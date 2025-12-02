Parking Lot Psycho Attacks Man’s Car With A Shopping Cart Because He Couldn’t Wait 30 Seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

From a bird’s-eye view, parking lots near large stores and malls look like the most peaceful places in the world. Hundreds of cars peacefully await their owners, and nothing terrible seems to be happening… But let’s come closer to ground level, and the parking lot almost inevitably becomes an arena for numerous dramas.

For example, the user u/Internal_Researcher8, the narrator of the story we’re about to tell you today, simply didn’t expect that while letting an elderly lady’s car pass so he could then move out, he would suddenly be attacked by an aggressive stranger. But well, let’s just take the story one step at a time.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Parking lots can be really unsafe places for people, so here’s another story of such an unexpected encounter

Cars parked in a multi-level parking lot where a parking lot psycho attacks a man’s car with a shopping cart.

Image credits: Michael Fousert / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author of the post was once sitting in his car, waiting for an elderly lady to back out from her parking space near a big store

Text excerpt describing a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart over waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in parking lot angrily bangs on car window after impatient parking lot psycho attack with shopping cart.

Image credits: Internal_Researcher8

Elderly woman wearing glasses inside a car, seen through the window, suggesting a parking lot incident with a shopping cart.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some random young dude started shouting at the author to move too so that he could drive out

Man attacks car with shopping cart in parking lot after waiting for 30 seconds causes damage and confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man attacks car with a shopping cart in parking lot, causing damage while waiting for police intervention.

Text excerpt from a dashcam video describing a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart.

Image credits: Internal_Researcher8

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in parking lot aggressively pushing shopping cart near parked cars during psycho attack incident.

Image credits: @donireland6218 / Youtube

The author kept calm, so the guy grabbed a shopping cart and started ramming the author’s car door with it

Man attacked in parking lot with shopping cart after waiting less than 30 seconds near his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing witnesses giving statements to police with shopping cart and parking lot video evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parking lot psycho aggressively attacks man’s car with a shopping cart over a brief waiting dispute.

Image credits: Internal_Researcher8

Man handcuffed by police in parking lot after altercation involving a shopping cart and car damage incident.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Police arrived soon after and detained the violator, especially since there were many witnesses around

Witness describes parking lot psycho attacking man's car with shopping cart after waiting too long in space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Felony vandalism case after parking lot psycho attacks man’s car with shopping cart over waiting briefly.

Image credits: Internal_Researcher8

So the impatient guy ended up getting fined $1.8K and spending a night in a county jail

The original poster (OP) recalls how he was once sitting in his car in a store parking lot, waiting for an elderly lady to back out so he could move too. His car was parked next to another car, belonging to some young man who was clearly angry that he couldn’t get out right then and there. He started honking at the author, but he just indicated he was waiting for the exit to clear.

What would almost any driver probably do in this situation? Maybe calmly wait for the elderly lady and the other man to clear the way and then go about their business. What did this guy do? He jumped out of his car and started banging on the window of the OP’s vehicle, clearly trying to force him to move. Well, to no avail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the enraged driver grabbed a free shopping cart and started ramming it into the author’s car door. The OP took this quite calmly – he had a dashcam in his car, and several folks around were already filming the incident on their phones. So our hero simply called the police and decided to wait for them to arrive.

When the cops arrived, they immediately handcuffed the offender. He tried to dismiss the whole incident as some kind of “racist thing,” but with so many witnesses, it looked like a lost cause. And so it happened – the guy was charged with felony vandalism but then pleaded down to criminal mischief. As a result, this emotional outburst cost him $1.8K and a night in a county jail, the author recalls.

Shopping cart abandoned in empty parking lot, symbolizing parking lot psycho attacking man's car incident.

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, parking lots are actually among the most unsafe places in the entire country, according to statistical data. For example, ECAM claims that more than 600 violent acts are committed in parking lots every week, and FBI data shows that they are the third-largest crime location, with around 25% of all illegal actions committed there.

The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics cites even more alarming data: nationwide, more than 2 million crimes occur in parking lots annually – in other words, every 15 seconds, something bad is committed there. Well, these are only the recorded cases – there are also situations with no witnesses to the incident, or they prefer just to distance themselves.

But why do people sometimes become so aggressive behind the wheel and around the car? Many experts believe the issue is actually a change in the level of social distance between drivers. In fact, when you’re separated from other people by a wall of metal and glass, you may simply perceive social interactions quite differently.

“There’s a level of social distance that exists while you’re driving that makes it easier for people to react that way,” CBC quotes Ryan Martin, a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “It becomes much easier for you to react with aggression.” It’s quite possible that something similar happened in the case we described.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments simply expressed joy that everything ended well for the OP and that elderly lady, and that the offender finally received his punishment. “That guy was clearly unhinged. Good on you for proceeding with prosecution,” one of the respondents added wisely. So now we’d like to know your own opinion about this story too, so please feel free to leave your comments here.

Parking lots are, in fact, quite dangerous places, so the many commenters just praised the author for keeping calm and staying safe here

Online comments discussing a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart over waiting 30 seconds.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart over waiting 30 seconds.

Comment on Reddit showing relief that no one was injured after a parking lot psycho attacked a man’s car with a shopping cart.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing mental illness in relation to a parking lot psycho attacking a man's car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman scared of backing up, lacking trust, and hesitant to change lanes or speed on ramps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing rage management and potential sentencing related to parking lot psycho attacks with a shopping cart.

Comment discussing insurance reimbursement and premiums related to a parking lot psycho attacking man's car incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment about parking lot psycho attacking a man's car with a shopping cart, describing slow backing up for safety.

Comment about a parking lot psycho attacking a man’s car with a shopping cart after waiting impatience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment screenshot showing a user stating a man deserved damage for hitting a car despite warnings in a parking lot dispute.