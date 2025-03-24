20 Celebrities Fans Think Look More Attractive In Person Than On Screen
It is one thing to look attractive on screen with the magic of lighting, editing, and a whole team of stylists. But it’s another to command attention while simply standing in a long queue ordering a latte from a coffee shop.
With no makeup, no luxury wardrobe, and no flattering camera angles, some celebrities have still managed to leave fans awestruck during a mundane trip to the library.
These 20 stars have left onlookers gobsmacked, with their real-life presence being described as even more striking than their on-screen appearances.
This post may include affiliate links.
Adam Driver
“I have an unusual face … Lots of things have been said about my face,” Adam Driver once said.
He even noted that he was called “horse face” by the New Yorker on one occasion.
But fans have described him as “so ridiculously gorgeous” on Reddit.
Many pointed out that he has a “huge frame, like a professional athlete.”
“I saw him in a play once with Kerri Russell and it might just be that she's super tiny but he walked out onstage and my jaw dropped, that is a brick shithouse of a man,” one said.
“Can confirm,” another said. “I passed him in the street over the summer and was shocked by how large and broad he is.”
Cillian Murphy
Being “hit in the face” is how people have described seeing Cillian Murphy in person.
One person said the actor dropped by the coffee shop they used to work at.
“My straight guy coworker said turning around and seeing him was like being hit in the face,” they said.
Another person, who bumped into the Oppenheimer star nearly two decades back, said they could never forget “those piercing blues” and the “way those cheekbones framed them.”
“And the lips and the way the words left the lips and the way the words sounded too,” they added.
One person claimed to know the actor “fairly well” from college and said he was a “smart” and “fairly quiet spoken” person with a “tremendous presence on stage.”
Another said the actor used to live close to their workplace. “He has the most beautiful eyes and is gorgeous and also tiny!” they wrote on social media.
Henry Cavill
The cameras “do not do him justice,” said a netizen, who met the British actor at Comic Con and called him “indescribably beautiful in person.”
He was “much hotter in person, which is actually pretty crazy considering lmao,” another said.
One Redditor, who saw him in a hotel lobby in London, said they did not immediately recognize the Man of Steel star.
“Look at this enormous, beautiful man,” was their reaction.
The same user described the actor as a “genuine man mountain with a perfect chiseled face.”
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts had the “best skin” in real life, one person shared.
The netizen claimed to have bumped into the actress at a drugstore in New York City, possibly while she was filming for the 2016 thriller Nerve.
“She wasn’t wearing makeup and she glowed,” they wrote. “That said, she also looked like she might have been thirteen years old.”
Another fan claimed to have laid eyes on the American Horror Story actress in person while watching a movie in a Nashville theater.
“She used the bathroom with me and I had to awkwardly hold the door for her and then proceeded to have a panic attack in the stall next to her. I'm a fan haha,” they said.
Kevin Costner
One lucky person who bumped into Kevin Costner said his real-life appearance was more striking than his his onscreen looks.
“I saw Kevin Costner a few years ago … He hot irl,” they raved.
The onlooker said the movie star was wearing a Jurassic Park-style Dr. Grant hat and “had swag for days.”
Meanwhile, another netizen said they met the actor in San Diego and found him to be “super down to Earth.”
“He was exactly like you see him in the movies,” they wrote, noting that Kevin talked and walked like his characters and had “the same demeanor.”
“But above all, he wasn’t a prick like some actors are,” he added.
Selena Gomez
“Insanely beautiful in person” is how one socal media user described Selena Gomez.
Another said they met the Only Murders in the Building actress while out with their mother a few years ago.
“She was just like a Disney princess. Absolutely stunning,” they said.
One claimed that they wound up standing next to the singer at a bar and called her “stunning,” with her skin looking “amazing.”
Another fan said they flew from Seattle to New York just to meet the singer and had good things to say about Selena’s personality as well.
Calling Selena “one of the most sweetest individuals on this planet,” the user said, “she was very generous to have conversation with her fans. She'll forever be my favorite celebrity on this earth.”
Milla Jovovich
One fan was floored to catch a glimpse of Milla Jovovich in real life from about 20 feet away. But when they got a closer look, they claimed the actress looked “gaunt” and “astonishingly thin.”
The Reddit user claimed to have seen the Resident Evil star and even hung out with her backstage at a concert in the early 2000s.
“Interesting because at 20ft distance she's literally the most beautiful woman you've EVER seen…” they said. “Then you get up close and she looked gaunt and astonishingly thin.”
“Super cool person though and I wish she'd make another,” they added.
Gene Wilder
Gene Wilder had a charm and rare sincerity that was unique to himself, making him different from other celebrities, according to those who have met him.
“Different kind of attractive but Gene Wilder was breathtaking to meet in person,” a social media user said.
“He glowed a warmth unseen from the average person,” they added before calling him a “lovely human being.”
Netizens shared stories about how he lived like “regular folks," who chat about movies with the clerk at the video store.
“He was genuinely kind and friendly to the service people he dealt with. I know people who have done work on his house,” one shared.
Another said their sister was the “neighborhood librarian” in the town where the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory actor used to live.
“He was a frequent patron. She always spoke highly of him,” they wrote.
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender left a Whole Foods store employee in awe of their looks on one occasion.
“That guy has ‘it’ whatever it is,” said the employee, who worked at the chain’s flagship store in downtown Austin for a few years.
He said he saw “all sorts of celebs” while working there, but none of them left him starstruck.
“But something about [Michael Fassbender] stopped me in my tracks when he ordered sausage from me lol,” he said.
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler could steal the attention in a crowded room, according to people who have seen her in person.
“I walked by Liv Tyler once and she was just so gorgeous. Literally stood out among everyone,” one said about the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
Another revealed that their friend once had dinner at a table right next to Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler in New York City.
“Granted, they are both beautiful, but she said Liv was so otherworldly beautiful that she made Kate look plain,” they wrote. “My friend said she could not stop staring in awe of her beauty.”
Alexis Bledel
A flight attendant said they would see tons of celebrities onboard while taking off from and landing at the Los Angeles International Airport.
They described Alexis Bledel as “otherworldly gorgeous” in person.
Another social media user claimed to have met the Gilmore Girls star in person in New York and described her as “not very nice.”
“I asked for a picture,” they wrote. “She agreed but did not smile in the picture. I am sure I irritated her but she could have said no nicely. She was neither gracious or polite.”
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult appeared to be one of the fan-favorites when it came to in-person meetups.
He was “very handsome and very tall in person!” one said.
“Saw him at a con a few years ago and you’re absolutely right. Seems very shy and kind to fans too,” another wrote.
One fan said they saw him during a Q&A session after the screening of The Menu and called him “ridiculously good looking.”
“I could not believe how tall and handsome he was,” they recalled.
Rihanna
Rihanna was described as “out of this world beautiful in person” by one Reddit user.
Another onlooker said they saw the Umbrella singer in person and found her skin to be “amazing.”
“She’s stunning,” the social media user said.
Another spoke about how their friend’s police officer dad met the singer because her driver was allegedly speeding.
“He pulled them over, and didn’t even realize who she was. She had to tell him and prove it,” they claimed. “He’s now a fan of hers lol.”
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Not only was Maggie Gyllenhaal described as “shockingly gorgeous in person” but she also had “that chic, effortless NYer vibe,” one onlooker said.
“I saw Maggie Gyllenhaal speak on a panel once and afterwards the person I was with and I both mentioned how beautiful her speaking voice was—she had so much pure charisma it was stunning,” a netizen wrote.
Another said they saw her about four feet away and thought she was “absolutely stunning.”
“Her eyes were huge and blue!” they added.
Steve Carell
One fan revealed that they saw Steve Carrell in person with Bryan Cranston during their hostessing days and was completely “taken aback.”
“Brian was nice and funny, but I was sooo taken aback at how absolutely handsome Steve Carrell was in person,” the fan said. “I remember looking in his eyes and being lowkey shocked lol. I always talk about it because I never expected it!”
Another social media user chimed in and shared their account of seeing the Little Miss Sunshine star upclose.
“Steve Carrell IS super handsome in person,” they wrote. “I saw him and his wife and I remember just focusing on him…he has quite a presence.”
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain was “funnier, scarier and more intense in real life,” according to Tom Vitale, a producer and director who worked with the chef and author for more than a decade.
A Reddit user, who once passed by him briefly in the lobby of a “fancy midtown building,” described him as “striking” and “very attractive.”
It was his “crazy height” that first made the onlooker notice him before eventually realizing that the tall man was Anthony Bourdain
“I would say he is ruggedly good-looking in photos but in person he was very striking, very attractive, and somehow even taller and lankier than expected,” they wrote.
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville is mostly known for his wild stunts, but for those who have had the pleasure of meeting him in real life, he’s “handsome” and the “nicest” celebrity ever.
He’s “incredibly, like take your breath away, handsome IRL. Oozes s*x appeal and charisma,” one wrote on social media. “I’ve never seen anyone else pull it off the way he does.”
Others couldn’t help but share instances of meeting him in real life.
“I have hung out with him multiple times. You're right, he's awesome,” one said.
Another claimed they met the actor at a concert and said he was not only nice but even recorded an “outgoing message” for him.
“He said, ‘This is Johnny Knoxville, please leave a message for my boyfriend Dan,’” the user said.
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima was described as stunning even without makeup while casually just being herself at an airport.
“I met/saw Adriana Lima a few times at the airport. She had on little to no makeup and was dressed to blend in. Still stunning,” a social media user said.
Another user said they met the model in 2004 and found her to be “frighteningly beautiful.”
“She's already stunning in photos but in person she is a goddess of beauty,” they said.
Russell Brand
Russell Brand in front of the camera and at high-profile events is a ball of energy and quick witted. But when one person met him off-duty, they were surprisingly fixated on how attractive the actor was.
“Never thought of him as being attractive, more interesting and manic?” they wrote on Reddit.
“Saw him in person a few years back and WHOA was he hot, super insanely tall, very charismatic, was being very charming and sweet to some older ladies who wanted a picture with him,” they continued.
Sacha Baron Cohen
A Cambridge scholar who later went to Paris to study at a prestigious French clown school, Sacha Baron Cohen made someone gasp “out loud” over his looks.
“The first time I ever saw Sacha Baron Cohen in person, I literally gasped out loud because he’s so beautiful,” a Reddit user said on the platform.
“I legitimately did not realize that God could create such a handsome male. Just stunning,” the user added.
Polls: "How do you think X looks in real life?" How TF would I know if I haven't seen them in real life?
How tf would I know given that I don't know whoost these are?Load More Replies...
I worked with John Ratzenberger (Cheers, Toy Story) and was STUNNED at how attractive he was! Trim, tanned, gracious. My daughter, around 7yo at the time, called me after school. I told her I was working and couldn’t talk just then. He asked how old she was and if he could talk to her. He answered the phone in his Toy Story voice and asked her about her day, her favorite food, etc. 20 or so years later, she has never forgotten how kind he was. Me either.
Polls: "How do you think X looks in real life?" How TF would I know if I haven't seen them in real life?
How tf would I know given that I don't know whoost these are?Load More Replies...
I worked with John Ratzenberger (Cheers, Toy Story) and was STUNNED at how attractive he was! Trim, tanned, gracious. My daughter, around 7yo at the time, called me after school. I told her I was working and couldn’t talk just then. He asked how old she was and if he could talk to her. He answered the phone in his Toy Story voice and asked her about her day, her favorite food, etc. 20 or so years later, she has never forgotten how kind he was. Me either.