  • During my childhood, whether it be cycling around the block or playing at the park, my friends and I always had those sweet candy cigarettes poking out of our mouths. Oh, how we loved them! We didn’t even realize when they just disappeared from our lives, but they did make a comeback and boy was it epic! 

Even these netizens are still yearning for their beloved food items from the '90s and 2000s that were canceled or discontinued. While a few did hit the markets again, some disappeared forever, and they are still missed and mourned. Just scroll down to check them out!

#1

Choco Taco

A Choco Taco ice cream, a nostalgic food item from the 90s and 2000s, wrapped in its original packaging.

tbiley Report

debbieryandeb
Debbie Ryan (Deb)
Debbie Ryan (Deb)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!¡!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    #2

    Altoid Tangerine Sours

    Open tin of Altoids tangerine sours, a popular vanished food item from the 90s and 2000s.

    weallliveinyellowsub Report

    #3

    Lime-Flavored Skittles

    Limited edition all-lime Skittles pack on a wooden surface, a vanished food item from the 90s and 2000s.

    andoolum Report

    As you go through the list, we are pretty sure you are gonna be hit with nostalgia as thinking about the taste of these snacks might bring back fond memories. You might not even be aware that some of these just disappeared from the market shelves one day. Now, coming to the burning question, if these food items were so well-loved and popular, why were they discontinued or canceled?

    Well, there are numerous reasons for the downfall of these scrumptious bits of ambrosia that brought you happiness once upon a time. While the quality of a few degraded, others didn't really perform well with all the consumers. That's one downside to any product really because every human has a different taste so not everyone will like the same flavor!
    #4

    Reese's Peanut Butter And Banana Cups

    Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme bar, a nostalgic 90s food item, with Elvis-themed packaging.

    Senomaphoenix Report

    #5

    Skittles Bubble Gum

    Skittles bubble gum package, a vanished 90s and 2000s food item.

    Usual_Yellow Report

    #6

    Oreo Cakesters

    A hand holding an Oreo Cakester, a nostalgic 90s snack, with the package in the background.

    anonymous Report

    Just look at the Choco Taco, which was quite revolutionary when it came out because people could enjoy the ice cream and nuts till the last bite, unlike a traditional ice cream with a cone. Sadly for all the lovers of this quirky ice cream, its company, Klondike, experienced a surge in the demand for other products, and to focus on them, they had to say goodbye to Choco Taco.

    Hershey's Kissables had another tale to tell for its disappearance. The brightly-colored mini-kisses entered the markets in 2005 and were an instant hit. However, a cost-cutting regulation in 2007 made Hershey replace the more expensive cocoa butter with cheaper fats. Well, all its admirers instantly noticed the change in taste, and that's how it came to its sad end.
    #7

    Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper

    Limited edition Dr Pepper berries & cream can, representing vanished 90s and 2000s food items.

    anonymous Report

    #8

    Pizzarias

    Bag of Keebler Pizzarias Cheese Pizza Chips, a vanished 90s and 2000s food item.

    MGBurritoKid Report

    #9

    Doritos 3rd Degree Burn

    Bag of Doritos 3rd Degree Burn, a vanished food item from the 90s and 2000s, featuring "Scorchin' Habanero" flavor.

    reclusebite Report

    The story of Hershey's Swoops is quite an interesting one as it was an innovative concept where chocolate came in the shape of a Pringles chip. However, this very shape doomed the product because people expected more than just flavored chocolate. The lack of a middle layer, extravagant packaging to ensure it stayed in shape, and an unhealthy amount of fat saw the product vanish in 2006.

    Reese's bites were a perfect ball of joy and quite innocent-looking, but these delicious devils turned out to be a choking hazard and got banned in 2004. Fruitopia, on the other hand, had a rocky age as it kept rising and falling, but in the end, it was bad marketing that saw its downfall.
    #10

    Hershey's Kissables

    Kissables candy from the 90s and 2000s on a desk near a keyboard, representing vanished food items.

    testuser1500 Report

    #11

    Yogos

    Colorful Yogos Bits from 90s and 2000s in bowl, next to packaging and wrappers on red background.

    676339784 Report

    #12

    Kudos

    Kudos granola bars variety pack from the 90s, featuring milk chocolate, M&M's, Snickers, and Dove flavors.

    sandisasoil Report

    However, do you know what's the best part about it? Some of these much-adored food items made a comeback throughout the years, but not all of them sustained. Some had their glory days and waved goodbye again, but there are a few that you can still purchase.

    Some of them like Altoid Sours, Oreo Cakesters, Waffle Crisp, or Creme Savers are still available in the markets if you go looking for them. Sadly, some didn't really survive the comeback like Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper or Pepsi Blue, which disappeared pretty quickly from the stores.
    #13

    Ice Breakers Liquid Ice

    Hand holding Ice Breakers Liquid Ice mints, a vanished 2000s food item.

    xoxozaphod Report

    #14

    Waffle Crisp

    Waffle Crisp cereal box from the 90s and 2000s in a shopping cart.

    nyx_07 Report

    #15

    Slice

    A can of Slice orange soda, a nostalgic food item from the 90s and 2000s.

