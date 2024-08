#1 Elizabeth Taylor. She was a patient in my hospital, and we were responsible for her security while she was with us. We split the duty with her between myself and two of my police officers. She was an incredibly gracious lady to my officers, and all of the hospital staff. Very quiet, soft spoken, smiled and would chat with anyone from the housekeeper to the Chief of Surgery. Very much the image of a lady.

#2 My bike had a flat tire a few years ago when I was living in West Hollywood. I didn’t have an air pump to fix it, so I was walking with my neighbor, Anass, to the gas station a few blocks away to pump some air into the tire.



As we are walking up to the gas station, I see a vehicle resembling something along the lines of a spaceship… this was no ordinary car! (I later learned that it was a Hennessey Venom GT Super Car, WOW!)



There was a person standing next to the car with wild, crazy hair exuding alot of energy and so much wow-ness. I slowly began to realize I was walking up to the Rockstar of My Dreams, I couldn’t believe it, it was Steven Tyler, standing right in front of me. At. The. Gas. Station. (Unleaded was $3.89 on that day at that particular Chevron.)



We made eye contact and he said, “What’s up girl? What’s going on? How you doin?”



My brain was melting, but I managed to croak out,



“What’s up? Are you going to take a picture with me?”



(I wasn’t going to ask him for an autograph but I definitely wasn’t going to NOT ask him for a picture!)



He was so gorgeous and electric and rockstarry and down to earth at the same time.



And as if we had known each other for a million years, he said to me,



“Girl, you better take a picture with me! Get over here! Let’s do this!”



My legs felt like Jell-O and I was losing the grip on my bike.



Thank G-d my neighbor was with me, for moral support and also, to take the picture of us.



He walked around his Hennessey Venom GT Super Car (it was SexyBlack) and basically put himself at my disposal.



He asked me how I wanted the picture, did I want to hop in his car for a picture, and of course, as I am continuously searching for the funky, irreplaceable, and unique, and I also wanted to surprise him… I grew some balls and asked,



“Ok, how about you get on My Bike with me?”



He loved the idea and said, “Yes! Ok, do you want me to jump on in the front and you get on my back?”



I was dazzled, I was in Love.



Me: “No, you get on My Back, I’m giving YOU a ride!”



He hopped on my back and gave me the best hug, I was trying to smile for the picture and play it cool and freeze the moment and remember it forever at the same time. He put his RockStar arms around me and I was floating.



There is no one like Steven, he is extra special and made me feel like a Zillion Bitcoins that day.



I Love You, Steven!



Special thanks to Anass for helping me capture this magical moment!

#3 When she was a little girl and to this day I suppose, my daughter loved Dolly Parton. We were in Nashville visiting my parents and decided to drive her out to show her Dolly’s house. The big butterfly gates were closed to her estate but my little girl, 6 at the time, wrote Dolly a note and stuck it in the gate. A few weeks later we received a letter from Dolly with an autographed picture made out to my daughter. I’ll never know how she got our address from just a note from a 6 year old, but she did. My daughter is almost 40 now and still cherishes that letter and picture. Dolly rocks.

#4 James Earl Jones.



I was working as an extra in a TV show he was doing in the Seattle area.



Now, in on-set hierarchy, extras are considered ‘walking furniture’, In fact, sometimes, we’re held below actual furniture. They set up a separate table away from the cast when we have lunch, separate areas for us to wait when we’re not being used, that sort of thing.



So, we were having lunch over at our separate little ‘extras table’ and Mr. Jones came over to talk to us. He sat with us for about half an hour, telling stories about his years as an actor, about the other members of the cast, asking about what other shows we’d done.



When he got up to go, he leaned over the table and said, “Look, right now I’ve got the power. These guys running this show, they don’t treat you right, you come and let me know. I’ll do something about it.” And there was no doubt he meant it.



He really didn’t have to do that. On that set, we really were lowest of the low. And he went out of his way to make us feel like we were real contributors to the project we were all committed to.



Top of the pack mensch, Mr. Jones is.

#5 Joni Mitchell, 1967. Her songs had been recorded by Tom Paxton, Buffy Ste Marie, Dave Van Ronk. Judy Collins had a huge hit with Both Sides Now. Joni’s first album had been produced by Dave Crosby and was great. So Joni was right up there. But she still had some contractual commitments to the smaller clubs where she started out. Like The Riverboat, in Toronto. Held maybe 100 people. Yours truly goes to see her - for the umpteenth time - and afterwards wangles his way backstage to ask Joni if she can give him guitar lessons.



In her dressing room was her manager, there was Bernie, who owned The Riverboat, a guy who looked like a lawyer, and a couple of reporters from the local papers. Everyone’s going “Joni!” “Joni!” “Joni!” She puts up her hand and says, “Wait. I need to show Max a couple of things.”



I’m a nobody, a 16 year old schmo who’s politely pushy, and she told all the movers and shakers to wait while she explained a couple of things. Can you spell ‘gracious’? ‘Kind’? ‘Patient’? She was magnificent.



For the musicians reading this, she checked that I knew the open G and open D tunings and could play the basic chords. She then showed me - she wrote it out on a napkin which of course I lost - a 2-note descending line against various pedals. She also said, “There are no rules. If you like it, it’s good.”



I thought then, and I think now, that Joni is the goddess reincarnate.

#6 Last March, my family was visiting Southern California. They wanted to check out Venice Beach. My daughter loves to work out as much as I do so I suggested we leave the others at the beach and walk over to the original Gold’s Gym, the Mecca of bodybuilding. For the next hour and a half we lifted weights, toured every inch of the place, stared at all the pictures of the famous bodybuilders on the walls, and generally had a great time. We stopped at the gift shop and bought a couple of things to commemorate the day. I finished paying and looked up and pointed near the entrance.



“It’s Arnold,” I said. Sure enough, it was the Terminator himself. My daughter gasped, “Let’s get a picture!”



By the time we got to him he was talking to two guys who were in the gym but came out to meet him. Standing next to them we overheard their entire conversation. He was encouraging them and complementing them on their strength and size. When they left, my daughter asked for a pic with us.



“Shu-uh”, he replied. We thanked him for his time and he wished us a good day before riding off on his electric bike. He honestly could not have been more gracious or down-to-earth.

#7 Sting: Super nice to everyone around him. Also rode his bike through the neighborhood behind the venue before the show, pausing to talk to people who were out walking their dogs and such.

#8 Yes, Mike Tyson.While it was just a brief encounter, I was surprised at how polite he was.



He held the door open for me at the gym.



You have to understand the dynamics of this particular gym to understand why this made an impression. Men at this workout locale generally refuse to get out of each other’s way, with the largest men having right-of-way, like ships at sea. There is a sense that each man is trying to intimidate the others.



As I was walking toward the gym entrance, I didn’t immediately notice that it was Mike Tyson holding the door open, patiently waiting. At first, I was just surprised that a man of his size would show an average joe such deference. Further, when I realized it was Mike Tyson holding the door so patiently, I was truly shocked!



It’s really interesting how a brief encounter like this can leave a huge impression. He has led a fascinating life life, which he describes in his best-selling book, Iron Ambition.

#9 One day my ex-wife and I had a layover overnight in LA coming back from the Cook Islands.



We went to a mid to upscale Mexican restaurant. We were chatting, and then I looked to the table beside us and Adam Sandler (American actor/comedian) and his wife Jackie were at the next table with another guy. Seemed like an agent or something.



Anyways, we had a great dinner, got up to leave and they ended up leaving a few seconds after we got up. We walked outside and called a cab and were waiting when the three of them came out and were saying their goodbyes beside us.



We are Canadian and generally feel it is rude to say anything to someone if they are famous or whatever and they are not in a work environment.



They broke the ice with us. Sandler made a joke about the beans not doing anything for foreplay later with his wife. We all laughed and it seemed they were waiting for a few mins for a ride too.



We started chatting a bit and they were honestly the nicest, most down to earth couple.



