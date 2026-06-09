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Cartoonist Bob Eckstein has a talent for finding humor in the small absurdities of everyday life. From pets and holidays to technology, literature, social habits, and those little moments that somehow feel too specific to be universal, his cartoons turn familiar situations into clever, perfectly timed jokes.

Eckstein’s comics were featured a couple of years ago on Bored Panda, but this new collection takes a broader look at his work. Known for his contributions to publications such as The New Yorker, the cartoonist combines sharp observations with simple, expressive illustrations, creating humor that feels witty without being overcomplicated. Whether he’s playing with visual puns, cultural references, or just plain bizarre scenarios, his cartoons have a way of making you pause, laugh, and then appreciate the joke even more.

Scroll down to check out some Bob’s comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | eckstein2.wixsite.com | Facebook | x.com