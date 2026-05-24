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The Cannes red carpet never really follows a script. One minute it’s dramatic trains and glittering gowns, and the next it’s purple capes, surprise berets, and looks that completely take over social media.

Cannes 2026 had plenty of fashion moments, but a few celebrities clearly understood the assignment better than everyone else.

From dreamy couture and old Hollywood glamour to bold risks that actually paid off, these stars gave viewers outfits people kept talking about long after the cameras stopped flashing.

Here are some of the Cannes 2026 looks that had fans, photographers, and comment sections completely locked in.