My wife said something like “it seems so weird that it feels like I know you because of the movies" and Jackie chimed in totally laughing “ I know, right!!! I do that all the time when I meet these famous people" as she was giggling.



Jackie said hey do you guys want a picture with Adam? Your friends won't believe your story.



We said sure but not wanting to be rude or weird.



So Adam grabbed us and pulled us in for a hug and Jackie grabbed our camera and took a picture.



We said goodbye and the cab came.



Honestly the nicest people.

#10 I sat with Cary Grant several times at Dodger games in a private, enclosed box. I was 14–16 and he was in his 60s. We never talked about his career or his stature. Just baseball, and his newborn daughter. He was polite and self-effacing. His appearance was stunning and people who spotted him would almost faint.



The first time I sat with him, it was a hot day and I had a sport coat on. I stood up to take it off and we had a little closet in the box. He jumped up and reached to take my coat and hang it up. i said “Oh, no,, Mr. Grant, thank you, I’ll hang up my coat.” And in his inimitable voice he said “Nope! Hand it over! Already got the hanger here!” And that’s how he always was, very considerate and aware of everyone around him, asking you questions and not talking about himself.

#11 A few years ago, Ryan Gosling was directing a movie in Michigan. A friend of mine was working on the movie and at the end of it he was able to bring a friend to the wrap party.



I'm not sure what I expected. I didn't expect him to be a jerk by any means but he was certainly kinder than expected. Smiling and laughing with us for a bit before we got a pic. He was busy, busy as it was his event so I didn't spend too much time with him but he was definitely a cool person.

#12 I was OBSESSED (can’t stress this enough - dressed and looked like him, listened to the Cure constantly, walls plastered with posters) with Robert Smith from the Cure when I was 18 (30 years ago), and met him after a concert once. He was absolutely wonderful - kind, gentle, patient, and beyond tolerant of an 18 year old little goth girl in full hysterics meeting the object of full-on teen obsession.

#13 Many years ago at his book signing, I got to meet Meat Loaf. He was freaking awesome. At one point before meeting him, someone had tried telling all of his fans that he was only signing the book and he looked at her saying that he would sign any damn thing he pleased. When it came time to meet him, I was so nervous and he could tell. He asked if I was okay and I told him yes but that I had never met a celebrity before. He looked at me with his kind eyes and said “ I’m just a normal guy who mows the lawn and gets yelled at by my wife every now and then.” He even took the time to talk to me and my aunt for a couple of minutes and to take this picture. She has both autographs and I am okay with that. (The book she got for me to get signed was her’s.) I have this picture and the memory which is all I need.

#14 So most celebs I have met have been at events. Because it is an event like a comic con, I do expect them to at least be polite because they are getting paid to be there and meet people. The least they can do for paying customers blah blah.



I’ve only met a couple “out in the wild” so to speak. One was incredibly rude, so I won’t bother naming them or describing the event. The other was well, kind of stunningly normal and kind.



My friend and I had traveled to a small town in upstate NY for a charity event hosted by a couple of celebrities there. Since we were in this small town we decided to visit a candy shop owned by Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Just to see because, why not? As I was opening the candy shop door, I noticed a kid and his mom walking out so held it open for them. Just what you normally, I heard “Now say thank you to the lady for holding the door open for you” and looked up. To see it was Paul Rudd’s kid and wife I was holding the door open for. The kid said thank you, and I managed to get out “You’re very Welcome” before being stunned for a moment. Then I quickly stepped out of line to follow him, I asked if I could please get a selfie with him and he agreed. It is one of my fav selfies. My friend who also asked for and got a selfie with him was upset that he smiled in mine but not hers. The photobomb in the back of mine is just an added bit that makes it work even more. His whole family was kind and polite, as I stood by and chatted with his wife while my friend and a few others clustered around him. I did apologize to her for interrupting their outing. But the totally normal parenting (say thank you) and friendliness was a surprise considering it was in the wild and it was an interruption to their family outing to his small business.

