David Zinn is a talented artist from Ann Arbor, Michigan, known for creating fun and playful chalk drawings right on the streets. His artwork often features quirky little creatures that seem to come alive by using cracks and marks on sidewalks as part of their bodies. These drawings are temporary, made with chalk and charcoal, and they disappear with the next rain — making each piece a special surprise for anyone who happens to see it.

Over the years, David’s unique style has captured the hearts of people all around the world. Whether near his home or in faraway places like Sweden or Taiwan, his charming street art brings a bit of joy and imagination to everyday spaces.

More info: Instagram | zinnart.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1

"Hannah Has Brewed Up A Stew Of Last Year's Leaves To Sustain Us All Till Spring"

Chalk art by David Zinn of a mouse in a wizard costume stirring leaves in a cauldron on a sidewalk square.

davidzinn Report

David’s art stands out not just for its charm, but for how it blends with the world around it. He doesn’t bring a sketchbook or plan things in advance; instead, he lets the sidewalk guide him. “I prefer to let my locations choose me,” he said. “Because it’s always easier to draw something that wants to be there.” Cracks in the pavement, stains, or even a stray leaf can spark an entire character or scene.
    #2

    "Ellery Checks The Compost Bins With High Hopes And Low Expectations And Is Never Disappointed"

    Chalk art of a raccoon lifting a metal trash can on a sidewalk by David Zinn, creating a magical street scene.

    davidzinn Report

    #3

    "Nadine And The Measured Approach"

    Chalk art by David Zinn featuring a mouse and turtle on a ruler sliding down concrete stairs, creating a magical sidewalk scene.

    davidzinn Report

    David's creatures, like Sluggo, the green monster, or Philomena, the flying pig, are regular stars in his work, but new characters are always popping up. Some are inspired by animals, while others come straight from his imagination. “Hopefully, I am making different mistakes,” David said, when asked how his style has evolved. “I’ve started to see more real animals... although I struggle a lot with their accuracy, I think that struggle has given my imaginary friends more anatomical heft.”
    #4

    "If You Invite Max To A Potluck, He'll Be Happy To Bring The Chips"

    Chalk drawing of a raccoon on a sidewalk by David Zinn creating magical sidewalk art with chalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #5

    "I Drew This In 2013, But I Repost It On Days Like This As A Cautionary Tale"

    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn features a whimsical green alien and winged pig near a weathered pole.

    davidzinn Report

    One thing that makes David’s work so special is that it’s temporary. Chalk drawings don’t last long, and he’s okay with that. In fact, he sees it as freeing. “When a piece of art has no future, all the questions of preservation, impact, commercial value, or anything else become irrelevant,” he explained. “You are free to relax and enjoy the present moment without the distractions of practicality.”

    #6

    "Today Is The First Optimistic Day Of Geraldine's Scarf-Sharing Program"

    Chalk art of a small animal wearing a long scarf on a sidewalk corner by David Zinn turning sidewalks into magical worlds.

    davidzinn Report

    #7

    "If You See Henry On Your Way To The Ice Cream Shop, Please Give Him A High Five; He's Been Waiting For Days"

    Chalk drawing of a raccoon tucked in a wooden beam corner, showcasing David Zinn sidewalk art blending with the environment.

    davidzinn Report

    Even though his drawings fade away, they often leave a lasting impression. People around the world have shared stories about stumbling across his art and feeling a little brighter because of it. “If my chalk art tends to be light-hearted,” David said, “it’s for one of two reasons: I’m having a good day and want to celebrate it, or I’m having a bad day and want to change it.” Whatever the reason, his playful creatures continue to make ordinary sidewalks a little more magical.

    #8

    "Here's A Very Partial Retrospective Of Sluggo And Philomena Tearing Up Ingalls Mall Over The Years – Sometimes Literally!"

    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn showing a green alien pulling a winged pig with a rope on the street.
    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn showing a green alien pulling a winged pig with a rope on the street.
    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn showing a green alien pulling a winged pig with a rope on the street.
    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn showing a green alien pulling a winged pig with a rope on the street.

    davidzinn Report

    #9

    "Nadine And The Shared Log Cabin"

    Wooden stump with whimsical chalk art by David Zinn showing a mouse in a blue dress and a small animal peeking from windows.

    davidzinn Report

    #10

    "Claude Has Discovered That His Patience Is Shorter Than Nesting Season"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn on sidewalk of a small green character with a bird on its head surrounded by leaves.
    Chalk drawing by David Zinn on sidewalk of a small green character with a bird on its head surrounded by leaves.

    davidzinn Report

    #11

    "I Can Never Be 100% Sure That Sluggo Will Make An Appearance In A Drawing… But If There’s A Grill, He’s More Likely To Turnip"

    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn featuring a green alien and winged pig peeking over a storm drain grate.

    davidzinn Report

    #12

    "Ursula Prides Herself On Representing The Bear Minimum"

    Small chalk drawing of a bear cub peeking through a tiny window in a stone wall, inspired by David Zinn sidewalk art.
    Small chalk drawing of a bear cub peeking through a tiny window in a stone wall, inspired by David Zinn sidewalk art.

    davidzinn Report

    #13

    "Rodney Doesn't Have A Fireplace, But He Does Have A Windowsill, And Old Sock And High Hopes"

    Sculpted rock with a small chalk-drawn dog in a window, showcasing David Zinn sidewalk chalk magical worlds art.

    davidzinn Report

    #14

    "Earl Traveled All The Way From Florida To Stick His Tongue Out At Winter"

    Chalk art by David Zinn shows a dog peeking out from a wooden sidewalk crevice, blending into the natural surroundings.

    davidzinn Report

    #15

    "Maisie Finally Reaps The Advantages Of Being Tiny And Aerodynamic"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a mouse popping out of a brick sidewalk hole in a magical chalk drawing.

    davidzinn Report

    #16

    "Sluggo, Not Having A Head For Hats, Waits Impatiently For Someone To Invent Eyemuffs"

    Chalk art of a small green snail-like creature wearing a scarf and jacket on a sidewalk by a brick wall by David Zinn.

    davidzinn Report

    #17

    "Benny’s Tree-Climbing Days Are Behind (And Soon To Be Beneath) Him"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a squirrel holding a pink balloon, blending with the concrete sidewalk wall.

    davidzinn Report

    #18

    "Roger Is Secretly Fond Of Attention And The Loch Ness Monster's Most Embarrassing Cousin"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a whimsical green creature emerging from a gap in a red brick sidewalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #19

    "Clarence Is Sticking Close To His Favorite Candle Until Winter Ends Or His Tail Grows Some Fur"

    Chalk art of a possum holding a lit candle tucked between wooden planks on a snowy sidewalk by David Zinn.

    davidzinn Report

    #20

    "Sluggo Bottles Up His Feelings, But It's Not As Bad As It Sounds"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a green alien trapped in a bottle on a city sidewalk with butterflies and flowers.

    davidzinn Report

    #21

    "Sluggo Always Bonds Easily With People And Animals, But This Is A New Development"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a small green creature holding a pot with flowers on a city sidewalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #22

    "Nadine And The Wishing Star. Gratitude To Everyone Who Holds Light For Others To See"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a mouse fishing for a star on a gray concrete block on a sidewalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #23

    "Marcus Is Hoping No One Notices He Slept On His Antenna Funny"

    Chalk art by David Zinn shows a small robot on a sidewalk near a green door and red brick wall.

    davidzinn Report

    #24

    "Nadine And The Emerging (Im)possibility"

    Chalk art by David Zinn on sidewalk creating a 3D illusion of a winged pig with a small mouse on its head.

    davidzinn Report

    #25

    "Greebix In His Invasion Pajamas"

    Chalk art by David Zinn of a small alien character with a rock as a head on a sidewalk surrounded by leaves and stones.

    davidzinn Report

    #26

    "Sluggo Is Embarking On A New Project To Make Bunny Slippers Cool"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a green creature with glasses and pink slippers on a sidewalk near a building.

    davidzinn Report

    #27

    "Vivian Doesn't Take Off The Bunny Suit Until Every Jellybean Has Been Found And Eaten. Including The Ones That Have Rolled Under The Bed"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a small bunny sitting on a concrete ledge, showcasing magical sidewalk art.

    davidzinn Report

    #28

    "Chuck Has A Predilection For Presenting Primroses To Pollinators"

    Chalk art on sidewalk by David Zinn shows a cute animal holding a flower near a bee, creating a magical world scene.

    davidzinn Report

    #29

    "Alice Has A Special Window For Proclamations Or Soliloquies Depending On Whether Anyone Is Listening"

    Chalk art by David Zinn of a raccoon peeking from a small window drawn on a concrete sidewalk structure outdoors.

    davidzinn Report

    #30

    "Mavis Is Always On The Lookout For A Fetching Companion"

    Chalk drawing of a small green dragon on a sidewalk, showcasing David Zinn's magical street art style.

    davidzinn Report

    #31

    "Clyde Found A Piece Of Cold Pizza And Now His Whole Outlook On The Universe Has Changed"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a cute fox holding a slice of pizza drawn on a concrete sidewalk corner.

    davidzinn Report

    #32

    "Andy Is Feeling Awkward Because His Summer Wings Haven't Come In Yet"

    Chalk drawing of a whimsical dragon on sidewalk by David Zinn, showcasing magical world created with chalk art.

    davidzinn Report

    #33

    "Simon Is No Prince, But He Is A Good Listener"

    Chalk art of a relaxed green frog sitting on a stool, showcasing David Zinn’s sidewalk magical worlds artwork.

    davidzinn Report

    #34

    "Melinda Promised Herself She Wouldn’t Get Over-Excited If She Learned To Ride The Blue-Tailed Binkus, But Here We Are"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a blue bird with a small animal riding on its back on a sidewalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #35

    "When Flying, Sluggo Loves To Feel The Wind In His Eyes"

    Colorful chalk drawing of a whimsical alien spaceship on a sidewalk by David Zinn, showcasing magical chalk art.

    davidzinn Report

    #36

    "Sluggo Stays Hydrated"

    Sidewalk chalk art by David Zinn showing a 3D trash can with a green snail and a small creature inside.

    davidzinn Report

    #37

    "Fun Summer Fact: Sluggo's Eyes Double As Flotation Devices, And He Can Breathe Through His Soul"

    3D chalk art by David Zinn on sidewalk shows a green creature with pink flippers inside a transparent jar near a manhole cover.

    davidzinn Report

    #38

    "Hansel Has Felt Much More Confident Since He Started Carrying His Little Sister Mutzi In A Backpack"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a whimsical creature with a smaller animal on its head drawn on a sidewalk corner.

    davidzinn Report

    #39

    "Everyone Enjoys The Impeccable Manners (And Surprising Arm Strength) Of Heavy-Hat Mcgee"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn on sidewalk depicting a small green character tipping a hat near gravel and concrete.

    davidzinn Report

    #40

    "Three Weeks Into His Managerial Position, Leonard Is Annoyed To Find That The Rocks Still Refuse To Organize Themselves By Size, Color Or Shape"

    Rock painted with a grumpy face among other stones on a sidewalk, showcasing David Zinn chalk art creativity.

    davidzinn Report

    #41

    "Charles Is Once Again Caught Trying To Plan A Surprise Party For His Tail"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a green lizard wearing a party hat, wrapped around a metal pole on a sidewalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #42

    "Alvin And Celeste's Standoff Has Now Entered Its Twelfth Day, And Neither Can Remember What The Argument Was About"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a small green dinosaur and a ladybug on a concrete sidewalk near a wooden bench.

    davidzinn Report

    #43

    "Glen Always Stays Light On His Feet During Winter Boot Season"

    Colorful chalk drawing of a green cartoon lizard on a sidewalk, capturing David Zinn's magical chalk art style.

    davidzinn Report

    #44

    "Every St. Patrick's Day, Sean Tries To Trick People Into Stealing His Pot Of Sliced Carrots"

    Sidewalk chalk art of a leprechaun in a pot of gold by David Zinn, with pedestrians walking nearby.

    davidzinn Report

    #45

    "Regardless Of Any Warm Breezes Or Sunny Days, Martin Waits Until The Last Day Of March To Remove His Self-Heating Hat"

