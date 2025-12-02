Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parking Lot Psycho Attacks Man’s Car With A Shopping Cart Because He Couldn’t Wait 30 Seconds
Man being arrested in parking lot after psycho attack with shopping cart near his car by police officers outdoors.
Entitled People, Relationships

Parking Lot Psycho Attacks Man’s Car With A Shopping Cart Because He Couldn’t Wait 30 Seconds

0

34

0

ADVERTISEMENT

From a bird’s-eye view, parking lots near large stores and malls look like the most peaceful places in the world. Hundreds of cars peacefully await their owners, and nothing terrible seems to be happening… But let’s come closer to ground level, and the parking lot almost inevitably becomes an arena for numerous dramas.

For example, the user u/Internal_Researcher8, the narrator of the story we’re about to tell you today, simply didn’t expect that while letting an elderly lady’s car pass so he could then move out, he would suddenly be attacked by an aggressive stranger. But well, let’s just take the story one step at a time.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Parking lots can be really unsafe places for people, so here’s another story of such an unexpected encounter

    Cars parked in a multi-level parking lot where a parking lot psycho attacks a man’s car with a shopping cart.

    Image credits: Michael Fousert / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post was once sitting in his car, waiting for an elderly lady to back out from her parking space near a big store

    Text excerpt describing a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart over waiting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in parking lot angrily bangs on car window after impatient parking lot psycho attack with shopping cart.

    Image credits:

    Elderly woman wearing glasses inside a car, seen through the window, suggesting a parking lot incident with a shopping cart.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some random young dude started shouting at the author to move too so that he could drive out

    Man attacks car with shopping cart in parking lot after waiting for 30 seconds causes damage and confrontation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man attacks car with a shopping cart in parking lot, causing damage while waiting for police intervention.

    Text excerpt from a dashcam video describing a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in parking lot aggressively pushing shopping cart near parked cars during psycho attack incident.

    Image credits: @donireland6218 / Youtube 

    The author kept calm, so the guy grabbed a shopping cart and started ramming the author’s car door with it

    Man attacked in parking lot with shopping cart after waiting less than 30 seconds near his car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing witnesses giving statements to police with shopping cart and parking lot video evidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parking lot psycho aggressively attacks man’s car with a shopping cart over a brief waiting dispute.

    Image credits:

    Man handcuffed by police in parking lot after altercation involving a shopping cart and car damage incident.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Police arrived soon after and detained the violator, especially since there were many witnesses around

    Witness describes parking lot psycho attacking man's car with shopping cart after waiting too long in space.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Felony vandalism case after parking lot psycho attacks man’s car with shopping cart over waiting briefly.

    Image credits:

    So the impatient guy ended up getting fined $1.8K and spending a night in a county jail

    The original poster (OP) recalls how he was once sitting in his car in a store parking lot, waiting for an elderly lady to back out so he could move too. His car was parked next to another car, belonging to some young man who was clearly angry that he couldn’t get out right then and there. He started honking at the author, but he just indicated he was waiting for the exit to clear.

    What would almost any driver probably do in this situation? Maybe calmly wait for the elderly lady and the other man to clear the way and then go about their business. What did this guy do? He jumped out of his car and started banging on the window of the OP’s vehicle, clearly trying to force him to move. Well, to no avail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then the enraged driver grabbed a free shopping cart and started ramming it into the author’s car door. The OP took this quite calmly – he had a dashcam in his car, and several folks around were already filming the incident on their phones. So our hero simply called the police and decided to wait for them to arrive.

    When the cops arrived, they immediately handcuffed the offender. He tried to dismiss the whole incident as some kind of “racist thing,” but with so many witnesses, it looked like a lost cause. And so it happened – the guy was charged with felony vandalism but then pleaded down to criminal mischief. As a result, this emotional outburst cost him $1.8K and a night in a county jail, the author recalls.

    Shopping cart abandoned in empty parking lot, symbolizing parking lot psycho attacking man's car incident.

    Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, parking lots are actually among the most unsafe places in the entire country, according to statistical data. For example, ECAM claims that more than 600 violent acts are committed in parking lots every week, and FBI data shows that they are the third-largest crime location, with around 25% of all illegal actions committed there.

    The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics cites even more alarming data: nationwide, more than 2 million crimes occur in parking lots annually – in other words, every 15 seconds, something bad is committed there. Well, these are only the recorded cases – there are also situations with no witnesses to the incident, or they prefer just to distance themselves.

    But why do people sometimes become so aggressive behind the wheel and around the car? Many experts believe the issue is actually a change in the level of social distance between drivers. In fact, when you’re separated from other people by a wall of metal and glass, you may simply perceive social interactions quite differently.

    “There’s a level of social distance that exists while you’re driving that makes it easier for people to react that way,” CBC quotes Ryan Martin, a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “It becomes much easier for you to react with aggression.” It’s quite possible that something similar happened in the case we described.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments simply expressed joy that everything ended well for the OP and that elderly lady, and that the offender finally received his punishment. “That guy was clearly unhinged. Good on you for proceeding with prosecution,” one of the respondents added wisely. So now we’d like to know your own opinion about this story too, so please feel free to leave your comments here.

    Parking lots are, in fact, quite dangerous places, so the many commenters just praised the author for keeping calm and staying safe here

    Online comments discussing a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart over waiting 30 seconds.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart over waiting 30 seconds.

    Comment on Reddit showing relief that no one was injured after a parking lot psycho attacked a man’s car with a shopping cart.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing mental illness in relation to a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman scared of backing up, lacking trust, and hesitant to change lanes or speed on ramps.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing rage management and potential sentencing related to parking lot psycho attacks with a shopping cart.

    Comment discussing insurance reimbursement and premiums related to a parking lot psycho attacking man's car incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart, describing slow backing up for safety.

    Comment about a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart after waiting impatience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot showing a user stating a man deserved damage for hitting a car despite warnings in a parking lot dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    34

    0

    34

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT