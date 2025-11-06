ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity chef Anthony Milan Ross has been found guilty of slaughtering his entire family on Christmas Day in 2017.

Ross, described as “very unstable” by his sister-in-law, took the life of his wife Iris outside their apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona eight years ago.

Following a standoff with police, he was also found to have slaughtered his 11-year-old son, Nigel, and 9-month-old daughter, Anora.

Celebrity chef in a kitchen with cooking ingredients and utensils, highlighting the dark side in a shocking case.

Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

Trigger warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of homicide and the m*rder of children.

On Monday (November 3), the 53-year-old chef was found guilty of three counts of first-degree m*rder and more than two dozen additional charges related to the crime, according to Law & Crime.

He was also convicted of aggravated ass*ult and aggravated ass*ult on a police officer.

During the trial, which reportedly began in September, Maricopa County prosecutor Richard Dusterhoft said the father had warned others to “expect something big on Christmas” before the December 25 crime.

Mugshot of a man identified as a celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

Image credits: Maricopa County Superior Court

Prosecutors said the catalyst for the brutal family crime was his wife’s decision to file for divorce six months earlier.

“His five minutes of daytime TV fame was up. The money, the success – all a façade. And so was the perfect family,” said Dusterhoft.

Hours before the attacks, Ross chillingly posted a video of himself and his son singing Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, sending holiday greetings to friends and family.

Happy family posing together indoors, unrelated to celebrity chef dark side slaying news story.

Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

Later that afternoon, after his wife Iris went to collect their two children, Ross fatally attacked her outside the apartment complex as she tried to run away.

A witness who saw the scene unfolding asked if Iris was okay, to which the disgraced chef reportedly replied “no.” He then pointed the weapon at the witness before going inside his apartment, where he barricaded himself with his two young children.

Witnesses outside the apartment later heard two or three more g*nshots.

Celebrity chef with dark side standing outdoors with a smiling child near a fountain at a film studio stage.

Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

What followed was an intense six-hour standoff with police. Officers reportedly tried to negotiate with Ross, hoping that one or both children were still alive.

The father changed his story repeatedly, Sgt. Jonathan Howard said, initially claiming the children were alive and threatening to take action if police didn’t leave. Eventually, he admitted to taking their lives.

“Throughout the negotiations, he made comments that he had k*lled the children. He made some notifications to some family members that he had k*lled the children,” Howard said.

Man wearing glasses and a dark T-shirt smiling indoors, related to celebrity chef found guilty slaying case.

Image credits: Milan Ross/YouTube

Comment expressing anger and hope for justice after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

“I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side. I didn’t know it was this dark,” Wogas said.

Authorities first confirmed that 9-month-old Anora was lifeless after the Special Assignments Unit deployed a robot into the residence.

Two males wearing glasses sitting together with Merry Christmas text, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

User comment about the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, expressing heartbreak and personal connection.

After detaining him, officers found the body of the other child, 11-year-old Nigel, in another room.

Ross, also known as Milan, became famous for his weight-loss transformation in his 20s after adopting a vegan lifestyle. He went on to become a chef and began writing cookbooks and recipes focused on his plant-based diet.

The 53-year-old later appeared alongside celebrities like James Cameron and Samuel L. Jackson in a feature-length documentary on veganism.

Man in orange prison jumpsuit with two people standing beside him in a courtroom after celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying.

Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)

Comment from Betty Rogan Dickhudt expressing frustration over delayed justice for victims in a celebrity chef family slaying case.

His defense attorney, Carrie Gallagher, described the incident as a “tragedy” but insisted the attacks were not planned, saying, “There is a difference between rumination and premeditation.”

Celebrity chef and young boy smiling together outdoors, highlighting the dark side revealed in family tragedy case.

Image credits: Milan Ross/YouTube

Comment from Nicole Mitchell expressing sadness over the celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying case.

The attorney said that, on Christmas Day 2017, Ross woke up in a state of deep depression and messaged Iris about their separation after consuming a bottle of whisky.

“During the same period of time that Milan was researching online, he was also engaging in future-oriented activities, and he was generally planning for the future,” Gallagher said.

Family posing outdoors smiling, highlighting vegan health and fitness with recipes and workout inspiration.

Image credits: Milan Ross/Facebook

According to the attorney, these plans included adopting a dog, meeting up with friends after the holidays, and proposing to his girlfriend days before the attack.

Family and friends of the victims told ABC15 that Ross began acting differently and making subtle threats after his separation from Iris.

Image credits: 12 News

“The man was off his rocker. One minute he was yelling at her, calling her a “wh*re”, and the next minute wanting to tell her he loved her and wanted them to be a family unit,” said Wogas.

He allegedly warned Iris, an administrator at the St. Joseph’s Outpatient Surgery Center, that he was working with a voodoo priest in New Orleans “to put a hex on her.”

A GoFundMe page launched at the time of the crime described Iris as a “loving, gentle mother who adored her children.”

The chef was convicted on all counts and now faces the possibility of capital punishment. His sentencing is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

Comment from X2GO LLC discussing the celebrity chef case and delay in sentencing related to family slaying on Christmas.

Comment on social media questioning how the celebrity chef was free before being found guilty of family slaying case.

Comment from Jack Hay about celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, referencing dark side and prison job speculation.

Comment by Steven Kimball stating seven years of court before sentenced, related to celebrity chef dark side case.

Comment by Spiro Kontos questioning wasting taxpayer money on jail for celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

Comment by Beth Lang criticizing the celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

Comment expressing heartbreak over celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

Comment describing bullying experience with celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family on Christmas.

Social media comment expressing outrage over celebrity chef found guilty of family slaying on Christmas.

Comment by Michelle Nelson expressing concern about due process in 2017 related to celebrity chef slaying family case.

Facebook comment by Elizabeth Creole Badeaux stating he should have been locked up years ago, about celebrity chef dark side case.

Alt text: Comment condemning celebrity chef found guilty of slaying entire family, mentioning cold-blooded revenge and trial delays.