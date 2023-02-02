26 Celebrities Who Rejected Other Celebrities
Rejection is a big fear that prevents people from doing a lot of things. They are afraid to apply for that job, ask for help or ask someone out. Despite rejection not having life-changing consequences. When you get rejected, literally nothing changes about your situation, but in your head, you may think that you are not worthy enough and may feel like a failure.
Maybe it helps to know that we all get rejected sometimes. Even the people we admire, like celebrities. They not only have been rejected, but also openly talk about it and admit to their feelings that were refused by other celebrities.
Bored Panda presents you with a list of celebrities who reached out to their crush, but got their dreams crushed instead. Do you have any funny rejection stories? Share them with us in the comments!
Donald Trump Was Rejected By Brooke Shields Who Already Had A Boyfriend
Brooke Shields revealed to Andy Cohen that she was once invited on a date by Donald Trump. During the interview, her facial expression showed that it wasn’t a pleasant experience and she actually told Andy that it happened right after the former President divorced from Marla Maples.
Trump said, “I really think we should date because you're America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.” Brooke had to turn down the offer because she had a boyfriend, but if it wasn’t the case, it didn’t seem that she would have agreed to it anyway.
Justin Bieber Was Rejected By Rihanna Who Said 'Nah' When He Asked For Her Number
In 2011, Justin Bieber was just 16 years old and at the beginning of his career after his song Baby gained him worldwide fame. He was attending the NBA All-Star game and was seated next to Rihanna, who was 23 years old at the time.
Apparently, Justin tried to get Rihanna’s number as a post from December 2015 shows a photo from the game of the teen showing Rihanna his phone, which was captioned, “‘Can I have your number please’ -Justin ‘Nah’ -Rihanna”
Justin Bieber Was Rejected By Jennifer Lawrence Whose Response To His Confession Was "A Hard No... But Thanks"
In 2015 Justin Bieber appeared on Capital FM radio and revealed that he had a crush on Jennifer Lawrence. He said, “Oh yeah, [she's] bae for sure. 100%. She's so sexy. She's unbelievable. So cute.”
Three years later, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and a fan asked her if she would “tap that,” referring to Justin’s remark. Jennifer’s answer was “Uh, I’m gonna say a hard no... but thanks.”
Donald Trump Was Rejected By Salma Hayek Who Already Had A Boyfriend
Salma Hayek went on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in 2017 and revealed that she once attended an event with her boyfriend where Donald Trump was also present. He noticed that she was cold and put on his jacket on her shoulders and later tried to befriend the woman’s boyfriend. The friendship between the two didn’t last because it was all for show to get Salma’s phone number.
Trump called Salma and invited only her to dinner. “He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend.” Trump was not convinced it was a good enough reason to refuse a date and said, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.” Although the actress didn’t get married to that boyfriend, she refused the date at that time.
Tyrese Was Rejected By Janelle Monae Who Thanked Him For Showing Admiration
Singer Tyrese Gibson tried to capture the attention of Janelle Monae, who also works in the same industry, but the interaction was quite awkward and clearly didn’t end in a date. In 2015 Tyrese posted Janelle’s photo with the hashtag WCW, which stands for Women Crush Wednesday, and followed it by a comment, “I’m a sucker for a naturally beautiful, God fearing woman who’s smart and authentic who’s strong and self-sufficient – most guys out here will run fast and be intimidated with the idea of all the things I just mentioned about you…"
After the man expressed his admiration, Janelle actually responded with a tweet saying “Always positive and endearing to see a man show admiration for an Electric Lady. I am Honored. Thank you @Tyrese."
Emma Watson Was Rejected By Tom Felton Who Considered Her A Sister
For the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, the cast of the movies reunited and Emma Watson revealed that she had a crush on Tom Felton. She went as far as to say that she actually fell in love with him: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring.” The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it—I just fell in love with him.”
Tom actually knew about Emma’s crush, but he never acted on it and said that he viewed Emma as his little sister and was protective of her because at the time he was 14 years old and Emma was the youngest at 11 years old. However, the two of them are very good friends now and still meet to just catch up.
Aaron Carter Was Rejected By Hilary Duff Who Was Already Over Their Past Relationship
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter started dating when they both were just 13 years old and their relationship involved a love triangle with Lindsay Lohan. In 2003, the couple was done for good but in 2014 Aaron tweeted, “I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don't care what ANY of you think,” which made the woman uncomfortable.
She addressed the tweet by saying, “I don't know what to say about it! It was so many years ago. I literally haven't seen him in... so, it's uncomfortable." She also added, “When I was 13... He was very sweet. When I was 13.”
Drake Was Rejected By Nicki Minaj Who Didn't Give Much Meaning To Their One-Night Stand
Drake made everyone know that he loved Nicki Minaj. In 2010 he was talking with MTV and said, “Me and Nicki have a really playful relationship. When I was on tour … I saw Nicki for the first time and, like, literally fell in love. She had this snap-back hat on that said ‘Minaj.’ She used to wear that every single day. She was like a theater student and she was so cold at rapping.”
The two rappers had a one-night stand. It never meant the beginning of a relationship for Nicki, but an insider told Media Takeout that Drake was quite heartbroken over it. “I guess he thought they were going to be in a relationship or something.”
Lindsay Lohan Was Rejected By James Franco And Even Lied About Sleeping With Him
In 2014, a list compiled by Lindsay Lohan was leaked out. It apparently had the names of people who she had slept with, but James Franco came out and said that this was a lie. Not only that, he revealed that Lindsay wanted that but he turned her down.
Nicole Kidman Was Rejected By Jimmy Fallon Because He Didn't Realize She Had A Crush On Him
Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years until 2001 when they split up and she developed a little bit of a crush on Jimmy Fallon, who began his career as a comedian and quickly gained popularity.
In 2002, their mutual friend brought Nicole to Jimmy's house and the woman felt embarrassed in that situation, as she thought Jimmy was not interested at all, and of all the things he could suggest doing, he turned on a video game.
Nicole was expecting Jimmy to ask for her number on another occasion as well. It was at a party at director David Fincher's house and she didn’t leave with everyone, waiting for Jimmy, just to be rejected again.
The actress visited Jimmy’s show in 2017 and opened up about her crush, which the man had no idea about and was in genuine shock that he could have dated Nicole Kidman.
Aziz Ansari Was Rejected By Blake Lively After She Publicly Said That She Was His Fan
When Blake Lively was still unmarried, she publicly shared that she was a fan of Aziz Ansari, an actor, comedian, writer and filmmaker. The man heard of it and tried to start a friendship between them by exchanging numbers.
But almost all of his messages were left on read and after trying several times to ask Blake on a date or wishing her happy holidays, Aziz gave up and used his experience in his stand-up performances.
Chris Rock Was Rejected By Rihanna Who Was 29 At The Time And He Was 53
After his divorce in 2016 from his wife Malaak Compton-Rock, Chris Rock was thought he was ready for a new relationship, so when she saw Rihanna at a party, he thought he would go up to her and strike up a conversation.
He remembers that the singer wasn’t amused. “Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts.” At the time he was 53 and Rihanna was 29, and the comedian admitted that it was quite a big age difference, so that could explain the singer’s cold reaction.
Lizzo Was Rejected By Chris Evans Who Didn't Take Her Business Proposal Seriously
Turns out, the Captain America actor Chris Evans can play the piano and plays it well. He caught the attention of singer Lizzo who was working on her album Special and thought it would be cool if Chris could play the piano for her album.
She reached out to the actor and his response was “ha, ha.” It seems that Chris didn’t believe it was an actual business offer and maybe thought she was jokingly responding to a video he shared online of him playing the instrument.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Was Rejected By Adam Levine Who Thought Her Love Confession Was Aggressive
While talking to host Ellen Degeneres, actress and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt confessed that she really liked Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of the band Maroon 5. “I always have my eyes out. I just read two days ago that Adam Levine is single again... I'm just saying.” And added, “Look, we would be cute!"
But the woman quickly regretted opening up her heart and promised to keep her crushes a secret when the following week Adam Levine was invited to the same show and Ellen mentioned Jennifer’s comment.
Turns out the singer already knew about it and said that “That was aggressive.” To soften his rejection, he also added that “It was really sweet and flattering. Beautiful life, you know, when a beautiful woman says nice things about you."
Tiffany Haddish Got Rejected By Michael B. Jordan When She Reached Out To Him
BuzzFeed Celeb YouTube channel has a segment where they invite celebrities to answer personal questions while they have puppies roaming around. One of the questions stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish got was “Who is your celebrity crush, and what would you do if you met them?”
The woman confessed that she had several crushes and she actually tried to ask them out on a date or offered to cook them food, but sadly, she was rejected by them. Quickly as if not wanting to forget it, she mentioned two names of those celebrity crushes that turned her away: Michael B. Jordan and Trevor Noah.
Shawn Mendes Got Rejected By Billie Eilish As She Never Responded To His Texts
Billie Eilish’s first studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? came out in 2019 and it topped the charts. She was only 17 at the time and people were fascinated by this new young star.
Apparently, Shawn Mendes also noticed the talented teen and messaged her, but Billie ignored the text. In an interview with First We Feast, Billie revealed, “Shawn Mendes texted me but I didn't respond.”
Shawn reacted to the clip of the interview on Twitter with “LOL wow” and during a fan meet in Nashville during his tour, the singer said that she never answered it when someone in the crowd asked.
Demi Lovato Got Rejected By Emily Hampshire But Became Good Friends
Emily Hamphshire appeared in Demi Lovato’s podcast '4D With Demi Lovato' and revealed the first interaction the two of them had. It was via text and it was Demi Lovato who reached out first.