    CataloguerS Report

    Well, folks, that's it from our end of this sad list that will only make you yearn for it more. Don't forget to upvote the ones that you truly loved and miss the most. Also, if you know about any other such "extinct" food items that we might have missed, feel free to share them in the comments below!

    #16

    Reese's Bites

    A cup of Reese's Bites, a discontinued 90s and 2000s food item.

    That Vintage Touch and Other Stuff Report

    #17

    Spearmint Tic Tac

    Tic Tac spearmint flavoured candies packaging held in hand, evoking nostalgia for food items from the 90s and 2000s.

    Ann Duaman Report

    #18

    Reese's Swoops

    Reese's Swoops, an incredibly amazing food item from the 90s and 2000s, arranged in front of the packaging.

    Falconheavy14 Report

    #19

    Pepsi Blue

    Hand holding a bottle of Pepsi Blue from the 90s and 2000s on a table, evoking nostalgia for vanished food items.

    Industrial Industries World Radio Report

    #20

    Ritz Bits S'mores

    Ritz Bits Sandwiches S'mores packaging from the 90s and 2000s, featuring chocolate marshmallow filling.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    #21

    Ooze Tube

    90s and 2000s food item, Ooze Tube candy, cherry flavor, displayed in a cardboard box with colorful packaging.

    The_Thundertaker Report

    #22

    Kellogg's Cereal Straws

    90s and 2000s food item: Froot Loops Cereal Straws with milk on a table.

    anonymous Report

    #23

    Nestle Nesquik Chocolate Cereal

    Nesquik cereal box from the 90s with colorful packaging and bunny mascot.

    junkfoodonthego Report

    #24

    Fruit String Thing

    90s and 2000s food item, Fruit String Thing, strawberry flavor, held in front of retro soda cans display.

    consumertc Report

    #25

    Pillsbury Waffle Sticks

    Pillsbury Waffle Sticks with syrup dipping cups, a vanished food item from the 90s and 2000s, and a glass of juice.

    Jackkandi456 Report

    #26

    Fruitopia

    Colorful Fruitopia vending machine featuring real fruit beverage branding from the 90s and 2000s.

    abc123therobot Report

    howdylee
    howdylee
    howdylee
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I loved it when I was a kid/teenager, but that was before anyone paid attention to sugar content.

    #27

    Creme Savers

    Bag of Creme Savers, a nostalgic 90s food item, showing strawberries & creme flavor packaging.

    NCLadyAD Report

    #28

    Pop-Tarts Go-Tarts

    Go-Tarts on store shelf, a vanished food item from the 90s and 2000s with Shrek-themed packaging.

    Doc_Brown Report

    #29

    Oreo O's

    Box of Oreo O's cereal on a table, a nostalgic food item from the 90s and 2000s.

    Frenchiefreak Report

    #30

    Sprite Remix

    Retro Sprite Remix cans from the 90s and 2000s featuring Tropical, Berryclear, Aruba Jam, and Ice flavors.

    halfspeedhalfsim Report

    #31

    Philadelphia Cheesecake Bars

    90s and 2000s food item: cheesecake bars with strawberry topping on a wooden board.

    BakerInAdaze Report

    #32

    P.b. Crisps

    90s food items: Planters P.B. Crisps, Chocolate Crisps, and PB&J Crisps snack packs on a wooden table.

    ElizabethMoon1992 Report

    #33

    Twizzlers Sourz

    Twizzlers Sourz candy, 90s and 2000s nostalgic treat in vibrant packaging with chewy sour coated pieces.

    LittleEmmanuel Report

    #34

    Cheetos Twisted Puffs

    Bag of Cheetos Twisted, a popular snack from the 90s and 2000s.

    HamWallet69 Report

    #35

    Butterfinger Bb's

    Butterfinger BB's candy packaging, a popular food item from the 90s and 2000s, featuring a cartoon character illustration.

    donscron91 Report

    #36

    Lollipop Paint Shop

    Display of colorful 90s candy paintbrushes, a nostalgic food item from the past.

    astrodomekid Report

    #37

    Squeezits

    Squeezit fruit drink bottles showcasing nostalgic 90s and 2000s food items.

    General Mills Report

    #38

    Sweet Escapes

    Sweet Escapes candy bar from the 90s and 2000s, labeled 45% less fat.

    FM1156 Report

    #39

    Snik Snaks

    Hand holding a Snik Snak chocolate bar from the 90s and 2000s, partially unwrapped.

    Snack_Memories Report

    #40

    Reggie!

    Vintage Reggie candy bar wrapper, a nostalgic food item from the 90s and 2000s.

    SlyMarboJr Report

    #41

    The Wonder Ball

    Wonder Ball candy from the 90s and 2000s, with chocolate shell, toy coin, and candy shapes on a wrapper.

    salami_breath Report

    #42

    Whozeewhatzit, Whatchamacallit, Thingsmajig

    Whatchamacallit and Whozeewhatzit candy bars on a table, representing amazing 90s and 2000s food items.

    Owls_yawn Report

    #43

    Milkshake

    Advertisement for a Milk Shake candy bar with nougat and caramel, reminiscent of 90s and 2000s food items.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

