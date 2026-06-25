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If cats could talk, they’d probably spend most of their time roasting humans. Thankfully, some cats don’t need words at all, their facial expressions do all the work and the results are even funnier than anything people could come up with themselves.

That’s exactly why more than half a million people follow one Instagram account run by a cat-loving couple and their three feline stars, Missy, Yuki and Kazumi. Using photos of the trio to create funny memes, they’ve built a page packed with relatable humor, chaotic cat energy and reactions that perfectly sum up everyday life.

More Info: Instagram