Back by popular demand, cartoonist Mark Parisi returns with a new collection of cat-themed comics that capture the chaotic, stubborn, and oddly philosophical nature of living with cats. Known for his clean lines and sharp humor, Parisi brings new ideas that reflect the everyday reality of being owned by a cat, from late-night destruction sprees to the unshakable obsession with boxes and windowsills.

Inspired daily by his 14-year-old cat Purrsy, Mark explained to us that cats offer endless material because of their unpredictable habits and strong personalities, which keep ideas flowing naturally. His latest batch of comics is rooted not just in broad cat behaviors but in the small, real moments he shares with Purrsy, like the all-too-familiar experience of a cat striking the perfect pose before immediately ruining the moment by licking between its legs.

