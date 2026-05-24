“The Queen Of Fashion”: 21 Best Dressed Stars Who Ruled Cannes 2026
The Cannes red carpet never really follows a script. One minute it’s dramatic trains and glittering gowns, and the next it’s purple capes, surprise berets, and looks that completely take over social media.
Cannes 2026 had plenty of fashion moments, but a few celebrities clearly understood the assignment better than everyone else.
From dreamy couture and old Hollywood glamour to bold risks that actually paid off, these stars gave viewers outfits people kept talking about long after the cameras stopped flashing.
Here are some of the Cannes 2026 looks that had fans, photographers, and comment sections completely locked in.
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Sharon Stone
Stone made a statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival while attending the premiere of Fjords.
The actress also drew attention for seemingly pushing the festival’s updated dress code rules, which discouraged voluminous outfits.
Stone wore a strapless gown from London-based label Miss Sohee’s 2026 couture collection.
The dress featured a lavender hourglass panel decorated with floral embroidery and crystals, while black beadwork framed both sides of the design.
She paired the gown with a matching black cape adorned with crystal and floral details, a sparkling clutch, diamond jewelry, and platform heels.
While Cannes rules specifically targeted oversized gowns, the dress code did not mention capes.
Fans quickly praised the outfit online, with one writing, "This is good!!! Looks good and perfect. Good detailing and zero drama!"
Another commented, “The wisteria embroidery is the soul of the entire outfit, adding a touch of softness and romance to what would otherwise be a rather stark black-and-white gown.”
A third simply wrote, “It's breathtakingly beautiful.”
Demi Moore
Moore's dreamy lavender gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival became an instant highlight, underlining her influence as a red-carpet style icon.
The actress attended Cannes for Groundswell, the regenerative agriculture documentary she executive-produced and narrated alongside Woody Harrelson.
While the film reached a milestone by winning the Golden Globe for Documentary, Moore drew the spotlight with a red carpet moment of her own.
For the event, she wore a breathtaking off-the-shoulder purple gown featuring delicate sheer layers and a dramatic train that stretched several feet behind her.
The following fabric moved with the wind, creating a soft, cinematic effect.
Moore herself embraced the moment, seen lifting part of the train while laughing and interacting with people nearby.
She paired the gown with matching pointed heels and sparkling drop earrings.
Fans quickly flooded social media with praise, as one wrote, "That color is sooo dreamy!” one person wrote.
Another commented, “This was her best look. A stunner.”
A third admirer added, “You are 'The Queen of Fashion', a beautiful Role Model of Confidence and Inner Beauty. You gotta be You. And. You are!”
Dita Von Teese
Teese brought her signature old Hollywood style to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
The burlesque performer attended the event in a pale pink gown featuring a fitted black corset-style bodice, plunging neckline, flowing skirt, and long black opera gloves.
She paired the look with Chopard Haute Joaillerie jewelry and finished it with her classic glam look, including bold red lips and vintage-inspired waves.
Fans praised the look online, calling it one of Cannes’ best fashion moments.
"Her designer knows how to accentuate her beauty," one person wrote.
Another commented, “Nobody does classic elegance quite like Dita. A stunning and powerful representation for Chopard on the red carpet!
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Hilton brought a classic red-carpet look to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a sparkling, strapless gown covered in silver embellishments and star-like detailing.
The dress featured a fitted bodice and a sheer, flowing skirt that extended into a soft train.
She paired the look with blue jewelry, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, bracelets, and rings. Hilton completed the appearance with an elegant updo and minimal glam styling.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise.
"So beautiful omg," one person wrote, while another commented, “Godddesssssss.”
A third added, “Insanely beautiful! You need this necklace.”
Lisa Rinna
Rinna continued experimenting with bold fashion choices at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with another dramatic style transformation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the Global Gift Gala in support of Eva Longoria’s charity.
For the event, Rinna wore a gold Carolina Herrera gown and paired it with Stefere jewelry.
She also switched up her usual look with a short brunette wig.
Rinna has become known for taking fashion risks, and fans quickly reacted to her latest Cannes appearance.
"Gurrlll you ate," one person commented, while another wrote, “Gold is your color.”
