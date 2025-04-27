Back by popular demand, cartoonist Mark Parisi returns with a new collection of cat-themed comics that capture the chaotic, stubborn, and oddly philosophical nature of living with cats. Known for his clean lines and sharp humor, Parisi brings new ideas that reflect the everyday reality of being owned by a cat, from late-night destruction sprees to the unshakable obsession with boxes and windowsills.

Inspired daily by his 14-year-old cat Purrsy, Mark explained to us that cats offer endless material because of their unpredictable habits and strong personalities, which keep ideas flowing naturally. His latest batch of comics is rooted not just in broad cat behaviors but in the small, real moments he shares with Purrsy, like the all-too-familiar experience of a cat striking the perfect pose before immediately ruining the moment by licking between its legs.

#1

Two cats with coffee, one reads a newspaper, sharing a funny moment. Cartoon illustration of life with a cat.

    #2

    Cartoon showing funny cat scenes with audience watching and reacting to "The Movie" and "The Sequel."

    #3

    Cat as tech support with a headset, suggesting eye contact and meowing. Cartoon humor about cats.

    #4

    Cat humor cartoon by artist Mark Parisi, features a cat contemplating knocking over a bottle.

    #5

    Cartoon cat contently purring while human hand pets it, illustrating life with a cat humor.

    #6

    Cartoon of a man covered in cat fur using a roller, with a cat thinking "Trade Secret" nearby.

    #7

    Cartoon of a cat learning bird language from a computer, humorously depicting life with a cat.

    #8

    Cartoon of a cat seated at a dining table with dishes on the floor, humorously capturing cat life dynamics.

    #9

    Cartoon of cats, one on a chair humorously "ignoring millions" next to a laptop, capturing life with a cat.

    #10

    Cartoon of a cat lounging on a sofa, with a person expressing they missed the cat. Humorous take on life with a cat.

    #11

    Cartoon of a woman reading with a cat on her lap, surrounded by fur, illustrating life with a cat humorously.

    #12

    Cartoon depicting a cat holding a phone with a playlist titled "I'm Only Sleeping," illustrating life with a cat.

    #13

    Cartoon showing a dog catching a frisbee and a cat lying on one. Humorous life depiction with a cat.

    #14

    Funny cartoon of two cats planning to demand more treats by threatening to stop being cute.

    #15

    Cartoon of a cat with a yoga mat heading into a "Super Duper Expert Advanced" yoga class, illustrating life with a cat humor.

    #16

    Cartoon of a cat in a surgical mask assisting an anesthesiologist in a humorous hospital scene.

    #17

    Cartoon by Mark Parisi showing a cat using a pet door to bring a mouse inside, titled "The Original DoorDash."

    #18

    Cartoon of a man walking through oversized lint rollers, covered in cat hair, highlighting life with a cat humor.

    #19

    Cartoon cat in glasses humorously presenting at "Square Earth Society" meeting, surrounded by other cats.

    #20

    Cartoon of a person on a chair surrounded by playful cats.

    #21

    Cartoon of a cat on a black shirt illustrating funny life moments with cats.

    #22

    Cartoon cat attending a virtual life coaching session with multiple cats on a laptop screen.

    #23

    Two cats on a couch with a Christmas tree, featured in a humorous cartoon about life with a cat.