Emily remembered, “You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date.”
Before sending out that message, Demi thought, “What’s the worst that would happen” and even though the two of them never dated, they became really good friends.
Harry Jowsey Was Rejected By Hailee Steinfeld Who Immediately Said "No" When He Messaged Her "Hi"
Harry Jowsey participated in the Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle and quickly became popular. He was invited by E! News to do a segment they call Down In The DMs where celebrities reveal “some of their funniest, sweetest and even dirtiest messages.”
Turns out he contacted American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld by sending a simple “Hi!” The woman’s response was also simple: “No.”
If that wasn’t enough of a rejection, after Harry asked what he did to make Hailee hate him, she responded “Hate? No Hate.” And that was the end of their interaction.
Harry Jowsey Was Rejected By Saweetie Who Saw His Messages But Didn't Respond
Too Hot To Handle participant Harry Jowsey was turned down by women he liked more than once. In E! News YouTube segment Down In The DMs, the reality TV star confessed he sent many Instagram messages to her and unsent them but they all were seen and not responded to.
James Charles Was Rejected By Jay Alvarrez Pointing Out He's Straight
YouTuber James Charles thought that model, actor, and Internet personality Jay Alvarez was “hot” and messaged him on Instagram by starting with “hi daddy.” Jay remained seemingly calm and when he was explained the reason for being contacted, he was not willing to remain on the topic because he’s “straight as could be.”
Drake Rejected Model Celina Powell As He Was Concerned Where She Got His Number From
Social media persona Celina Powell doesn’t have a very good reputation as she is known for publicly announcing some famous rapper got her pregnant and accusing them of cheating on her.
As we can see from screenshots that weren’t officially confirmed, it must have reached Drake’s ears as well, because when Celina messaged him, the rapper was firstly creeped out that she had his phone number and then instantly rejected her.
Later that year, Celina went on the Plug Talk Podcast and claimed that Drake once changed his phone number because she kept sending him nudes and was proud of this achievement.
Niall Horan Was Rejected By Katy Perry Who Felt Like A Mom To Him
Katy Perry met Niall Horan, who is a member of One Direction, when she was a judge on The Voice and Niall was a contestant. She told Nova FM that he might have had a little crush on her: "I see him around all the time, he's always trying to like, get my number to, like, maybe flirt with me, but I'm like, 'I could baby-sit you. I'm, like, your mom!'"
Niall got the chance to give a cheeky clapback and told The Project Show “Katy, please stop being mean to me. She now finds any excuse to patronize me and going spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend!” He also added that she is not that much older than him, as they have a 9-year difference between them.
Selena Gomez Was Rejected By George Shelley Who Eventually Turned Out To Be Gay
When English boy band Union J appeared on the CBBC show Friday Download, they received a video message from Selena Gomez. It was specifically addressed to one of the members, George Shelley, because she heard that he had a major crush on her, “Hey, George, it's Selena. I was in London for a bit and I'm actually bummed I missed you, so next time maybe give me a call."
Selena did come to London not too long after and when talking with Capital FM, she said that she was actually really offended that George didn’t call, though she did it in a playful tone. A few years after that, George came out as gay, so maybe that was part of the reason he didn’t accept the invitation.
Julianne Hough Was Rejected By Daniel Radcliffe Who Ignored Her Valentine's Day Confession
Jullianne Hough made her acting debut with a small role in the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. In 2012, the actress confessed that she actually had a crush on the star of the movie Daniel Radcliffe at the time of filming the movie.
She told Live! with Kelly, “I was kind of in love, especially with Daniel Radcliffe. I wrote him a love note. It was Valentine’s Day and I got him the Valentino Beanie Baby. I never heard back.”
It was a bold move for an 11-year-old and now she feels pretty embarrassed when she sees him. “Now I'm really embarrassed. I see him sometimes, around, and I just turn the other way and walk away. I'm too nervous [to reintroduce myself]."
Madonna Was Rejected By D’angelo Who Thought She Was Rude
Although neither Madonna nor D’angelo spoke publicly about their interaction, various sources say that Madonna admired D’angelo and tried to catch his attention. She once sat beside him after telling the woman who’d been there before “I think you’re in my seat.”
Madonna got to sit next to D’angelo and asked him what he thought about it and his response was “I’m thinking you’re rude.”
Lana Condor Rejected Noah Centineo By Not Accepting His Offer To Practice Their Lines Waiting For An Audition
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are known for their roles as love interests in the movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but their first encounter was far from romantic.
Noah Centineo remembers that they first met in the audition room and were waiting to be called. He thought Lana was looking nervous, so he asked if she wanted to run the lines with him as in his experience, it’s easier to do with a stranger before the casting director.
However, Lana just bluntly said “No” and Noah described his feelings he then had to E! News: “Oh, that's cool, fine, I'll just die here.”