    Chalk drawing of a whimsical gnome on a sidewalk, part of David Zinn's magical sidewalk art creations.

    davidzinn Report

    #46

    "Mark Takes Pride In Being The First Little Green Thing To Pop Up In My Neighbor's Garden"

    Chalk art by David Zinn featuring a whimsical green snail drawn on a rock near a concrete sidewalk and dry leaves.

    davidzinn Report

    #47

    "Sluggo Says The Water's Fine, But His Eyes Are Taller Than Usual"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a green snail with large eyes emerging from a sidewalk crack near grass and a building corner.

    davidzinn Report

    #48

    "Ever Since Her Cousin Came To Visit, Helen Has Had Something On Her Mind"

    Chalk art on sidewalk shows an owl with a green bird on its head by David Zinn, creating a magical street scene.

    davidzinn Report

    #49

    "In Lieu Of Eggs Or Chocolate, Anastasia Hopes You Enjoy This Aria From 'La Bunhème'"

    Chalk art of a joyful rabbit drawn on a cracked sidewalk by David Zinn, turning sidewalks into magical worlds.

    davidzinn Report

    #50

    "Hamish Enthusiastically Approves Of This Post"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn of a Highland cow on a sidewalk near a metal pole transforming the pavement into a magical world.

    davidzinn Report

    #51

    "Spring Makeover Season (Drawn In April 2018)"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing two green creatures on a sidewalk, one with a flower on its head, being drawn by hand.

    davidzinn Report

    #52

    "Randolph Is A Ghost Of Gardens Past, Here To Remind You Not To Overwater Your Begonias This Year"

    Chalk art by David Zinn of a small ghost holding a pink flower on a sidewalk corner with scattered green leaves.

    davidzinn Report

    #53

    "Gordon Has Made The Unnerving Discovery That He Can Speak Beetle"

    Chalk art of a cute green creature and colorful bugs on a stone surrounded by dried leaves and sidewalk bricks by David Zinn.

    davidzinn Report

    #54

    "Before You Make Any Promises, I Should Mention That Reggie Is A Toad And I'm Pretty Sure That Crown Is A Bottle Cap"

    Chalk art by David Zinn depicting a frog with a small crown on a rock surrounded by green plants and grass.

    davidzinn Report

    #55

    "Mavis Is Hoping To Catch Either A Wandering Horse Or A High-Bouncing Rabbit"

    Chalk art by David Zinn showing a mouse fishing for carrots drawn on a brick wall transforming the sidewalk space.

    davidzinn Report

    #56

    "Saul Thinks You Should Apologize For Calling Captain Tawnyshanks 'Cute'"

    Chalk drawing by David Zinn on sidewalk featuring a dog and a small creature holding a sword in magical style.

    davidzinn Report

    #57

    "Nadine And The Elevated Meander"

    Chalk drawing of a hot air balloon on a sidewalk by David Zinn, creating a magical world on concrete pavement.

    davidzinn Report

    #58

    "Sylvia Is A Fierce Protector Of All Woodlands, Starting With This Rock"

    Chalk art by David Zinn of a whimsical creature drawn on a forest rock, blending magical worlds with natural surroundings.

    davidzinn Report

    #59

    "Clyde And The Prophetic Pink Splodge"

    Chalk art by David Zinn on sidewalk shows a raccoon holding a large, colorful ice cream cone in a magical world.

    davidzinn Report

    #60

    "Sluggo Hasn’t Decided What To Draw Yet"

    Chalk art by David Zinn features a green two-eyed creature sketching beside a box of colorful sidewalk chalk.

    davidzinn Report

    #61

    "Nadine And The Effusively Feathered Friend"

    Chalk art by David Zinn of a mouse and a green bird on a stone surrounded by leaves and plants outdoors.

    davidzinn Report

    #62

    "Gordon Accesses His Lizardy Terribleness Through Pat, His Emotional Support Stuffie"

    Chalk art by David Zinn on sidewalk showing a green dinosaur holding a smaller purple dinosaur with detailed shading.

    davidzinn Report

