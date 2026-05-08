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Contrary to popular belief, many celebrities are surprisingly disciplined when it comes to money. Despite showcasing their fancy cars, designer wardrobes, and multi-million dollar homes online, most stars are smart about their finances and save for future generations.

After all, regardless of the size of someone’s wallet, the incentive to save is always there, which is why many celebrities choose to spend carefully and plan for the future.

"I'm lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save," said Twilight star Ashley Greene, explaining that saving money has given her freedom.

Many A-listers have shared personal finance advice that can be applied to anyone’s lifestyle. Bored Panda consulted Taylor Price, personal finance expert and founder of Priceless Tay, as well as Bola Sokunbi, author of Clever Girl Millionaire, to learn whether these money hacks actually work.

These are some of the money-saving habits that celebrities swear by and that have been approved by the personal finance experts: