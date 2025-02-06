Friend’s ‘Tough Love’ Approach Sparks Conflict Over Health And Weight During Girls’ Night

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a close-knit circle of friends can take time, but once you do, it’s one of life’s greatest treasures. These are the friends you can count on for honesty, even if it means hearing hard truths. They’ll support you through thick and thin—whether it’s lifting you up after a bad breakup or nudging you to get back on track when needed.

With this strong foundation in mind, one woman recently shared the struggle she faced when she felt compelled to address her childhood best friend’s health after noticing signs of physical strain during a hen party. Although she approached the topic with care, the conversation took an unexpected turn, testing the strength of their friendship. Keep reading to see how the situation unfolded.

RELATED:

Good friends usually want what’s best for you and are often refreshingly honest with the truth

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman shared her experience of addressing her childhood best friend’s health concerns, only to find their friendship tested by the conversation

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Jade Destiny / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: AllGo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: treesandflowers95

Simply checking your BMI doesn’t provide a complete picture of your overall health

Determining whether you’re healthy or starting to fall into the category of obesity is something many people struggle with, but there are several key indicators you can monitor. To gain insights, we reached out to Rubina Joseph, a seasoned nutritionist with over 10 years of experience and more than 2,000 clients. Rubina shared her professional perspective on recognizing potential health concerns linked to weight and how we can take charge of our well-being.

According to Rubina, “The first and simplest indicator is often your BMI (Body Mass Index), but it doesn’t tell the full story. You should also pay attention to how your clothes fit and how you feel day-to-day. If you’re noticing that things you used to do with ease are suddenly feeling more difficult, that can be a sign.”

In addition to looking at your weight, paying attention to how your body physically feels is crucial. For example, if you find yourself out of breath after walking up a flight of stairs or feel sluggish and tired throughout the day, these could be signs that your health is being impacted.



Rubina explains, “Our bodies give us subtle signals. Joint pain, shortness of breath, and poor sleep are often linked to changes in weight, particularly when they happen suddenly.” If you feel these things regularly, it could indicate that your weight is starting to affect your overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health risks that come with weight gain, especially when it crosses into obesity, are real and should not be overlooked. One major risk is the development of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. “Obesity can impact your metabolism, leading to insulin resistance, which is often a precursor to Type 2 diabetes,” she adds.

Share icon

Image credits: Markus Spiske / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Gaining excessive weight can lead to numerous negative effects on your body

It’s important to recognize that the effects of obesity are not always visible at first, but they can manifest in ways that are harder to notice. For example, digestive problems like acid reflux, frequent bloating, or indigestion could be warning signs that your weight is starting to take a toll on your body’s systems.



“Even seemingly minor issues like persistent heartburn can be exacerbated by excess weight,” says Rubina, who advises her clients to be mindful of any ongoing discomforts that might not seem directly related to obesity but are linked to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A common concern that arises when trying to gauge your health is how to track progress without simply relying on weight. “The number on the scale doesn’t tell you everything. Body composition—how much fat vs. muscle you have—matters more than just your weight,” she says.

She emphasizes the importance of monitoring how your body feels overall, including energy levels, mood, and how you sleep. If you’re eating healthily but find you’re always tired or irritable, it might be time to reassess other areas of your health, such as nutrition or exercise habits.

Just like in the case shared, it seemed the author’s friend was facing some potential health concerns, and many people pointed out that the author was only trying to be a supportive and caring friend. Addressing a friend’s health can be a delicate subject—on one hand, it’s important to be honest and provide support, but on the other hand, you don’t want to overstep boundaries or hurt their feelings.

Would you speak up about a friend’s health, or would you tiptoe around the subject to protect the friendship? It’s not always an easy choice, as the dynamics of each relationship are unique. What do you think is the best approach? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Many agreed the author was right to prioritize her friend’s health, though some felt it could have been handled more privately

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon