For years, it has been reported that dogs are more popular pets than cats. But, cat lovers, the tide seems to be changing, at least in Europe! According to a 2024 analysis by Kattly, cats dominate over dogs in countries like Romania, Italy, Slovenia, and Finland. It's estimated that there are 129 million cats in all of Europe and only 106 million dogs.

How could kitties not be the most popular pets when they're the subject of all the classic Internet memes? To own a cat is to be entertained every single day, and the people behind the "Cats Being Cats" page know that. Here's a selection of their funniest, cutest, and most unhinged posts, proving to us once again that cat memes will never go out of style.

More info: X (Twitter) | Threads

#1

Close-up of an orange cat wearing glasses with text about not wearing glasses, showing cats just being themselves humorously.

catsbeiingcats Report

    #2

    Two cats showing affection outdoors, capturing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #3

    Two adorable cats fitting themselves into snug boxes, showcasing cats just being themselves in funny poses.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats are liquid. Wonder if they know just how adorable they are.

    #4

    Orange kitten with a blue bowtie sitting on a shelf and being held, showing cats just being themselves in funny poses.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #5

    Close-up of a cat making a funny face, capturing cats just being themselves in a hilarious and adorable moment.

    literallymecats Report

    #6

    Man and woman in a car with cat, showing humorous contrast in feelings about cats in a funny cat post.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #7

    Kitten lying next to a plush toy on a carpet, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny moment.

    How can someone hate this small creature

    catsbeiingcats Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    dawwwwwwwwwwwwwwww We must protect all our baby creatures and all creatures in war zones.

    #8

    Adorable cat with pink stains on its face, playfully exploring a piece of dragon fruit, showing cats just being themselves.

    I think he likes dragon fruit

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #9

    Close-up of a cat’s eye reflecting an image, showcasing cats just being themselves in a natural moment.

    Shrek

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #10

    White cat with black spots resembling a mustache and heart shape, sitting on a wooden bench, cats just being themselves.

    She needs pets :(

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #11

    Two cats sitting side by side eating from bowls, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy home setting

    The perfect fit

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #12

    Siamese cat sitting with legs spread wide on dark floor, showcasing cats just being themselves in a funny pose.

    The splits

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #13

    Gray kitten with big eyes on a bed with caption about starting mischief, showing cats just being themselves humorously.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #14

    Tabby cat sitting in grass at night humorously captioned about cats just being themselves and doing their best.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #15

    Fluffy white kitten with confused expression captioned about not knowing anything, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #16

    Definition of sleepy cat with a white cat lying stretched out on a bench, illustrating cats just being themselves humor.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #17

    Cat buried in sand with a tired expression, humorously captioned about eating cookies in bed showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #18

    Tiny kitten curled up on a bed showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy, adorable moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #19

    Brown kitten sleeping with paws up, showing pink pads, and curled up on a gray blanket, capturing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #20

    Gray and white kitten being fed milk from a bottle, showing adorable cat behavior and personality.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #21

    Two cats interacting outside at night among bushes, capturing cats just being themselves in a natural setting.

    "Wait, you forgot your kiss"

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #22

    Close-up of a white cat with a sly expression, capturing cats just being themselves in a humorous moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #23

    Close-up of a white cat wearing a pink collar with a humorous text about cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #24

    Simple cat tattoo showing a cat hanging on stripes, capturing cats just being themselves in a playful way on skin.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #25

    Cat wearing a green tie among serious adults, illustrating cats just being themselves while adapting to adult life in their 20s.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #26

    Black and white kitten with a pink hair clip looking up adorably, showcasing cats just being themselves in a funny post.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #27

    White cat drinking milk from a carton with eyes closed, showing cats just being themselves in a funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #28

    Adorable orange kitten resting inside a striped cup, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and cozy moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #29

    Sleeping kitten wrapped in a soft blanket showing cats just being themselves in a cozy and adorable moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #30

    Tiny kitten next to a Chick-fil-A sauce packet on a beige carpet, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #31

    Orange tabby cat sitting beside a person at a table, looking intently at a plate of green beans, cats being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #32

    Kitten being adorable and hilarious, reacting to allergy season while being gently held and cared for.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #33

    Two adorable kittens cuddling on a green blanket with a TV remote, showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #34

    Tabby cat with eyes closed as a blue butterfly rests on its nose, showcasing cats just being themselves outdoors at night.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #35

    Two cats cuddling closely on a blanket and a small kitten sitting on a soft textured surface, cats just being themselves.

    Proof that none of them cheated

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #36

    Tiny orange kitten sitting alone on a cobblestone street, capturing cats just being themselves in an urban setting.

    He’s waiting for someone

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #37

    Black and white cat surrounded by spilled plant soil on tiled floor, showing typical cats just being themselves behavior.

    Art & the artist

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #38

    Kitten lying on a bed and carpet, showcasing cats just being themselves in a relaxed and adorable pose.

