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The Church of Scientology has long been the subject of public curiosity. The organization, whose status as a religion is heavily contested, was founded in 1953 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard.

Scientologists believe that a spiritual being, known as a thetan, lives within each person's body. According to the church, every thetan is immortal and has lived many past lives, some of which are believed to have taken place on other planets.

Described by critics as both a cult and a business, the church has been accused of physical, psychological, and s*xual ab*se, as well as human trafficking and forced labor.

It is perhaps best known for having a number of A-list celebrities among its most devoted supporters, including Tom Cruise, who converted in 1986, and John Travolta, who became a member in 1975.

In recent years, several former Scientologist celebrities have spoken out about the church’s controversial practices and inner workings, including its methods of recruiting new members, extracting money from them, and attempting to isolate them from their loved ones.

Here are some of the celebrities who have uncovered what goes on behind the walls of the Church of Scientology.