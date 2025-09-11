“Cats Just Being Themselves”: 129 Hilarious And Adorable Cat Posts
For years, it has been reported that dogs are more popular pets than cats. But, cat lovers, the tide seems to be changing, at least in Europe! According to a 2024 analysis by Kattly, cats dominate over dogs in countries like Romania, Italy, Slovenia, and Finland. It's estimated that there are 129 million cats in all of Europe and only 106 million dogs.
How could kitties not be the most popular pets when they're the subject of all the classic Internet memes? To own a cat is to be entertained every single day, and the people behind the "Cats Being Cats" page know that. Here's a selection of their funniest, cutest, and most unhinged posts, proving to us once again that cat memes will never go out of style.
More info: X (Twitter) | Threads
Cats are liquid. Wonder if they know just how adorable they are.
How can someone hate this small creature
dawwwwwwwwwwwwwwww We must protect all our baby creatures and all creatures in war zones.
I think he likes dragon fruit
Shrek
She needs pets :(
The perfect fit
The splits
"Wait, you forgot your kiss"
Proof that none of them cheated
He’s waiting for someone
Art & the artist
The real boss
Bro is the thinker
They left you behind, and I picked you up like something precious
I have a surprise for you
Crunch
🐱: AAAAAAAAAAAA
🐱: 😶
A wireless camera
Nooo
Ready for the ride
Who is this diva
Kiwi
U stink
I see no difference
Eepy
Toe beans variations
The baby is sleeping
Sleeping like they pay the bills
He grew
Don’t drown them
Baby void
He got caught
Innocent vs evil
Just a baby
Who is this diva???
A cat and a lowercase cat