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Dogs have spent decades earning a reputation as humanity's best friend. Cats, meanwhile, have been stuck defending themselves against accusations of being cold, antisocial, untrainable, and impossible to understand. Yet many of the beliefs people hold about cats turn out to be little more than myths that have survived through repetition rather than evidence.

Part of the confusion comes from the fact that cats play by a different set of social rules. Their body language is more subtle, their motivations aren't always obvious, and behaviors that humans often interpret as rude, spiteful, or aloof usually have a far more logical explanation. As researchers have learned more about feline behavior in recent decades, many long-standing assumptions have been overturned, revealing animals that are far more social, adaptable, and emotionally complex than their reputation would suggest.

Curious which cat "facts" are actually fiction, Bored Panda asked animal behavior expert Zazie Todd to weigh in. From purring and scratching to training, companionship, and life indoors, she breaks down some of the most persistent myths people still believe, and explains what the science really says about our feline companions.

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