#15 Bradley Cooper sat behind my family at a local restaurant where we quietly celebrated our at the time college age daughter’s birthday. While leaving, he stopped by our table to wish my daughter a happy birthday. The other celebrity in the restaurant, who will remain nameless, ignored our table.

#16 30+ years ago was walking in the Scottish hills. Came down the less travelled route and caught up with another guy. He knew the area better than me and explained we might meet the gamekeeper on our route but the owner only came up in August so should be OK (it was May).



We climbed over a gate and the Queen Mother (ie Charles IIIs granny) came up and said hello and asked where we'd come from. My new friend found his voice faster than me but eventually we explained we'd only just met to which she replied she approved of talking to strangers and invited us to stay for a picnic tea.



I really don't like egg but when the Queen Mum offers you a sandwich from a tupperware box it's hard to say may I have the chocolate cake instead.



On the way out we passed the one security guy in his Range Rover reading his Sunday Times. His only question “did you manage to get past them at the house?”.

#17 I met Paul Newman twice. Once in 1968 while he was campaigning for Eugene McCarthy who was running for President and the other time in 1984 or 85 when I was an extra on the set of Color of Money at Navy Pier in Chicago. The first time we actually chatted for a few minutes and he was extremely approachable and kind. On the second occasion he was working, and was focused on his job. Brilliant. What an opportunity to see Newman, Cruise and Scorsese working together. I’m an old man now but will always be a fan of Paul Newman. He was a brilliant example of a truly grand actor and genuinely nice man.

#18 It was late December 2016. There was this huge wedding where the bride and groom ( I wont name them please ) both of them came from very wealthy well known families so obviously there were quite some known faces there. Famous politicians, industrialists and celebrities too. Somewhere there saw Abhishek bachchan with his small group of friends & acquaintances. Wow! This guy looks really cool and approachable by his demeanor so a rather hesistant me went upto him requesting him for a picture. I still remember his exact words : “ Sure, of course why not? “

That's the picture! My 2 cousin sisters are with me in the picture and oh yes! That guy is really very tall!! I consider myself quite tall at 6 feet but felt quite small then!! Ha ha!! ☺



A very cultured, polite and a friendly person in real life.



By the way that's how any person should always be. Name, Fame and Looks mostly fade away with the passage of time but an affable jolly and a caring nature shall always stand out.



Thanks a lot, Abhishek. You made my day that day.

#19 Billy Joel on the eve of his 1987 The Bridge Tour, July 5th.



I waited outside the back of the venue, Birmingham NEC, and it was a very hot day. Security at the venue were snotty and constantly reminded me not to wait in the shade. In the meantime, I could hear the band doing a soundcheck, but no vocals.



About 2 hours later, Billy Joel and saxophonist Mark Rivera arrived in a taxi. I was the only fan waiting, and requested if Billy and Mark could sign my Bridge album cover. Billy said he had a hangover as he was partying with Carl Perkins the previous night as it was American Independence Day. He saw I also had 52nd Street, Streetlife Serenade and Turnstiles and he said “shall I sign these?”



He then asked what album I liked best. I replied 52nd Street as it was my introduction to his music. After signing he said “come and meet the band" and ushered me inside. He said to the security, “he's with me!”



I asked why was lead guitarist David Brown no longer in the band, Billy replied “we had a disagreement"



I met Liberty DeVito (drums) Doug Stegmeyer (bass) Russell Javors (guitar) who all signed and said they hoped I would enjoy the show. Mark Rivera introduced me to the other musicians, Dave LaBolt (synthesizer) Kevin Duke (lead guitar) who was the short term replacement for David Brown and the backing singer Peter Hewlett.



Billy told me to “get a drink" and I got a cold coke. He then disappeared backstage. There was no sign of Christy.



After that I wished them a great tour and left the venue.



The show, as expected, was brilliant.



Top professionals, and great people.

