“Be Frugal”: Celebrity Saving Habits That Were Given The Thumbs-Up By An ExpertInterview With Expert
Contrary to popular belief, many celebrities are surprisingly disciplined when it comes to money. Despite showcasing their fancy cars, designer wardrobes, and multi-million dollar homes online, most stars are smart about their finances and save for future generations.
After all, regardless of the size of someone’s wallet, the incentive to save is always there, which is why many celebrities choose to spend carefully and plan for the future.
"I'm lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save," said Twilight star Ashley Greene, explaining that saving money has given her freedom.
Many A-listers have shared personal finance advice that can be applied to anyone’s lifestyle. Bored Panda consulted Taylor Price, personal finance expert and founder of Priceless Tay, as well as Bola Sokunbi, author of Clever Girl Millionaire, to learn whether these money hacks actually work.
These are some of the money-saving habits that celebrities swear by and that have been approved by the personal finance experts:
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Using a piggy bank or money jar
Asked to share a money-saving tip, actress Skai Jackson, best known for the Disney Channel series Jessie, suggested putting cash into a jar and “storing it up.”
Jackson was trolled for her viral comments, with social media users calling her a “revolutionary economist” and saying she “invented a piggy bank.”
Elton John has also embraced the piggy bank method for his two children, Zachary and Elijah, whom he shares with David Furnish. The EGOT winner told The Guardian in 2016 that his kids get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving, and £1 is for spending.
“They get three coins and put them in separate jars. And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."
According to the Clever Girl Millionaire author, this classic financial “hack” is an excellent idea to teach children and teenagers about saving money.
“My twins have cash savings binders that they use to save a portion of birthday money, allowances, etc. It builds awareness and creates a tangible connection to saving,” she said.
“Even for adults, simple systems like this can be a great way to stay consistent.”
Meanwhile, Price believes the method to be outdated. Instead, she recommends more modern alternatives she says are better for educating children about money.
“I’m not a huge fan of piggy banks anymore because that’s not how money actually works in their world. The ‘new normal’ is getting Venmo or Cashapp from a guardian, tap‑to‑pay and managing your accounts on a screen.
“I’d rather kids learn those muscles early like seeing a balance, moving money between ‘spend’ and ‘save,’ and understanding that the tap is coming from somewhere, not magic.”
(Mindful) couponing
Hilary Swank, who grew up in a trailer park in Bellingham, Washington, has never forgotten about her family’s money-saving tip: clipping coupons.
The Oscar-winning actress said she still uses them because she grew up relying on them. “Just because I have some money now, I wouldn’t? I still see it as a dollar in my pocket,” she told In Style.
“People who have come from nothing, you’ve always had to fight for what you have, so it’s in your marrow.”
Swank is not alone. Kristen Bell said she "almost exclusively" shops with coupons, and that she’s particularly a big fan of the 20% coupons at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Financial experts say couponing is effective…as long as you’re buying things you actually need.
“Couponing can absolutely help but only if it’s intentional,” said Sokunbi. “Saving money on things you already planned to buy is smart but buying things just because there’s a coupon will backfire because you'll most likely end up over spending on things you never planned to buy! It's a slippery slope.”
Price agreed, stressing that couponing shouldn’t be the main character of a healthy money plan.
“Couponing can absolutely save you money. Where it goes wrong is when couponing turns into a hobby and you start buying extra just because it’s ‘on sale.’ If the cart total is higher, you didn’t actually save.”
The personal finance experts suggests other simple things that can save you money every month.
“For most of us Gen Z and Millennials, you’ll get a bigger win by negotiating bills, canceling unused subscriptions, or cooking at home more often than by obsessing over every coupon.”
Sticking to a strict savings plan
Jay Leno said that when he was younger, he worked two jobs, spending the income from one and saving the income from the other.
"I would always save the money I made working at the car dealership, and I would spend the money I made as a comedian,” the former Tonight Show host told CNBC in 2017.
“When I got The Tonight Show, I always made sure I did 150 [comedy show] gigs a year so I never had to touch the principal,” Leno shared. “I’ve never touched a dime of my Tonight Show money. Ever.”
While the financial experts agreed that most people cannot apply this because they don’t work two jobs, they believe the key takeaway from Leno’s advice is knowing where to draw the line.
“Most Gen-Zers don’t have two full incomes to play with, and a lot of us are already stretched on one. What does translate from Jay Leno is this principle: you decide in advance which money is for today and which money is for future you, and you keep that line really clear,” said Price.
“A realistic starting point is aiming to save 10-20% of take‑home pay when life is stable going toward an emergency, some toward long‑term goals or big purchases.
“If that sounds impossible, start smaller like 5%, or even a flat dollar amount and raise it anytime your income goes up.”
Sokunbi said, “The two incomes, save one approach sounds great in theory, but it is not always realistic depending on people's specific finances. For most people, starting with 10–20% of income is a solid goal, and then increasing that percentage over time as their income grows.”
Replacing spreadsheets with a realistic budget
Despite having an estimated net worth of approximately $25 million, Zooey Deschanel keeps a very strict budget and devotes a fixed amount to her different expenses every month.
For instance, the New Girl actress reportedly spends $500 on dining out, $1,000 on groceries and household supplies, $600 on laundry, and $2,000 on clothes.
Keeping a budget is key to financially sound decisions, but the focus shouldn’t be on how strict it is, explained Sokunbi.
“When it comes to strict budgeting, it's not about how detailed it is. It’s about whether it’s realistic and sustainable long term. A budget should reflect your real life and not an ideal version of it.
“The best budgets are flexible, aligned with your goals, and something you can actually stick to long term.”
Price’s clients often tell her that they’ve tried the strict line‑by‑line budget but it didn’t work for them in the long run.
Instead of complex, detailed spreadsheets, she recommends a more realistic plan based on broader categories like: bills, saving, and spending.
As a result, people won’t feel frustrated or guilty when they spend a little more than they had planned on a specific category (clothes) and less on others (dining out).
“For some personalities, tracking $500 here, $600 there, $2,000 there feels calming. For most (including me), it just turns money into homework and they tap out after a few weeks,” the Priceless Tay founder said.
“What actually works long‑term is a plan built around a few big buckets like your must pay bills, your flexible spending, and your ‘future you’ money for saving and investing so you always know the job of each dollar without micromanaging.
“You can absolutely use detailed categories inside those buckets if you love structure, but the system has to be simple enough that you can follow it on your busiest, most stressed weeks, not just when life is calm.”
Prioritizing value over luxury
Oprah Winfrey has spoken about selling many of her luxury items, explaining that they simply lost their appeal over time.
“They seemed like a good idea at the time—and times change,” the famous host said, noting that as you grow older, you start to focus on what's important and release what's superfluous.
In 2014, Oprah auctioned off hundreds of her belongings, including armoires, electric bikes, and sofas after reflecting on whether her possessions truly had value to her and concluding that “less actually is so much more.”
“For just a split second, I considered bidding on my own folk-art needlepoint rug with the lovely leaf design, but knowing what you need is more than knowing what you want,” she wrote on her website.
Price said people have plenty to learn from Oprah’s approach.
“Oprah is right - your mindset around ‘what matters’ is one of the most expensive things you own! When you chase status or impulse luxury, the bill doesn’t just show up in your bank account; it shows up in how long it takes you to get financially free.”
This doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t treat themselves to high-quality items like a nice bathrobe or a new pair of sneakers.
“But asking, ‘Does this actually add value to my life or is it just a flex?’ will save you thousands over a decade. That’s how you (even myself) move from ‘I own a lot of stuff’ to ‘my money actually matches my priorities.’”
Letting go of a materialistic mindset that ties objects to happiness makes it “so much easier to spend intentionally and build wealth,” stressed Sokunbi.
“The real happiness comes from the opportunities and experiences the money you don't spend on things helps you create.”
It’s easy to save money when your emergency fund is in the millions… 🙄
It’s easy to save money when your emergency fund is in the millions… 🙄