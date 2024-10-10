“AITA”: Name The Celebrity Or The Historical Figure Behind The Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Celebrities might not write “AITA” posts and historical figures did not have a chance to, but what if both of these groups did? Can you guess which celeb or historical figure might have posted these “AITA” questions? And what would your vote be on each situation – YTA, NTA, ESH, or NAH?

By the way, if you didn’t know, AITA stands for “Am I The A**hole.” 🤭

You May Also Like: