When we see celebrities, we’re usually looking at the polished results of their success—the red carpets, the cool projects, the glamorous lives.

But what were they actually doing before the fame?

Some were working odd jobs to pay the bills, others were chasing creative dreams long before the world noticed, and many have backstories that might just surprise you.

From Meghan Markle to Pedro Pascal, take a look at where it all started, and upvote the pasts you find most fascinating!

#1

Terry Crews

Close-up of a smiling man exploring what 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them in an engaging setting

In addition to being a courtroom sketch artist, Terry Crews played for the NFL from 1991 to 1997 before pursuing an acting career. Despite not taking any acting classes prior, Crews managed to land a breakout role in the 2002 comedy film Friday After Next.

Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia , Ryan Bort , Wikipedia

    #2

    Chris Hemsworth

    Close-up of a male celebrity with light beard and blue eyes, representing what celebrities were doing before fame.

    Best known for his role as Thor, Chris Hemsworth had quite a few odd jobs before becoming famous. His most notable one, however, was cleaning breast milk pumps at a pharmacy. Hemsworth also appeared in an Australian soap opera and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

    Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia , PrestoChango0804 , Wikipedia

    #3

    Meghan Markle

    Close-up of a smiling woman wearing gold hoop earrings, representing celebrities before fame and their early careers.

    Meghan Markle was a professional calligrapher before she landed a role as Rachel in the hit series Suits. Markle even landed the opportunity to design Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s wedding invitations due to her exceptional skills. On top of that, she worked other freelancing jobs while auditioning for roles in Hollywood.

    Fuzheado/Wikipedia , Erin Hill , Tuhin Das Mahapatra

    #4

    Pedro Pascal

    Smiling man with short dark hair and beard, wearing a black shirt, representing celebrities before fame found them.

    Becoming a Hollywood heartthrob wasn’t an easy road for Pedro Pascal, best known for his role in the hit series The Last of Us. He started out as a struggling theater actor in New York City. While working on stage, Pascal also worked regular day jobs such as waiting tables to support himself in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

    Gabriel Hutchinson Photography/Wikipedia , Erica Thomas

    #5

    Jennifer Anniston

    Close-up of a smiling female celebrity with blonde hair, representing celebrities before fame in a candid moment.

    Before her hit role in Friends, Jennifer Aniston kicked off her career in theater. She worked in off-Broadway productions such as For Dear Life and Dancing on Checker’s Grave. Off the stage, Aniston held several part-time jobs such as being a telemarketer, waitress, and even a bike messenger to support herself.

    Angela George/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #6

    Ryan Gosling

    Close-up of a smiling man with a beard, illustrating what these 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    One can’t hear Ryan Gosling’s name and not think of his role in The Notebook. However, what most people don’t know is that Gosling started off as a child actor, appearing on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse when he was just 12 years old. From there, he starred in various TV series till his breakout role in The Notebook.

    Raph_PH/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #7

    Eva Longoria

    Close-up of a woman attending a red carpet event, representing celebrities before fame found them.

    Eva Longoria is a beauty queen turned actress who rose to fame after her appearance in the comedy drama Desperate Housewives. She worked at Wendy's for three years before becoming Miss Corpus Christi USA. After college, Longoria was signed by a theatrical agent and worked as a headhunter while auditioning for roles.

    Harald Krichel/Wikipedia , Collier Sutter , Wikipedia

    #8

    Steve Buscemi

    Close-up of a male celebrity reflecting on what 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    When he was just 18 years old, Steve Buscemi took the New York City Firefighters’ exam and worked as a firefighter for four years. When the 9/11 attacks happened, he temporarily rejoined Engine Company 55 to serve at the World Trade Center. Now he is renowned for his work as a character actor.

    Rhododendrites/Wikipedia , businessinsider.com , Wikipedia

    #9

    Margot Robbie

    Blonde woman smiling at event with sparkling gold background, representing celebrities before fame was achieved.

    Before earning her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie was making sandwiches at Subway. When asked about it on Hot Ones, she said, “I think I was really good at it though, because I, you know, would really spread everything out to the edges evenly — the right amount of everything," Robbie also starred in a few commercials, independent thriller films, and TV shows while auditioning for roles in Hollywood.

    Eva Rinaldi/Wikipedia , Joseph Neese , Wikipedia

    #10

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Close-up of a blonde celebrity with light makeup, highlighting what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Now one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Jennifer Lawrence, acted in various church plays and musicals before becoming famous. When the actress was 14, her mother encouraged her to pursue a career in modeling. But Lawrence picked acting instead and dropped out of school to audition for roles in the city.

    Joel Kowsky/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #11

    Taylor Swift

    Close-up of a female celebrity wearing layered necklaces and a black top, showcasing what celebrities were doing before fame.

    Before becoming a chart-topping pop star, Taylor Swift worked at her family’s Christmas tree farm picking praying-mantis pods off trees. While doing this, she also sang at local events and fairs in Pennsylvania. Swift eventually moved to Nashville, where she caught her big break in the music industry.

    iHeartRadioCA/Wikipedia , Scott Raab , Isla Craig

    Wij
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    No idea why this woman is popular. Her music is utterly mediocre and without substance.

    #12

    Brad Pitt

    Close-up of a male celebrity at an event, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    After dropping out of college (two credits shy of graduating) to pursue an acting career, Brad Pitt supported himself by working a variety of odd jobs. He drove strippers around in limousines, moved refrigerators, and even dressed in a chicken costume to promote an El Pollo Loco restaurant.

    Harald Krichel/Wikipedia , Olivia Singh , IMDb

    #13

    Matthew Mcconaughey

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity with a headset microphone, representing what celebrities were doing before fame.

    After high school, Matthew McConaughey spent a year in Australia, where he worked menial jobs such as washing dishes and shoveling chicken manure. When McConaughey finally got into college, he signed up to study law but eventually switched to film.

    All-Pro Reels/Wikipedia , IMDb

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    His autobiography is pretty interesting. He's led a unique life.

    #14

    Gwen Stefani

    Close-up of a blonde woman with bright red lipstick smiling and speaking, illustrating celebrities before fame stories.

    Before Gwen Stefani became a member of the band No Doubt, she worked a couple of odd jobs, with her first being a swim instructor and lifeguard at a pool. After that, Stefani landed a job at a local Dairy Queen. She eventually left it behind to work as a department store makeup artist.

    White House , Desiree Murphy , Jessica White

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    A department store makeup artist would be so much fun. One girl at The Bay did my makeup for free when I was about 14. She made me look so good but not too made up. (This was the 90s, after all. ) I applied to The Bay a few times so I could get to do other's makeup. I think you need some level of cosmetology education, now.

    #15

    Rachel Mcadams

    Blonde woman speaking into a microphone, representing celebrities and what they were doing before fame found them.

    Rachel McAdams, best known for her iconic roles in Mean Girls and The Notebook, was an accomplished figure skater early on in life. The actress also had a part-time job at McDonald’s for three years while studying. Her former drama teacher convinced her to take up acting instead of pursuing a career in political science.

    Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia , Alexandra Marshall , Grant Hodgson

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Of course a teacher would convince a young gal to be dissuaded from political science. (I know, I know. How feminist of me.)

    #16

    Adam Driver

    Close-up of a man with dark hair against a black background, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame.

    Before his big break on the award-winning series Girls, Adam Driver was in the Marine Corps. Driver had hoped to join Juilliard but didn’t make it in. So he worked odd jobs and eventually enlisted in the Marines. However, the actor’s time there ended after two years due to a sternum injury.

    NASA , David Vergun , Biography.com

    #17

    Whoopi Goldberg

    Smiling woman with long dreadlocks and hoop earrings sharing stories about celebrities before fame found them.

    Whoopi Goldberg found success after the release of The Color Purple in 1985. But before that, the actress had stints as a bank teller, a bricklayer, and even a mortuary cosmetologist. At one point, Goldberg also did some waitressing and gave acting classes at a theater troupe.

    Library of Congress Life , Lisa Capretto , Wikipedia

    #18

    Chris Stapleton

    Bearded man wearing a cowboy hat and black shirt, representing celebrities before fame found them in a casual setting.

    Chris Stapleton dropped out of his biomedical engineering degree program in college to pursue a singing career instead. He was a car salesman, an ice truck driver, and even worked at a pizzeria while writing songs and singing in bars.

    Maryland GovPics , Country Music Hall of Fame

    #19

    Brendan Fraser

    Close-up of a smiling male celebrity at a film festival, highlighting what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Academy Award-winning Whale actor Brendan Fraser borrowed his mother's car and drove from Seattle to Hollywood. His goal? To make it big as an actor. Fraser quickly landed a minor role and a year later, a breakout role in the comedy film Encino Man.

    Montclair Film , Wikipedia

    #20

    Sydney Sweeney

    Close-up portrait of a smiling young woman, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Sydney Sweeney rose to fame after her role in the HBO hit series Euphoria. While she was still pursuing acting, her family moved to LA, but had a difficult time making ends meet in the expensive city. So Sweeney worked as a tour guide for Universal Studios to support herself and her family.

    Jay Dixit/Wikipedia , Wikipedia , Express Newspaper

    #21

    Tony Hawk

    Smiling middle-aged man in a black shirt, representing celebrities before fame found them in a casual setting.

    Tony Hawk kicked off his career as a street skateboarder who dominated skateboarding competitions. In the ‘90s, Hawk started his skateboard businesses, Birdhouse and Blitz, which both became successes. He rose to fame after the release of his video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in 1999.

    Christopher Michel/Wikipedia , Britannica

    #22

    Jonas Brothers

    Band performing live on stage with guitars and microphone, showcasing what celebrities were doing before fame.

    Raised in a musical family, the Jonas brothers began performing from a young age. Nick and Joe were on Broadway, while Kevin appeared in TV commercials. It was only after record executives heard a demo featuring all three that they became an official band and signed with Columbia Records.

    Erik Drost/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #23

    Emma Stone

    Close-up of a smiling woman with short red hair and earrings, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    The Academy Award-winning actress dropped out of high school as a freshman to pursue acting. Stone moved to LA with her mom to audition for roles, and while there, took online high school classes and worked at a dog-treat bakery.

    Gabriel Hutchinson Photography/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #24

    Matthew Lillard

    Middle-aged man with glasses and a cap smiling, related to celebrities before fame stories.

    Mathews Lillard is best known for his role as Shaggy in the live action and animated releases of Scooby Doo. After only a short time in college, Lillard quit school to pursue a career in acting. His big break came when he was cast as co-host of the Nickelodeon skateboarding show SK8 TV.

    Super Festivals/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #25

    Adrien Brody

    Close-up of a smiling man with dark hair and beard, representing celebrities before fame found them in a candid moment.

    Adrien Brody became famous after his role in the 1993 drama, King of the Hill. Before that, he performed magic tricks at kids' parties, took several acting classes, and appeared in an off-Broadway play. Brody even starred in a PBS TV film.

    Harald Krichel/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #26

    Greta Gerwig

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity with short blonde hair, showcasing what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Greta Gerwig is the Oscar-nominated director behind movies like Barbie, Lady Bird, and Little Women. Gerwig intended to be a playwright but turned to acting when she wasn’t accepted into any playwriting MFA programs. To support herself financially, she juggled acting with working as a nanny and SAT tutor.

    Frank Sun/Wikipedia , Biography.com

    #27

    Tiffany Haddish

    Female celebrity smiling and speaking into microphone, showcasing what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Tiffany Haddish is now a successful actress and comedian, but what you might not know about her is that she was once homeless. Haddish lived in her car during her twenties while working as an Air New Zealand customer service agent at LA International Airport and Alaska Airlines.

    U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Summers Jr , Hannah-Rose Yee , Wikipedia

    #28

    Beyoncé

    Female singer with long blonde hair holding a microphone, representing what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Before Beyoncé was a Grammy Award-winning singer, she helped sweep hair off the floors of her mother’s hair salon. While there, she’d put on solo shows for the women visiting the salon. The singer started taking vocal lessons at the tender age of 9 and won 35 talent shows.

    Raph_PH/Wikipedia , Rajarsi Chakraborty , Biography.com

    #29

    Amy Poehler

    Smiling blonde woman at an event, representing what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Amy Poehler has been a go-getter since childhood. Before starting college, she worked part-time at an ice cream parlor, singing Happy Birthday to customers while dressed in “old-timey” outfits. In her 2013 New Yorker piece, she wrote, “...I was reminded of things I already secretly knew about myself. I wasn’t shy, I liked to be looked at, and making people laugh released a certain kind of hot lava into my body that made me feel like a queen.”

    Gage Skidmore , Amy Poehler , Brad Witter

    #30

    Jennifer Hudson

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity showcasing what 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them in the entertainment industry.

    Prior to landing an Oscar Award-winning role in Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson worked at Burger King and as a singer on a Disney cruise line. Hudson also competed in the 2004 season of American Idol, reaching the final 12 before being eliminated.

    Fuzheado/Wikipedia , tmz.com , Phoebe Tatham

    #31

    Dwayne Johnson

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity showcasing what 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them in candid moment.

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rose to fame as a wrestling personality on WWE, and is now one of Hollywood’s most successful actors. In a tweet from 2015, he let fans in on the fact that at 13, he worked as a dishwasher. Years later, he had hopes of playing in the NFL, but injuries held him back from that, leading him to pursue a career in wrestling instead.

    Henry Villarama , Dwayne Johnson , Biography.com

    #32

    Luke Wilson

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity at a formal event, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Luke Wilson's acting career took off when he played the lead role in the short film Bottle Rocket. As a versatile actor, Wilson’s decades-long career now spans multiple film and television projects. Before all the fame and success, Luke worked as a clerk at the Container Store.

    Gabriel Hutchinson Photography/Wikipedia , Wikipedia

    #33

    Zach Galifianakis

    Bearded man holding a microphone, representing celebrities before fame in a casual speaking or performance setting.

    After failing his last college course by one point, actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis moved to New York. Galifianakis did stand-up comedy gigs around the city and worked as a busboy to make ends meet. Appearing on the NBC sitcom Boston Common launched his career, eventually landing him his breakthrough role in The Hangover.

    CleftClips/Wikipedia , IMDb

    #34

    Ben Affleck

    Close-up of a bearded man in a dark suit at an event, illustrating what celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Over the years, Ben Affleck has become a renowned actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. To focus on acting, Affleck dropped out of college. His first role was in a Burger King commercial, followed by several minor roles. After the success of Good Will Hunting, a film he co-wrote and starred in with Matt Damon, Affleck's career took off.

    Nomoretitanic/Wikipedia , Nora Sørena Casey

    #35

    Kenny Chesney

    Country singer performing on stage wearing a black cowboy hat, representing celebrities before fame found them.

    When he was twenty-four years old, Kenny Chesney found fame as a country artist in Nashville. But before that, he held down a couple of odd jobs, including telemarketing and mail sorting. Chesney also worked as a valet and resident performer at a honky tonk bar called The Turf.

    LawrenceFung/Wikipedia , Billy Dukes , Wikipedia

    #36

    Cindy Crawford

    Close-up of a female celebrity smiling, highlighting what 40 celebrities were doing before fame found them.

    Cindy Crawford is best known as one of the world's most iconic supermodels. But what you probably didn’t know is that she grew up in a small town and worked in cornfields for ten hours a day before being discovered. Crawford got a scholarship to study at Northwestern, but dropped out to pursue modelling full-time.

    Ibsan73 , Brooks Barnes , Emma G. Gallegos

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I'm sorry but that scholarship could have been given to someone who really could have used. Cindy is a great model, sure.

    #37

    Taraji P. Henson

    Actress with short wavy hair in a red dress smiling at an event, representing celebrities before fame found them.

    Before playing Cookie Lyon in the hit series Empire, Taraji P. Henson worked a few jobs to pay off her student loans. Henson worked mornings as a secretary at The Pentagon and evenings as a singing-dancing waitress on a dinner-cruise ship called the Spirit of Washington.

    Bill Ingalls , Julie Miller , Wikipedia

    #38

    Natasha Lyonne

    Smiling woman with long hair posing at a red carpet event, illustrating celebrities before fame found them.

    Natasha Lyonne started out as a child actor with a recurring role on Pee-wee’s Playhouse before breaking into the film industry. In her teen years, Lyonne made small appearances in two American Pie sequels and several other films. She also briefly took on roles in off-Broadway stage productions before landing her Emmy Award-winning role on the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

    Peabody Awards , Wikipedia

    #39

    Melissa Mccarthy

    Close-up of a smiling woman showcasing celebrities’ lives before fame in a candid, natural setting with warm lighting.

    In 2016, Melissa McCarthy was the second-highest-paid actress in Hollywood. But before all the glitz and glamor, McCarthy worked jobs at Starbucks and the YMCA, both within walking distance of her apartment. Her last job before landing her breakout role was at the theater company Groundlings.

    Greg2600 , Alyssa Toomey , Kathleen Elkins

    #40

    Tan France

    Man in a patterned shirt sitting indoors, representing celebrities before fame and their early careers.

    In his memoir “Naturally Tan”, France revealed that he worked several jobs as a young adult, including being a flight attendant. Describing the job as an experience that included “some of the hardest moments of his life,” Tan quit flight attending after just two months. He went on to have a successful career in fashion design before starting his journey as a media personality on Queer Eye.

    MTV UK , David Oliver , Wikipedia

