Piece Of Cold Pizza And Now His Whole Outlook On The Universe Has Changed" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 "Andy Is Feeling Awkward Because His Summer Wings Haven't Come In Yet" Share icon

#33 "Simon Is No Prince, But He Is A Good Listener" Share icon

#34 "Melinda Promised Herself She Wouldn’t Get Over-Excited If She Learned To Ride The Blue-Tailed Binkus, But Here We Are" Share icon

#35 "When Flying, Sluggo Loves To Feel The Wind In His Eyes" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 "Sluggo Stays Hydrated" Share icon

#37 "Fun Summer Fact: Sluggo's Eyes Double As Flotation Devices, And He Can Breathe Through His Soul" Share icon

#38 "Hansel Has Felt Much More Confident Since He Started Carrying His Little Sister Mutzi In A Backpack" Share icon

#39 "Everyone Enjoys The Impeccable Manners (And Surprising Arm Strength) Of Heavy-Hat Mcgee" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 "Three Weeks Into His Managerial Position, Leonard Is Annoyed To Find That The Rocks Still Refuse To Organize Themselves By Size, Color Or Shape" Share icon

#41 "Charles Is Once Again Caught Trying To Plan A Surprise Party For His Tail" Share icon

#42 "Alvin And Celeste's Standoff Has Now Entered Its Twelfth Day, And Neither Can Remember What The Argument Was About" Share icon

#43 "Glen Always Stays Light On His Feet During Winter Boot Season" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 "Every St. Patrick's Day, Sean Tries To Trick People Into Stealing His Pot Of Sliced Carrots" Share icon

#45 "Regardless Of Any Warm Breezes Or Sunny Days, Martin Waits Until The Last Day Of March To Remove His Self-Heating Hat" Share icon

#46 "Mark Takes Pride In Being The First Little Green Thing To Pop Up In My Neighbor's Garden" Share icon

#47 "Sluggo Says The Water's Fine, But His Eyes Are Taller Than Usual" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 "Ever Since Her Cousin Came To Visit, Helen Has Had Something On Her Mind" Share icon

#49 "In Lieu Of Eggs Or Chocolate, Anastasia Hopes You Enjoy This Aria From 'La Bunhème'" Share icon

#50 "Hamish Enthusiastically Approves Of This Post" Share icon

#51 "Spring Makeover Season (Drawn In April 2018)" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 "Randolph Is A Ghost Of Gardens Past, Here To Remind You Not To Overwater Your Begonias This Year" Share icon

#53 "Gordon Has Made The Unnerving Discovery That He Can Speak Beetle" Share icon

#54 "Before You Make Any Promises, I Should Mention That Reggie Is A Toad And I'm Pretty Sure That Crown Is A Bottle Cap" Share icon

#55 "Mavis Is Hoping To Catch Either A Wandering Horse Or A High-Bouncing Rabbit" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 "Saul Thinks You Should Apologize For Calling Captain Tawnyshanks 'Cute'" Share icon

#57 "Nadine And The Elevated Meander" Share icon

#58 "Sylvia Is A Fierce Protector Of All Woodlands, Starting With This Rock" Share icon

#59 "Clyde And The Prophetic Pink Splodge" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 "Sluggo Hasn’t Decided What To Draw Yet" Share icon

#61 "Nadine And The Effusively Feathered Friend" Share icon

#62 "Gordon Accesses His Lizardy Terribleness Through Pat, His Emotional Support Stuffie" Share icon