#20 George Kennedy lived at my mom’s retirement home. Every week, I’d go over to visit my mom, and bring my Golden Retriever, Chase. I’d usually spend 45 minutes doing pet therapy with any residents who were interested. It was love at first sight for George and Chase — they adored each other. So we had a standing order — any time that Chase was in the building, we’d go visit George. Even if he was taking a nap, we were to wake him up for a visit.



George would often sneak Chase some leftover bacon from breakfast; normally in pet therapy, I forbade residents from feeding Chase — but I never could bring myself to say that to George — he took so much joy in Chase.



George was a force of nature — big and still powerful, yet so gentle and fun to be around. He had so many great stories. I still remember him talking about how all the guys (himself included) on the set of Charade were in awe of Audrey Hepburn, and would sit and listen to anything she would say during breaks from filming. He had just published a book while staying at the retirement home, and autographed a special copy for my mom, with a sweet inscription.



I’m sorry I never got a picture of him with Chase, though my mom and I got a photo with him one day in the living room.



I’ll still miss George — a great guy

#21 I had the pleasure of briefly meeting Ms. Angelina Jolie when she came to Pakistan while enroute to visit the refugee camps in the west for Afghan refugees back in the early 2000s to provide assistance as part of the UNHCR mission.



I found her nothing but graceful, kind and patient in her quick interaction with me which may have lasted only 1–2 minutes (I must have come across as quite shy and awkward) while she was in between meetings with the government officials of the Musharraf era. I also heard about her later visits to Pakistan from friends in the government and the press.



While Ms. Jolie’s movies like Girl, Interrupted and Mr. and Mrs. Smith tend to portray a very racy kind image, in person, she is an epitome of class, grace, dignity, intelligence and of course, beauty.



Her interactions with the destitute Afghan refugees eking a living in poverty stricken camps were so heartfelt and full of genuine warmth.

These camps are not very nice places to be and the refugees living in them suffer from heat, poor hygienic conditions, smells and so on. Yet Ms. Jolie walked around in them and greeted the refugees without any hesitation or concern.



What was even more impressive was how she conducted herself when interacting with the government emissaries of the Pakistani State, as part of her mission back in the early 2000s to get Pakistani state cooperation for assisting Afghan refugees. She did not seem the least bit intimidated by all the big, uniformed men around her (this was back in the days of the Musharraf regime, when the military controlled the country). Even among all the medals and military peacockry she had a quiet kind of magnetism that set her apart.



She navigated her way diplomatically in her interactions with the confusing apparatus that forms the Pakistani state to ensure she could assist the UN missions get the help they needed from the Pakistani government by interacting with a series of Pakistani leaders (starting from President Musharraf and going to Yusuf Raza Gilani after the military government was replaced). I can tell you, this is a skill set that career bureaucrats spend years learning.



She would return in later years as part of different missions, notably in the later 2000s when she came to the country as part of her mission to provide relief to so many of our citizens devastated by the 2009 flooding.



She betrayed no anger when Prime Minister Gilani flew over his family to meet her on state funds when she was there to meet him to request more assistance for flood victims and she seemed to have gritted her jaw and ignored the posh opulence rolled out to her by Pakistani politicians who were throwing lavish parties for her when she had seen the abject poverty of the nation and seen the heart wrenching stories of Pakistanis who had lost loved ones and homes in the flooding. Nor was she the least bit phased by the Pakistani media hounding her for photos, especially when she was with male politicians.



It seemed that no matter what challenge was thrown at her (dealing with the opaque military government, dealing with crass civilian politicians more interested in a photo op with her than aid for their own people, dealing with a media with 0 boundary sense), she dealed with it with grace and diplomatic skill to stay on track for her objective: To help the Afghan refugees fleeing war and to help Pakistanis devastated by flooding. The US State Department should seriously consider hiring her.



I don’t know what life experiences she has had that have transformed her into such an amazingly caring, intelligent and graceful person. She didn’t have to leave the glamour of California to come to Pakistan’s harshest territories to provide help to refugees and flood victims forgotten by so many. But she did. And a lot of refugees and people in our little corner of the world are grateful to her for doing so.

#22 Yes! Some years ago, I was on a business trip in Singapore. One day I was having breakfast by myself and on the table next to me there were 4 guys, one of them look familiar.



So, when 2 of them went to the buffet and there was only two, I walked to them and said, I don't mean to interrupt you, but, are you Rod Stewart?



He said yes, and he was in an unexpected layover on his way to Australia for a concert. I asked him if after he had his breakfast would he mind taking a picture, and he said sure no problem.



I was on my table reading a book and sipping coffee, didn't realized they were leaving. He came to me and said, so, do you still want that picture? I said, absolutely an one of his crew took it with my phone.



Down to earth, approachable, simple and amiable is how I would describe him.

#23 The Backstreet Boys: I played soccer with them. At least, that’s what I tell people. In fact, I stood near their tour bus while they played soccer with their kids, and the ball came my direction once, and I kicked it back to them. Thus, I played soccer with the Backstreet Boys. They were all nice guys. If not for the tour bus, you’d think they were just random family guys hanging out with their kids at a park.

#24 Several years ago I attended the national Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington, D.C. I was walking back to my table when a gentleman stood up from his table and turned directly toward me, it was John Lewis.



I was somewhat stunned as he was one of keynote speakers for the event, he was not backstage but having dinner at one of the tables amongst all of us. I was a bit intimidated and wasn’t sure if I should interrupt him from whatever he was about to do.



He looked me right in the eye with a welcoming glance. I gained my composure and plunged ahead by blurting out, “You’re one of my heroes. Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to make our country more just and fair.” He smiled and thanked me in the most modest, kind fashion.



Then, rather than moving on with his business, he surprised me by asking, “Tell me about you. What do you do and why are you here?” I don't remember exactly how I responded but assured him that he was part of the reason, I was a volunteer for human rights and specifically the rights of another historically neglected community, the LGBT community. We had a short, but wonderful conversation that seemed improbable in the midst of a big dinner with thousands in attendance.



I was reluctant to ask him for permission to take a photo with him, but I wanted to remember the moment. He smiled and said, “Absolutely.”



He was a humble warrior who inspired a generation and changed America, by bending the arc Martin Luther King, Jr spoke of, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends, toward justice.”



When I saw this question pop up, I immediately thought of my moment with this kind soul and American hero. A true privilege.

#25 On my 40th birthday I was walking to work in San Francisco down Market street. It was dark and early. I noticed they were filming a commercial with Mr. T on the street. I went past to the coffee place where I always bought my morning coffee. As I walked back to my office I noticed a crowd had gathered around Mr. T. I stopped and he looked at me and said hello. I blurted out that it was my birthday! He asked if he could give me a hug? I said yes and he gave me the best bear hug! We both smiled and I went on my way. What a great guy.

#26 Back in 2003, Alice Cooper was playing a shown near Jim Thorpe, PA. It was sold out but I decided to try to find a ticket that day.



While walking by the only hotel in the downtown area, Alice's tour bus pulled into the parking lot. The band and then Alice himself got off and were just milling about chatting.



I stood at the edge of the lot debating about asking for an autograph. As I started to approach, Alice looked over, said hello and held out his hand. Nervously, I shook it while trying not to sputter like an idiot.



Alice was amazing. We started talking and he was asking me questions about the area, if I golfed (he's a huge golfer), how far I drove to be there. We started walking towards the hotel but he never broke the conversation. Even when Eric Singer (his drummer at the time) came up to tell Alice something, he motioned for me to hold on, answered Eric's question, then continued the conversation.



When we reached the hotel front, I asked for a picture (taken with a 35mm film camera.) He obliged, we shook hands, and he went into the hotel.



Later that night, I bought a ticket from someone in line who had a no show in their group.



Being as it was general admission, I made my way to right in front of the stage. I'd like to think he noticed me there and gave me a wink at one point, but who knows.



Alice Cooper, the person, is much different that Alice Cooper you see on stage.

#27 My wife and I are HUGE fans of the show Rosanne. As such when we saw that she was going to be playing a one woman show at The Orleans casino by our house we were stoked! Rosanne live? Wow…bought tickets that very day! We looked forward to a stand up routine that would have us laughing out loud…



When the day came for the show we were there early, we went out for dinner and gambled a bit then went in the venue and as we were sitting there waiting for the show to start I was looking around and low and behold about 2 rows back there sat Kelsey Grammer! My wife is in a wheelchair so getting her up and into her chair to just go 2 rows for a meet and greet was kinda out of the question…after considerable effort on her part I went over, waited my turn to talk to him and told him the situation…he was so friendly and gracious! He got up and came over spent a good 5 minutes chatting then let me take a few pics of them together. Great guy!

#28 Aretha Franklin: First of all, they had a really, really cool system for her wardrobe changes. She basically went just off stage, raised her arms, and they put a new dress on her, right over the one she already had on. She must have finished the night with five layers of dresses on. The backstage guys said that she herself was nice, but had a huge posse with her and you couldn’t really get too close to her. She also seemed really tired, but she was an older woman by then. Her son, on the other hand, was a dick. He was lost in the venue and asked me for directions back stage. I walked him to the backstage gate, and the guys manning that gate didn’t recognize him. (To be honest, neither did I.) So they asked for his backstage credentials, and he made a scene.

#29 Trace Atkins: The only performer I ever got an autograph from, but just for my sister, a big fan of his. He was nice. He had a receiving line for fans to get one-on-one time with him, no tickets required. Just patience. I was in charge of that line and, when the last person went, he shook my hand and asked me if I wanted an autograph, too, and I said yes and gave him the only piece of paper I had on me, my paycheck stub, and asked him to make it out to my sister.

#30 On a trip to Hawaii with my parents when I was 14, my mother spotted Red Skelton window shopping in our hotel. Red Skelton was a radio and movie star and had the top-rated TV show at that time, “The Red Skelton Hour.” He was dressed like one of his TV characters, San Fernando Red, in a fancy suit and panama hat. He was very impressive at six foot two but that never deterred my five foot nothing mother. She walked up to him and asked if he would mind us taking his picture.



He turned to her, doffed his hat revealing his bright red hair, and said to her in all seriousness, “Yes, ma’am, I would.” Before she could react, his face broke out in an impish smile and he finished, “This light in here is terrible. Let’s go outside.”



He talked to us like we were old friends as we walked down the hall. Outside, he asked a passer-by to take our picture with my mother’s camera, still talking like he’d known us forever.



All too soon, the encounter was over as others realized who he was. Everyone wanted to meet him. With the style and grace of a true gentleman, he shook hands, posed for pictures, and signed autographs until everyone was happy. From the look on his face, so was he.

#31 Having worked on the Broadway scene, I have met my share of celebrities some whom have been nice and others who made me laugh from their nonsense. A few years back there was a show at my job called “Bears in Space.” One of the actors in it was Jack Gleeson. (For those of you who don’t know him by name, he is the actor who played King Joffrey in GOT. ) His character was probably one of the most deeply hated but Jack himself is actually very nice and has a great sense of humor! After the shows he and his cast mates would stick around and hung out with the front of house staff for hours. If ever given the opportunity to work with he and his mates again, I definitely would !

#32 At one of my at the time middle school kids’ half school days, I tood them for lunch with one of their friends at a nearby restaurant. My kids told me that my favorite actor was sitting at a nearby table. They said it was the guy with the blueface. I had just seen Braveheart, where Mel Gibson sported a blueface. I told my kids that Mel was not my favorite actor. We finished eating, and left. As we’re driving away, my children began to name some of the films that the actor appeared in, like (Mutiny On) The Bounty. I repeated that Mel was not my favorite actor. Then they named The Mask Of Zorro and Meet Joe Black. Anthony Hopkins. I turned around my (at the time) minivan, drove back to the restaurant, and shamelessly asked for his autograph. Tony Hopkins was gracious and charming during the encounter, writing out several autographs for all four of us.