    The real boss

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #39

    Adorable sleepy kitten resting on a soft white mat, interacting with a person's arm, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #40

    A fluffy cat sitting in a corner wearing a pink collar, expressing humorous exhaustion with text overlay.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #41

    A cat wearing headphones with a smartphone nearby, representing cats just being themselves in a cute moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #42

    Close-up of a white cat with a neutral expression, showcasing cats just being themselves in a humorous post.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #43

    Orange kitten sitting among strawberries with humorous text about not having a plan, showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #44

    Tabby cat lying on its back napping on a wooden floor, showcasing cats just being themselves in a relaxed pose.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #45

    Close-up of an orange cat with large eyes in the foreground and a person sitting curled up in the background, highlighting cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #46

    Blurry close-up of a cat with curious eyes, showing cats just being themselves in a humorous social media post.

    literallymecats Report

    #47

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes and open mouth expressing disbelief, showcasing cats just being themselves humor.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #48

    Man reading a book titled how to be happy with a cat lying on the open page, showcasing cats just being themselves humor.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #49

    Close-up of an adorable cat face with a caption expressing how kissable cats just being themselves are.

    LiterallyUsMeow Report

    #50

    A close-up of an adorable orange kitten held in a hand, capturing cats just being themselves with a funny caption.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #51

    A black and white cat sitting on art supplies next to a painting of flowers, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #52

    Close-up of an adorable kitten with big eyes captured in a humorous cat post showing cats just being themselves.

    literallymecats Report

    #53

    Adorable kitten sitting alone with humorous text, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny way.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #54

    Orange tabby cat lying on a blanket, playfully holding a small yellow rubber duck with its paw, showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #55

    Black and white cat being held up with a unique white marking on its chest, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #56

    Black kitten sitting on a white unicorn plush toy, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #57

    Anime character sitting by a railing looking at a cat, and a close-up of a cat sticking its tongue out, cats being themselves.

    PunchingCat Report

    #58

    Kitten playfully biting a blanket, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #59

    Close-up of an orange cat showing a playful expression, humorously captioned to capture cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #60

    A cat wearing a pink tutu standing on hind legs showing cute and hilarious cat behavior.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #61

    Tabby cat cuddling a plush bunny and wrapped in a purple blanket featuring cat patterns, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #62

    Two cats in a home setting, one jumping off a counter and another lying on a blanket, showing cats just being themselves.

    Bro is the thinker

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #63

    Side-by-side photos showing a cat growing up, illustrating cats just being themselves with adorable expressions.

    They left you behind, and I picked you up like something precious

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #64

    Small black and white cat sitting on a patterned carpet with playful hand and sparkle emojis around it, cats being themselves.

    I have a surprise for you

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #65

    Man interacting with a cat expressing different emotions, capturing cats just being themselves in a candid moment.

    Crunch

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #66

    Orange cat with wide eyes wearing a bee toy, showing playful and curious behavior typical of cats just being themselves

    🐱: AAAAAAAAAAAA
    🐱: 😶

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #67

    Gray cat poking its head through a hole in the wall near a security camera, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    A wireless camera

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #68

    Cat lying wrapped in leaves on a green mat while a girl plays nearby, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    Nooo

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #69

    Adorable kitten sitting in a miniature rickshaw, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny setting.

    Ready for the ride

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #70

    A cute cat wearing a leopard print jacket sitting on a surface, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy setting.

    Who is this diva

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #71

    Tabby cat with a circular patch of fur resembling a kiwi fruit slice, showcasing cats just being themselves in a playful moment.

    Kiwi

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #72

    Close-up of a gray tabby cat's face showing an expression of realization, capturing cats just being themselves.

    literallymecats Report

    #73

    Close-up of a tabby cat with distorted wide eyes, humorously capturing cats just being themselves in a relaxed home setting.

    literallymecats Report

    #74

    Black kitten with large eyes on a patterned blanket, showing cats just being themselves in a funny and adorable moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #75

    Close-up of a cat making a funny face and then looking annoyed, showing cats just being themselves humor.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #76

    Black and white photo of a cat sitting on floor next to door, expressing cats just being themselves in a funny way.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #77

    A close-up of an adorable kitten with sleepy eyes, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy setting.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #78

    Cat just being themselves licking their paw inside a car, showing adorable and funny cat behavior close-up.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #79

    Close-up of an adorable orange cat sleeping with its tongue slightly out, showcasing cats just being themselves in a funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #80

    Kitten playing with a handheld game console on a bed, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #81

    Kitten cozed up in a soft gray blanket, showing adorable behavior typical of cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #82

    A small kitten wearing a colorful protective collar with a caption about cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #83

    Adorable gray kitten sitting on a colorful patterned rug, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy home setting

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #84

    A close-up of a cat wearing large headphones, sitting in front of a computer screen in a dimly lit room.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #85

