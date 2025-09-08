ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when childhood favorites meet luxury and high fashion? Gal Yosef, the 3D artist known for reimagining beloved cartoon characters, takes things a step further by placing them in a world of money, designer brands, and bold attitude.

Familiar faces like Bugs Bunny or Spongebob take on a sharper, more ironic edge as they pose with designer goods and stacks of cash. It’s a mix of humor, nostalgia, and a hint of mischief, showing cartoon characters in a side of life we’ve never really seen before.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | artstation.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Pikachu

Luxury upgrade of a childhood favorite Pikachu wearing Supreme gear holding a Bitcoin-themed Pokeball with money inside.

galyosef Report

    #2

    Bart Simpson

    Animated character resembling Bart Simpson with a luxury designer skateboard and branded sneakers in a stylish pose.

    galyosef Report

    #3

    Powerpuff Girls

    3D luxury upgrade of childhood favorites, the Powerpuff Girls, flying with designer accessories and vibrant colors.

    galyosef Report

    #4

    Bulbasaur

    Bulbasaur with luxury design elements and money vines, showcasing a childhood favorite with a luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #5

    Goofy

    Goofy character in luxury branded outfit and hat holding money, showcasing childhood favorites with a luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #6

    Minnie Mouse

    Minnie Mouse dressed in luxury designer outfit with floral patterns and branded sneakers, showcasing a luxury upgrade of childhood favorites.

    galyosef Report

    #7

    Snoopy And Woodstock (Peanuts)

    Plush Snoopy and Woodstock resting on a luxury leather handbag, showcasing childhood favorites with a luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #8

    Doraemon

    Luxury upgrade of a childhood favorite character holding a money bag and gold coins, blending nostalgia with high-end design.

    galyosef Report

    #9

    Hello Kitty

    White childhood favorite character in a pink dress next to a luxury designer handbag with flowers inside.

    galyosef Report

    #10

    Tom And Jerry

    Tom and Jerry characters with luxury accessories and money, showcasing childhood favorites luxury upgrade concept.

    galyosef Report

    #11

    Batman And Joker

    Luxury upgrade of childhood favorites Batman and Joker characters with detailed design and stylish costumes on a black background

    galyosef Report

    #12

    Alice And Jack Skellington

    Stylized childhood favorites holding luxury handbags and cash, showcasing a luxury upgrade in a sophisticated dark setting.

    galyosef Report

    #13

    Simba, Timon And Pumbaa

    Luxury upgrade of childhood favorites featuring animated lion cub, warthog, and meerkat in stylish attire with gold accents.

    galyosef Report

    #14

    Popeye And Olive Oyl

    3D luxury upgrade of childhood favorites Popeye and Olive Oyl with money flying around on a black background

    galyosef Report

    #15

    Clefairy

    Fluffy pink character holding a luxury designer handbag, showcasing a childhood favorite with a luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #16

    Spongebob Squarepants

    SpongeBob modeled with a luxury upgrade wearing designer clothes and holding a pipe, blending childhood favorites with high-end style.

    galyosef Report

    #17

    Cuckoo

    Tweety Bird sitting on a swing attached to a luxury pink crocodile leather handbag filled with cash.

    galyosef Report

    #18

    Pink Panther

    Pink Panther character in luxury attire holding a large diamond and a glass of wine, showcasing childhood favorites luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #19

    Jaq And Gus

    Two luxury-upgraded cartoon mice dressed in fashionable outfits, pouring champagne into a glass slipper.

    galyosef Report

    #20

    Mario

    Mario wearing a racing helmet driving a luxury red Ferrari car, surrounded by floating luxury item upgrades and a black horse sculpture.

    galyosef Report

    #21

    Blastoise

    Blastoise character with luxury designer accessories and flying dollar bills showcasing a childhood favorite luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #22

    Winnie-The-Pooh

    Luxurious childhood favorite bear holding a gold jar with coins and a balloon on a dark background.

    galyosef Report

    #23

    Garfield

    Garfield character with a cigar, luxury clothing, money stack, and a large money bag, childhood favorites luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

    #24

    Spongebob Squarepants

    SpongeBob SquarePants with luxury accessories, designer clothes, and a pipe blowing bubbles in a high-end upgrade style.

    galyosef Report

    #25

    Pokemon

    Childhood favorites luxury upgrade featuring detailed realistic Pokémon characters gathered around a table in an elegant setting.

    galyosef Report

    #26

    Scrooge Mcduck

    Scrooge McDuck holding a jeweled staff and money bag, standing on gold coins, luxury upgrade of childhood favorite character.

    galyosef Report

    #27

    Pinocchio

    Pinocchio marionette with luxury Louis Vuitton shoes sitting on a designer trunk among upscale vintage items and sunflowers.

    galyosef Report

    #28

    Pink Panther

    Pink Panther character with luxury upgrade outfit, holding microphone and guitar, showcasing childhood favorites transformation.

    galyosef Report

    #29

    Tom And Jerry

    Tom and Jerry childhood favorites luxury upgrade with rolled hundred dollar bills tucked into their fur and paws.

    galyosef Report

    #30

    Pikachu

    Plush Pikachu curled inside a Poké Ball surrounded by hundred-dollar bills, showcasing childhood favorites luxury upgrade.

    galyosef Report

