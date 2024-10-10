Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA”: Name The Celebrity Or The Historical Figure Behind The Post
Celebrities, Entertainment

“AITA”: Name The Celebrity Or The Historical Figure Behind The Post

Julija B.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities might not write “AITA” posts and historical figures did not have a chance to, but what if both of these groups did? Can you guess which celeb or historical figure might have posted these “AITA” questions? And what would your vote be on each situation – YTA, NTA, ESH, or NAH?

By the way, if you didn’t know, AITA stands for “Am I The A**hole.” 🤭

You May Also Like:
“AITA”: Name The Celebrity Or The Historical Figure Behind The Post

 

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close
Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close
Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

Julija B.

Julija B.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Julija B.

Julija B.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I flipped a coin on the beauty standards and shapewear, and it came up the wrong vapid narcissist. Most of the rest I could figure out before I even looked at the choices. The clues weren’t subtle. Although I was sure the reluctant Royal was Harry, and was confused when he wasn’t an option.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I flipped a coin on the beauty standards and shapewear, and it came up the wrong vapid narcissist. Most of the rest I could figure out before I even looked at the choices. The clues weren’t subtle. Although I was sure the reluctant Royal was Harry, and was confused when he wasn’t an option.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda