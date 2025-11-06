Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Knew He Had A Dark Side”: Celebrity Chef Found Guilty Of Slaying Entire Family On Christmas
Family photo of three smiling people, illustrating celebrity chef dark side news story with key family members together.
Crime, Society

“I Knew He Had A Dark Side”: Celebrity Chef Found Guilty Of Slaying Entire Family On Christmas

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity chef Anthony Milan Ross has been found guilty of slaughtering his entire family on Christmas Day in 2017.

Ross, described as “very unstable” by his sister-in-law, took the life of his wife Iris outside their apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona eight years ago.

Following a standoff with police, he was also found to have slaughtered his 11-year-old son, Nigel, and 9-month-old daughter, Anora.

Highlights
  • Anthony Milan Ross was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and two children on Christmas Day.
  • The celebrity chef posted a cheerful holiday video with his son just hours before the 2017 crime.
  • Prosecutors linked the attacks to his wife’s decision to file for divorce six months earlier, citing premeditation.
RELATED:

    Celebrity chef in a kitchen with cooking ingredients and utensils, highlighting the dark side in a shocking case.

    Celebrity chef Anthony Milan Ross was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and two children on Christmas Day 2017
    Celebrity chef in a kitchen with cooking ingredients and utensils, highlighting the dark side in a shocking case.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

    Trigger warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of homicide and the m*rder of children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Monday (November 3), the 53-year-old chef was found guilty of three counts of first-degree m*rder and more than two dozen additional charges related to the crime, according to Law & Crime.

    He was also convicted of aggravated ass*ult and aggravated ass*ult on a police officer.

    During the trial, which reportedly began in September, Maricopa County prosecutor Richard Dusterhoft said the father had warned others to “expect something big on Christmas” before the December 25 crime.

    Mugshot of a man identified as a celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Mugshot of a man identified as a celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Image credits: Maricopa County Superior Court

    Prosecutors said the catalyst for the brutal family crime was his wife’s decision to file for divorce six months earlier.

    “His five minutes of daytime TV fame was up. The money, the success – all a façade. And so was the perfect family,” said Dusterhoft.

    Hours before the attacks, Ross chillingly posted a video of himself and his son singing Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, sending holiday greetings to friends and family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prosecutors said the attacks were triggered by Ross’s wife, Iris, filing for divorce

    Happy family posing together indoors, unrelated to celebrity chef dark side slaying news story.

    Happy family posing together indoors, unrelated to celebrity chef dark side slaying news story.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

    Later that afternoon, after his wife Iris went to collect their two children, Ross fatally attacked her outside the apartment complex as she tried to run away.

    A witness who saw the scene unfolding asked if Iris was okay, to which the disgraced chef reportedly replied “no.” He then pointed the weapon at the witness before going inside his apartment, where he barricaded himself with his two young children.

    Witnesses outside the apartment later heard two or three more g*nshots. 

    Celebrity chef with dark side standing outdoors with a smiling child near a fountain at a film studio stage.

    Celebrity chef with dark side standing outdoors with a smiling child near a fountain at a film studio stage.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What followed was an intense six-hour standoff with police. Officers reportedly tried to negotiate with Ross, hoping that one or both children were still alive.

    The father changed his story repeatedly, Sgt. Jonathan Howard said, initially claiming the children were alive and threatening to take action if police didn’t leave. Eventually, he admitted to taking their lives.

    “Throughout the negotiations, he made comments that he had k*lled the children. He made some notifications to some family members that he had k*lled the children,” Howard said.

    Hours before the crime, Ross posted a video singing with his son and sending holiday greetings

    Man wearing glasses and a dark T-shirt smiling indoors, related to celebrity chef found guilty slaying case.

    Man wearing glasses and a dark T-shirt smiling indoors, related to celebrity chef found guilty slaying case.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/YouTube

    Comment expressing anger and hope for justice after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment expressing anger and hope for justice after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.
    Iris’ sister, Mary Wogas, told ABC15 News that she received two messages from Ross confessing to the crime, the first saying, “I just k*lled Iris and the kids,” and the second one adding, ”with a [firearm].”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side. I didn’t know it was this dark,” Wogas said.

    Authorities first confirmed that 9-month-old Anora was lifeless after the Special Assignments Unit deployed a robot into the residence.

    Two males wearing glasses sitting together with Merry Christmas text, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

    Two males wearing glasses sitting together with Merry Christmas text, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

    User comment about the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, expressing heartbreak and personal connection.

    User comment about the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, expressing heartbreak and personal connection.
    At around 7.30pm, police cut the power and entered the apartment while Ross opened fire on the officers, injuring one of them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After detaining him, officers found the body of the other child, 11-year-old Nigel, in another room.

    Ross, also known as Milan, became famous for his weight-loss transformation in his 20s after adopting a vegan lifestyle. He went on to become a chef and began writing cookbooks and recipes focused on his plant-based diet.

    The 53-year-old later appeared alongside celebrities like James Cameron and Samuel L. Jackson in a feature-length documentary on veganism.

    After the initial attack on his wife, Ross barricaded himself inside his apartment with their two children

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit with two people standing beside him in a courtroom after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying.

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit with two people standing beside him in a courtroom after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying.

    Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)

    Comment from Betty Rogan Dickhudt expressing frustration over delayed justice for victims in a celebrity chef family slaying case.

    Comment from Betty Rogan Dickhudt expressing frustration over delayed justice for victims in a celebrity chef family slaying case.
    Prosecutors alleged that Ross had premeditated the crime to get revenge on his wife. They pointed to his internet searches in the days before the incident, which included weapons, battery acid, sulfuric acid, skin-melting acid, silencers, and cases of families who were assassinated on Christmas Day.

    His defense attorney, Carrie Gallagher, described the incident as a “tragedy” but insisted the attacks were not planned, saying, “There is a difference between rumination and premeditation.”

    Celebrity chef and young boy smiling together outdoors, highlighting the dark side revealed in family tragedy case.

    Celebrity chef and young boy smiling together outdoors, highlighting the dark side revealed in family tragedy case.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/YouTube

    Comment from Nicole Mitchell expressing sadness over the celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying case.

    Comment from Nicole Mitchell expressing sadness over the celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying case.
    Gallagher added that Ross’s mental health deteriorated in 2017 and he began developing “obsessive” thoughts at night connected to his internet searches, but argued that this does not prove he planned to commit the crime.

    The attorney said that, on Christmas Day 2017, Ross woke up in a state of deep depression and messaged Iris about their separation after consuming a bottle of whisky.

    “During the same period of time that Milan was researching online, he was also engaging in future-oriented activities, and he was generally planning for the future,”  Gallagher said.

    Ross gained fame for his weight-loss transformation and vegan lifestyle, later appearing in documentaries

    Family posing outdoors smiling, highlighting vegan health and fitness with recipes and workout inspiration.

    Family posing outdoors smiling, highlighting vegan health and fitness with recipes and workout inspiration.

    Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

    According to the attorney, these plans included adopting a dog, meeting up with friends after the holidays, and proposing to his girlfriend days before the attack.

    Family and friends of the victims told ABC15 that Ross began acting differently and making subtle threats after his separation from Iris.

    Image credits: 12 News

    “The man was off his rocker. One minute he was yelling at her, calling her a “wh*re”, and the next minute wanting to tell her he loved her and wanted them to be a family unit,” said Wogas.

    He allegedly warned Iris, an administrator at the St. Joseph’s Outpatient Surgery Center, that he was working with a voodoo priest in New Orleans “to put a hex on her.”

    A GoFundMe page launched at the time of the crime described Iris as a “loving, gentle mother who adored her children.”

    The chef was convicted on all counts and now faces the possibility of capital punishment. His sentencing is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

    Many people remember hearing about the brutal crime in 2017

    Comment from X2GO LLC discussing the celebrity chef case and delay in sentencing related to family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment from X2GO LLC discussing the celebrity chef case and delay in sentencing related to family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment on social media questioning how the celebrity chef was free before being found guilty of family slaying case.

    Comment on social media questioning how the celebrity chef was free before being found guilty of family slaying case.

    Comment from Jack Hay about celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, referencing dark side and prison job speculation.

    Comment from Jack Hay about celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, referencing dark side and prison job speculation.

    Comment by Steven Kimball stating seven years of court before sentenced, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

    Comment by Steven Kimball stating seven years of court before sentenced, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

    Comment by Spiro Kontos questioning wasting taxpayer money on jail for celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment by Spiro Kontos questioning wasting taxpayer money on jail for celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment by Beth Lang criticizing the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Comment by Beth Lang criticizing the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Comment describing bullying experience with celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Comment describing bullying experience with celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

    Social media comment expressing outrage over celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

    Social media comment expressing outrage over celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

    Comment by Michelle Nelson expressing concern about due process in 2017 related to celebrity chef slaying family case.

    Comment by Michelle Nelson expressing concern about due process in 2017 related to celebrity chef slaying family case.

    Facebook comment by Elizabeth Creole Badeaux stating he should have been locked up years ago, about celebrity chef dark side case.

    Facebook comment by Elizabeth Creole Badeaux stating he should have been locked up years ago, about celebrity chef dark side case.

    Alt text: Comment condemning celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, mentioning cold-blooded revenge and trial delays.

    Alt text: Comment condemning celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, mentioning cold-blooded revenge and trial delays.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    crime
    family
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard to argue against premeditation when he brought a hand gun to Christmas.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard to argue against premeditation when he brought a hand gun to Christmas.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT