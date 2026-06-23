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Cat photos are among the favorite things people like browsing online. Some enjoy them so much that they even decide to recreate them through art.

Thai painter Chatchawarn Ruksa focuses much of his work on felines, both big and small, fluffy and short-haired. His portfolio features cats in all kinds of situations, whether they're simply being their adorable selves or caught in action, chasing birds or interacting with other animals like frogs and ducklings. Using watercolor techniques, the artist achieves beautiful and surprisingly realistic results.

We’re sure many of you would love to see your own kitties turned into one of Chatchawarn’s works of art. But for now, let’s take a look at some amazing examples of his talent below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

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Cat Paintings

chatchawarnruksa Report

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