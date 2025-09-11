ADVERTISEMENT

For years, it has been reported that dogs are more popular pets than cats. But, cat lovers, the tide seems to be changing, at least in Europe! According to a 2024 analysis by Kattly, cats dominate over dogs in countries like Romania, Italy, Slovenia, and Finland. It's estimated that there are 129 million cats in all of Europe and only 106 million dogs.

How could kitties not be the most popular pets when they're the subject of all the classic Internet memes? To own a cat is to be entertained every single day, and the people behind the "Cats Being Cats" page know that. Here's a selection of their funniest, cutest, and most unhinged posts, proving to us once again that cat memes will never go out of style.