    Black cat lying on a bed looking curious, showcasing cats just being themselves in a funny and adorable moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #86

    Tiny orange kitten curled up on a couch and looking up with blue eyes, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #87

    Ginger cat looking regal from a low angle with dark ceiling and fan in the background, cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #88

    White cat with unique folded ears sitting against a wire fence, showcasing cats just being themselves in two poses.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #89

    Tabby cat wearing a blue shirt that says I still live with my parents, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy setting.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #90

    Orange tabby cat sitting on a bed indoors, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #91

    Close-up of an orange and white cat sticking out its tongue, capturing cats just being themselves in a funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #92

    Black kitten covered in white powder resembling parmesan cheese, highlighting cats just being themselves in a humorous moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #93

    Cute orange kitten standing upright in a box filled with litter, showcasing cats just being themselves humorously.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #94

    Close-up of a funny cat making a silly face with tongue out, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy setting.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #95

    Two photos of curious cats at night with the lit Eiffel Tower in the background, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #96

    Orange kitten with a yellow flower on its head surrounded by white daisies in a grassy outdoor setting, cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #97

    Two photos of a cat making funny faces, illustrating cats just being themselves in hilarious moments.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #98

    Two close-up photos of a tiny kitten on a soft carpet, showing adorable and hilarious cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #99

    Tabby cat wearing a makeshift hat made from a cardboard container, sitting by a window and looking outside.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #100

    Close-up of a curious cat with wide eyes, capturing the charm of cats just being themselves in a funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #101

    Kitten lying on a bed looking at a laptop screen with a simple math problem, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #102

    Side-by-side photos of a cat as a kitten wrapped in a green blanket and fully grown sitting on a bathroom counter showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #103

    Kitten with big eyes sitting on a blanket, captured in a cute and funny moment showing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #104

    Two adorable kittens wrapped in colorful blankets, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy setting.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #105

    Small kitten and full-grown tabby cat sitting by a table with a coffee cup, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #106

    Hand forming a heart shape near a tabby cat lying on concrete with text i love cats, capturing cats just being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #107

    Tiny kitten snuggled on a gray blanket, showcasing cats just being themselves in adorable and cozy moments.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #108

    Black and white cat celebrating 19th birthday with colorful balloons and festive banner in a bright room showcasing cats being themselves.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #109

    A small kitten sitting on a smartphone on carpet, illustrating cats just being themselves with funny behavior.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #110

    Close-up of a black cat with wide eyes, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cute and funny moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #111

    Wet cat with a guilty expression after a bath, showcasing cats just being themselves in a humorous moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #112

    Close-up of a white cat sniffing curiously, showcasing cats just being themselves in a funny and adorable moment.

    U stink

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #113

    Calico cat playfully reacting to being petted, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy indoor setting.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #114

    Comparison of a sandworm and a yawning orange cat showing cats just being themselves in a funny way

    I see no difference

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #115

    Two fluffy grey kittens resting on soft blankets, showcasing adorable cats just being themselves in cozy settings.

    Eepy

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #116

    Various cat paw toe varieties showing black, pink, and mixed beans illustrating cats just being themselves adorable moments.

    Toe beans variations

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #117

    A sleeping cat wearing a white bunny ears hat, curled up on a soft, fluffy blanket showing cats just being themselves.

    The baby is sleeping

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #118

    Two adorable kittens lying on their backs on a carpet, perfectly capturing cats just being themselves in a relaxed pose.

    Sleeping like they pay the bills

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #119

    Two adorable tabby cats sitting on white tiled floors, capturing cats just being themselves in cute poses.

    He grew

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #120

    Two small cat figurines inside a mug, with coffee being poured, capturing cats just being themselves charm.

    Don’t drown them

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #121

    Black kitten lying on a checkered surface with paws raised, showcasing cats just being themselves in adorable and playful moments.

    Baby void

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #122

    Black cat leaping and twisting midair indoors, showcasing cats just being themselves in playful and adorable moments.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #123

    Gray tabby cat lying on its back on a teal blanket looking tired, showcasing cats just being themselves in a relaxed pose.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #124

    Close-up fisheye lens view of a curious cat outdoors, showcasing cats just being themselves in a playful moment.

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #125

    Orange tabby cat stretching up to paw at papayas hanging from a tree, showcasing cats just being themselves in a garden.

    He got caught

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #126

    Two adorable cats just being themselves sitting on a car windshield in a parking garage.

    Innocent vs evil

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #127

    Kitten wearing a cute patterned outfit, lying down and being playful, showcasing cats just being themselves.

    Just a baby

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #128

    Orange cat wearing pink shoes and a sweater, showcasing cats just being themselves in a playful moment.

    Who is this diva???

    catsbeiingcats Report

    #129

    Two black and white cats resting together on a carpet, showcasing cats just being themselves in a cozy indoor setting.

    A cat and a lowercase cat

    catsbeiingcats Report

