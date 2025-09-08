ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when childhood favorites meet luxury and high fashion? Gal Yosef, the 3D artist known for reimagining beloved cartoon characters, takes things a step further by placing them in a world of money, designer brands, and bold attitude.

Familiar faces like Bugs Bunny or Spongebob take on a sharper, more ironic edge as they pose with designer goods and stacks of cash. It’s a mix of humor, nostalgia, and a hint of mischief, showing cartoon characters in a side of life we’ve never really seen before.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | artstation.com | Facebook | x.com