His blueface? Unbeknownst to me, my husband had shown our then teenyboppers the first few minutes of Titus, an R-rated film, where Anthony Hopkins wore blueface. I hadn’t yet watched the film.

#33 Barbra Streisand attended a swanky charity event, where I happened to work as a caterer at the time. I was assigned to her area.



I had heard horror stories about working with her, which gave me the impression that she was like Madonna, whom I respected for her work ethic, but hated working with, since she was a control freak.



Maybe Barbra was in a good mood at the time, or maybe it was because she was drinking alcohol, but she and I connected, which made her a complete joy to work with.



She reminded me of an extroverted Jewish aunt. She was constantly joking around, and placing her hand on my shoulder and laughing, whenever I made a joke in return.



I loved working with her, though many people I know who have done the same have said the opposite.

#34 John Ritter. I was 23, just widowed with 3 children and a broken shoulder from our car accident in Austin. My in-laws brought us back to Burbank for a short reprieve. I needed our birth certificates to apply for his SS. Noone would drive me to downtown LA to pick them up so I took the buses. On the last bus transfer a man insisted I take his seat while he stood. When a seat opened next to me he sat and tried to converse. I was barely holding it together and afraid of missing my stop as I explained to him. He told me he'd watch for it to. Then he got off with me saying he'd see I found the records building and gentlemanly tucked my good arm into his and escorted me down the streets. I would have been flustered except I was beyond shock already. After seeing me to the door he left. I told my father-in-law the a man who looked like John Ritter from 3's Company helped me. Years later I read that he liked to ride the public buses around without a destination to talk to the other riders . I am sure it was him. His voice, demeanor, and body movements were also like his.

#35 My cousin and I were at the airport, preparing to board a flight from LA to Toronto. She noticed a guy in the distance and went like “yo that guy is so cute”. I looked over and I’m like ”dude that’s Shawn Mendes!”



As expected, she freaked out when she realized it’s true. Anyway he boarded the same flight as us but we didn’t see him for the rest of the flight (he was probably in first class).



We land in Toronto and we’re standing at baggage claim, Shawn Mendes is standing right next to us. I told my cousin I have to go to the bathroom really quickly but as I walked away, my cousin’s bag came and she was struggling to get it off the belt, but before I could get back to help her, Shawn helped her lift the bag.



I saw them exchange a couple words but I couldn’t hear them. I asked her what was said and she’s like “I just said thank you and acted like I didn’t know him…I freaked out!



Shawn just said: no problem and shot her a smile.



So yeah, Shawn Mendes, nice guy for helping my cousin lift her suitcase off the belt.

#36 In about April of 2005 we were ending the night at California Adventure when I noticed one of the few other people on the ride had on really expensive shoes to be walking around “Disneyland”. When I looked up it was Edgar Martinez. I paid my son Forrest $5 to ask if it was in fact Edgar and tell him we were from Washington State. We were and still are Mariners fans. Edgar was so nice!!! He was there with his family after playing the Angels that night. He let us take his picture (that still hangs on my refrigerator).



I called my Dad from the ride screaming “Oh my God! Guess who we just met?! He is on the ride with us!!!”.



Thank you Edgar for being such a wonderful human and making my son's day and our year!

#37 I once worked as a pizza maker for a large supermarket chain in England (I mean, they provided the pizza bases and toppings, I just put them together and wrapped them up).



Anyway, I once made a pizza for the famous U.K. Gladiators star, Lightning. She was incredibly friendly, almost overly so. I remember being totally pleased with our interaction as she ordered her pizza, I told her it’d be 5 minutes and she said she’d come back for it.



Here’s the thing, I didn’t recognise her immediately, in fact one of my colleagues had to come and tell me who I was making a pizza for. So weird, I was a massive fan of hers when I was 10 but she looked different (I imagine it was because she wasn’t wearing a brightly coloured and tight fitting onesie leotard thingy and fighting with a pugil-stick).



She was very natural and nice, really lovely. I imagine she isn’t massively recognisable so doesn’t get too much attention, so perhaps that’s why she’s so natural in public.