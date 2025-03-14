These 44 Cats Mean Business In The Most Adorable Way
Throughout history, cats have held various roles beyond just being cuddly companions. From ancient pest control to modern-day office mascots, felines have contributed to society in surprising ways. Taking our inspiration from the subreddit r/CatsInBusinessAttire (which showcases some seriously dapper cats), let’s explore some of the real jobs cats have taken on over the centuries.
One of the earliest recorded professions for cats was that of a pest exterminator. Ancient Egyptians revered the tiny hunters for their ability to put an end to rodents that threatened grain supplies. Their efficiency in keeping food stores safe led to their worship, with some even being mummified alongside their owners - talk about an employee appreciation program.
During the Age of Exploration, cats became essential crew members. Sailors kept them on board to control rat populations that could spread disease or damage food supplies. Some cats, like Simon of the HMS Amethyst, became naval legends. Simon even received the Dickin Medal for his service during the Chinese Civil War, proving that ship cats were more than just freeloading furballs.
Cats have always been indispensable to farmers. By patrolling barns and grain storage areas, they kept rodent populations under control, putting an end to crop loss. Some farms still rely on working cats today, recognizing their natural hunting instincts as a form of eco-friendly, sustainable, and pesticide-free pest management.
As books became widespread, libraries and bookstores adopted cats to protect their precious collections from mice. Probably the most famous example is Dewey Readmore Books, a cat who lived in the Spencer Public Library in Iowa. Dewey not only kept pests away but also won over bookworms with his adorable presence.
Felines even found employment in railway stations and warehouses, where their pest control skills were second to none. The British Royal Mail had official “Post Office Cats” on payroll as late as the 1980s, while a Japanese cat named Tama went beyond pest control to become an honorary station master - complete with tiny hat. Who wouldn’t want to be greeted by a fluffy conductor on their morning commute?
In the digital age, cats have found new careers as influencers and celebrities. From fashion-forward felines to social media stars like Nala Cat and Grumpy Cat, these whiskered workers generate revenue through sponsorships and merchandise. Their ability to charm millions online has turned them into valuable brand ambassadors, redefining what it means to have a “working cat.”
One gang of cats belonging to comedian Drennon Davis (who accidentally made them famous) have their own YouTube channel dedicated to their many business ideas and important days in the office - definitely worth a visit if you need a good chuckle.
Of course, we couldn’t end this list of kitty careers without mentioning Félicette, a stray Parisian cat that became the first feline launched into space on 18 October 1963 as part of the French space program - just goes to show a cat’s ambition is basically limitless.
