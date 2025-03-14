Throughout history, cats have held various roles beyond just being cuddly companions. From ancient pest control to modern-day office mascots, felines have contributed to society in surprising ways. Taking our inspiration from the subreddit r/CatsInBusinessAttire (which showcases some seriously dapper cats), let’s explore some of the real jobs cats have taken on over the centuries.

One of the earliest recorded professions for cats was that of a pest exterminator. Ancient Egyptians revered the tiny hunters for their ability to put an end to rodents that threatened grain supplies. Their efficiency in keeping food stores safe led to their worship, with some even being mummified alongside their owners - talk about an employee appreciation program.