A third added, “ONE OF YOUR BEST LOOKS EVERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR.”
Barbara Palvin
Palvin created a personal milestone at Cannes by revealing her first pregnancy with Dylan Sprouse, transforming the festival into her celebratory moment.
The model announced her pregnancy while attending the screening of Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales), and the reveal instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the festival.
For the red carpet, Palvin wore a custom Miu Miu gown in a soft baby blue that highlighted her blue eyes. The dress featured an empire waist, a square neckline, and cap sleeves.
Palvin was photographed gently cradling her bump as she walked with Sprouse.
She paired the dress with black patent leather Miu Miu sandals and Chopard diamond jewelry.
Her outfit quickly became one of the festival’s standout fashion moments.
"Out of this world," one fan commented, while another wrote, “Was my favorite/best dressed that day, and she is gorgeous.”
“I feel like no one has ever looked more beautiful,” a third person added.
One more fan added, “She looked like a princess.”
Eva Longoria
Longoria made up for her late arrival to Cannes by delivering multiple fashion moments in less than 24 hours at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
One of her standout looks came from Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2026 collection.
Longoria wore a sleeveless merlot-colored sequined gown featuring a halter neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a triangular keyhole cutout on the bodice.
The fitted design extended into a skirt with a slight train. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and rings, while the outfit was styled by Maeve Reilly.
The actress’s look quickly earned praise online, with one fan writing, "Everything about this is a win.
Another commented, “100% stunning.”
A third added, “She is BREATHTAKING.”
Shuzo Ohira
For the red carpet appearance, Ohira wore a black formal look by Tae Ashida featuring a layered suit design with sparkling details and statement embellishments on the jacket.
He paired the outfit with a Chopard watch and kept the styling clean with an open-collar white shirt.
The sharp look quickly caught attention online, with one writing, "My handsome SHUZO. Looks so good.”
Joan Collins
Collins made a return to the Cannes Film Festival after nearly a decade and proved she can still command attention on the red carpet.
The actress attended the opening ceremony at the Palais des Festivals and marked another memorable Cannes appearance, decades after her first attendance in 1972.
For the occasion, Collins wore a custom Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture white sculptural gown featuring a strapless design and dramatic orchid-inspired detailing.
She paired the look with black opera gloves, diamond chandelier earrings, and a matching necklace. French actor Laurent Lafitte joined her on the red carpet.
Fans quickly praised the 92-year-old actress online, with one writing, "My God, look at Joan! She's still turning heads!"
Another commented, “Nothing but respect for Joan, she has the right attitude for life. You GO girl.”
A third added, “Wow, considering she’s never had any ‘work done’ - she looks amazing! She’s a clever one - & what a great moment for her!”
Isabelle Huppert
Hupert delivered one of Cannes 2026’s most dramatic red carpet moments while attending the premiere of Histoires Parallèles by Asghar Farhadi.
The actress wore a striking bright red pleated gown paired with matching opera gloves and Chopard jewelry.
The standout detail of the look was the sculptural fan-like design across the chest, while the gown flowed into a long train behind her.
Styled with Gucci and Demna, the outfit brought a theatrical feel to the red carpet.
Fans quickly praised the look online, with one writing, "Queen of Cannes.”
Another commented, “Fabulous as always.”
A third added, “Gorgeous you are.”
Colman Domingo
Domingo delivered one of the boldest menswear moments at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic purple Valentino look.
The actor stepped onto the red carpet wearing a theatrical purple ensemble featuring a flowing cape-inspired design, sheer sleeves, shimmering vertical detailing, and a matching sash around the waist.
He completed the look with gray trousers and statement accessories, fully leaning into the head-turning color choice.
Domingo has become known for taking risks on the red carpet, and Cannes viewers quickly praised another standout fashion appearance.
"Come on PURPLE," one person wrote, while another commented, “Colman Domingo always brings it on the red carpet.”
A third added, “He wears the hell out of color.”
Ella Cervetto
Cervetto brought a sleek and glamorous look to Cannes 2026 in a fitted black gown with dramatic gold detailing across the neckline.
The dress featured a deep plunging design with embellished gold accents and a body-hugging silhouette that extended into a subtle train.
She paired the look with gold statement earrings and wore her hair in an updo with soft bands framing her face. The simple styling kept the focus on the gown’s striking details.
Fans quickly praised her appearance online.
"She's really pretty," one person wrote, while another added, “So gorgeous.”
Jane Fonda
Fonda made her first public appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival less than a week after the passing of her ex-husband Ted Turner.
The actress attended the festival’s opening ceremony and later joined Chinese actress Gong Li on stage to officially open Cannes.
For the event, Fonda wore a shimmering black Gucci gown with a high neckline, structured shoulders, long sleeves, and a full-length skirt that pooled around her feet.
She also posed for photos with Demi Moore before taking the stage.
During the ceremony, Fonda also spoke about the role of cinema and activism, saying, “I believe in the power of voices. Voices on the screen, voices off the screen, and definitely voices in the street.”
Her look quickly drew praise online, with one writing, "She’s never looked more beautiful.”
Halsey
Halsey brought one of the most dramatic fashion looks in a custom Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown from the Spring 2026 collection.
The singer wore a gold-and-black off-the-shoulder dress featuring a plunging Bardot neckline, puffed sleeves, black lace detailing, and intricate beadwork on the bodice.
The gown also featured a high leg slit and an asymmetrical train.
Halsey paired the look with black-and-gold Manolo Blahnik heels, gold drop earrings, and finished it with a high updo and deep berry makeup.
"Wow, man, she looks stunning," one person wrote, while another commented, “She looks like a Renaissance woman someone would write a world-famous sonnet about. I love it.”
A third added, “She looks like the ceiling of a beautiful French palace became a person.”
John Travolta
Travolta became one of the most talked-about celebrities at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival thanks to his unexpected parade of berets.
While promoting his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, the actor appeared in multiple looks featuring white, black, navy, and brown berets paired with round spectacles.
He first drew attention at the film’s premiere in a slouchy white beret, and later wore a black beret and wire-rimmed glasses at the photo call.
The film, which stars his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, also marked a major career moment for the actor, who received an honorary Palme d’Or during the festival.
The Pulp Fiction star later explained that the look was intentional and tied to his role as a director rather than an actor.
“I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,” he told CNN.
He added, “The old-school directors wore berets and glasses. And I thought, ‘That’s what I’m doing.’”
He further admitted he wanted a look he would instantly associate with this moment years later.
While his berets sparked plenty of online jokes, with one writing, “John Travolta at Cannes looking like his surgeon deserves an Oscar,” others appreciated the look.
“He looks so handsome and so well.”
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett delivered another elegant Cannes moment while attending the screening of Paper Tiger at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The actress also appeared at the festival to discuss gender inequality in the film industry and reflected on the impact of the #MeToo movement.
For the red carpet, Blanchett wore a custom black Louis Vuitton gown featuring a square neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a short train.
The standout detail was the sculptural ruffled collar framing her face, giving the look a dramatic and structured finish.
The design drew comparisons to a modern interpretation of Queen Elizabeth I, a role Blanchett famously portrayed on screen.
During Cannes, Blanchett also spoke candidly about gender imbalance in Hollywood, saying, “Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of the industry says otherwise.”
Fans praised both the outfit and her appearance online, with one writing, "Perfection.”
Another commented, “The most elegant actress.”
A third added, “Elegance and grace in every detail.”
Aja Naomi King
Naomi King delivered one of Cannes 2026’s softer and more elegant fashion moments in a pale pink Tamara Ralph gown.
The dress featured draped off-shoulder detailing, a fitted silhouette, a thigh-high slit, and a long train flowing behind her on the red carpet.
She paired the look with silver pointed heels and kept the styling clean with minimal jewelry.
Her beauty look also drew attention, featuring a modern twist on a French-inspired updo created by Stephane Lancien, complete with a satin ribbon headband and micro fringe.
Lancien said he took inspiration from the “white cotton and English lace” feel of the look and “the beginning of the last century.”
Fans quickly praised her Cannes appearance, with one writing, "An absolute vision!"
Another commented, “Stunningly gorgeous lady.”
A third added, “Beautiful queen.”