Professional Career Coach Shares Detailed Tips To Help People Ace Interviews And Land Dream Jobs
Professional career coach in a white shirt giving detailed interview tips to help land dream jobs during a meeting.
Work & Money

Professional Career Coach Shares Detailed Tips To Help People Ace Interviews And Land Dream Jobs

Landing your dream job is tough. Often it involves endless rounds of interviews, abrupt rejection, and ghosting by unscrupulous recruiters. With jobs scarcer than ever and competition fierce, your application and interview really need to stand out from the rest.

One netizen, whose wife is a career coach, recently posted a list of the best tips you can use to ace your next interview and land the job you’ve always wanted. Some of them are obvious, but quite a few aren’t. Keep scrolling to get the lowdown.  

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    If you’re looking to land your dream job, these hot tips from a career coach might give you the edge

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Disrupt and own the interviewee-interviewer power frame

    Be super specific about what makes you unique and competitive, especially if switching careers

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Focus on knowing the soft skills that make you uniquely positioned to work with others

    Communicate high levels of soft-skill awareness

    Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Study storytelling principles to tell your own story and steer clear of statistics that might leave the interviewer yawning

    Image credits: viniciusjooj

    Walk the interviewer through your thinking when you’re reciting an anecdote or story that proves you’re the best fit for the job

    OP begins his post by telling the community he’s just been hired after 8 months of interviewing. He says he went through phases of excitement, despair, and return to form. He also adds that his wife, a professional career coach, was there to guide him through the entire process, so he decided to share some of her best tips.

    First and foremost, OP suggests ‘owning the frame’, explaining that when you’re interviewing, you’re dealing with an interviewee-interviewer power frame. While most people go with this setup hoping that their flexibility will improve their chances of success, it’s actually important to disrupt the power frame and own the narrative.

    To drive urgency and demonstrate that you’re a scarce resource, always have a firm timeline. This can help in persuading your prospective employer to accelerate the interview process. Even if you don’t actually have one, it’s a useful tactic to get the interviewer to think you’re a hire they might lose out on if they don’t act fast.

    The helpful netizen also recommends interviewing the interviewer. Ask probing questions about the role, the company, and how well-suited the job is to your skills. Ask to speak with other people on the team before you accept an offer – these conversations can give you valuable insider insights you might not get from the interviewer.

    Image credits: superohmo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    OP goes on to suggest focusing on knowing your soft skills. In her article for Indeed, Jennifer Herrity writes that, when you understand which soft skills employers prioritize, you can tailor your resume, cover letter and interview answers to highlight the traits that make you the strongest fit for the job. 

    Finally, OP proposes studying storytelling principles to tell your own story. The key rule here is show, don’t tell. Rather than going down the generic facts and figures road, use key stories about situations where you applied your skills and knowledge or worked with a team to deliver high-impact results. This makes you more memorable and unique.

    In his article for Jobscan, resume expert Robert Henderson provides a step-by-step guide to succeed in a job interview in 2025. Some of his most poignant suggestions include researching the company, preparing for the most common interview questions, practicing your answers, and preparing questions you can ask the interviewer. 

    What do you think of OP’s hot tips? Are there any you hadn’t considered before? Do you have any to add? Let us know in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers praised the original poster and his wife for their practical advice and detailed job-hunting tips

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

