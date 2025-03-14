ADVERTISEMENT

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white cat held up, resembling business attire with its tuxedo-like fur pattern.

Prudent-Recording889 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy cat wearing a business tie, looking surprised in a cozy indoor setting.

    butthenhor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat wearing business attire, featuring a white collar and black tie, sitting on carpet.

    cozy_katsu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Throughout history, cats have held various roles beyond just being cuddly companions. From ancient pest control to modern-day office mascots, felines have contributed to society in surprising ways. Taking our inspiration from the subreddit r/CatsInBusinessAttire (which showcases some seriously dapper cats), let’s explore some of the real jobs cats have taken on over the centuries.

    One of the earliest recorded professions for cats was that of a pest exterminator. Ancient Egyptians revered the tiny hunters for their ability to put an end to rodents that threatened grain supplies. Their efficiency in keeping food stores safe led to their worship, with some even being mummified alongside their owners - talk about an employee appreciation program.
    #4

    Tuxedo cat in business attire, wearing a black bow tie, sitting confidently.

    Intelligent_Impress4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a Matri'd at a fancy French restaurant, and you don't have a reservation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Gray cat in business attire with a red and white bow tie, lounging on a gray couch, exuding a sophisticated look.

    Pighenry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black cat in business attire, wearing a green plaid tie and white collar, standing on a carpet.

    EntertainmentFirm334 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    During the Age of Exploration, cats became essential crew members. Sailors kept them on board to control rat populations that could spread disease or damage food supplies. Some cats, like Simon of the HMS Amethyst, became naval legends. Simon even received the Dickin Medal for his service during the Chinese Civil War, proving that ship cats were more than just freeloading furballs.

    Cats have always been indispensable to farmers. By patrolling barns and grain storage areas, they kept rodent populations under control, putting an end to crop loss. Some farms still rely on working cats today, recognizing their natural hunting instincts as a form of eco-friendly, sustainable, and pesticide-free pest management.
    #7

    A cat in business attire with a suit and tie, sitting on a wooden floor, looking attentively forward.

    _Sneaky_Goat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cat wearing business attire, featuring a white collar and green checkered tie, posing indoors by a plant.

    Pragmaticus_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cats in business attire with ties and collars, sitting on a wooden floor.

    FickleWrangler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As books became widespread, libraries and bookstores adopted cats to protect their precious collections from mice. Probably the most famous example is Dewey Readmore Books, a cat who lived in the Spencer Public Library in Iowa. Dewey not only kept pests away but also won over bookworms with his adorable presence.

    Felines even found employment in railway stations and warehouses, where their pest control skills were second to none. The British Royal Mail had official “Post Office Cats” on payroll as late as the 1980s, while a Japanese cat named Tama went beyond pest control to become an honorary station master - complete with tiny hat. Who wouldn’t want to be greeted by a fluffy conductor on their morning commute?
    #10

    Orange cat wearing business attire with a striped tie, looking curious on a wooden floor.

    Wrextor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black cat in business attire, wearing a plaid tie and sitting on a kitchen counter.

    merbear_007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cat in business attire with a white collar and black tie, sitting confidently on a kitchen counter.

    HistoryCat42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the digital age, cats have found new careers as influencers and celebrities. From fashion-forward felines to social media stars like Nala Cat and Grumpy Cat, these whiskered workers generate revenue through sponsorships and merchandise. Their ability to charm millions online has turned them into valuable brand ambassadors, redefining what it means to have a “working cat.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One gang of cats belonging to comedian Drennon Davis (who accidentally made them famous) have their own YouTube channel dedicated to their many business ideas and important days in the office - definitely worth a visit if you need a good chuckle.
    #13

    Cat in a bow tie posing with wrapped gifts, embodying business attire style.

    MaeftN3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A ginger cat wearing business attire, complete with a plaid tie, sitting on a couch.

    eggsareneatandcool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cat in business attire with tie, surrounded by poker chips and cards, sitting at a table.

    megh-anne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, we couldn’t end this list of kitty careers without mentioning Félicette, a stray Parisian cat that became the first feline launched into space on 18 October 1963 as part of the French space program - just goes to show a cat’s ambition is basically limitless. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of the hardworking kitties in this list? Would you consider giving them a job if their CV crossed your desk? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones you found the cutest!
    #16

    A cat wearing a colorful bow tie in business attire, looking towards the camera.

    Pikalewchu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Cat in business attire sitting at a desk, wearing a black suit and white tie, resembling a professional in an office setting.

    JGP_Miguel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Black and white cat wearing a bow tie sitting on a patterned rug, embodying business attire.

    Donald5622Ih Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cat in business attire, wearing a blue tie with red patterns, sitting on a tiled floor.

    ShevaunA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Black cat wearing a plaid bow tie, symbolizing business attire.

    specialopps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A black cat in business attire with a sparkly bow tie, sitting confidently on a kitchen counter.

    transatoshi_mw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    A tabby cat wearing a blue striped bow tie, representing cats in business attire.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Gray cat in business attire, wearing a pink striped tie and white collar, lounging on a patterned fabric.

    artbugz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two cats in business attire: one with a blue tie, another with a red polka dot tie, sitting on a tiled floor.

    Iamwomper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Fluffy cat wearing business attire with a fun blue bow tie featuring small pizza designs.

    Kelly240361 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tabby cat wearing a festive red bow tie, resembling business attire, on a carpeted floor.

    PreppyFinanceNerd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A cat in business attire wearing a plaid bow tie sits confidently next to a "MAN BAR" box in a bathroom setting.

    miyog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cat in business attire, wearing a striped tie, standing on a windowsill, gazing outside.

    jhutch2147 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Cat wearing a floral bowtie in a business attire setting.

    0haltja16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two cats in business attire with checkered bow ties perched on a window ledge indoors.

    nomap20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cat in business attire, wearing a striped shirt and tie, sitting at a desk with a confident expression.

    Petsnchargelife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Black and white cat in a plaid bow tie, showcasing business attire style.

    Nevaeh384 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tuxedo cat in a living room sporting a classy black bow tie, exemplifying business attire for cats.

    doubledubs1216 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Fluffy cat in business attire with a black tie, standing on shiny wooden floor.

    cowmad88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Black cat in business attire with orange bow tie, standing confidently indoors.

    mewshroom_magick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Orange tabby cat wearing a plaid bow tie, embodying business attire style.

    Shot_Volume_5260 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Fluffy cat wearing a pink tie, showcasing adorable business attire.

    Naeojinx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Cat in business attire with a striped tie, sitting by a mirror, creating a professional look.

    tdoodles97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two cats in business attire, wearing green neckties, sitting on a colorful rug in a cozy living room.

    usjaysfan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A cat in a bathtub wearing a red bow tie, showcasing business attire for cats.

    ArtsyAmy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two cats in business attire, each with bow ties, relaxing on a quilt.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    White cat wearing a blue bow tie sitting upright, exemplifying business attire in a cozy home setting.

    palehorse95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Orange cat wearing a black bow tie, sitting on a table with festive decor and plants, embodying business attire.

    ig_gnome_inious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Cat in a cardboard box wearing a stylish golden bow tie, looking curious and attentive.

    ShevaunA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!