As you go through the list, we are pretty sure you are gonna be hit with nostalgia as thinking about the taste of these snacks might bring back fond memories. You might not even be aware that some of these just disappeared from the market shelves one day. Now, coming to the burning question, if these food items were so well-loved and popular, why were they discontinued or canceled?

Well, there are numerous reasons for the downfall of these scrumptious bits of ambrosia that brought you happiness once upon a time. While the quality of a few degraded, others didn't really perform well with all the consumers. That's one downside to any product really because every human has a different taste so not everyone will like the same flavor!