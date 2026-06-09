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Cartoonist Bob Eckstein has a talent for finding humor in the small absurdities of everyday life. From pets and holidays to technology, literature, social habits, and those little moments that somehow feel too specific to be universal, his cartoons turn familiar situations into clever, perfectly timed jokes.

Eckstein’s comics were featured a couple of years ago on Bored Panda, but this new collection takes a broader look at his work. Known for his contributions to publications such as The New Yorker, the cartoonist combines sharp observations with simple, expressive illustrations, creating humor that feels witty without being overcomplicated. Whether he’s playing with visual puns, cultural references, or just plain bizarre scenarios, his cartoons have a way of making you pause, laugh, and then appreciate the joke even more.

Scroll down to check out some Bob’s comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | eckstein2.wixsite.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
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43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats are known for their honesty and integrity...

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked it up. In the year 2013.

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    This Cartoonist Finds Brilliant Humor In Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of His Funniest Comics

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God was. Noah was told to build an ark more than 100 years too early, and then had only one week to fill it with animals. Remind you of some modern business management?

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one was apparently supposed to be a caption contest, but I didn't see a link to the winner.

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