This Online Group Call Out People Who Question Every Story And Never Believe Anything
We all know that we can’t trust everything we see on the internet. People have been known to exaggerate their experiences online just for clicks. And considering how rapidly AI technology has advanced, we should even be skeptical of videos that we see.
But taking things with a grain of salt doesn’t mean that we have to assume everything is a lie. After all, reality is often stranger than fiction! One community that knows this all too well is Nothing Ever Happens on Reddit. This group is dedicated to sharing posts from people who attempted to call out liars online. But actually, these stories are true! Enjoy scrolling through these amusing coincidences and fun anecdotes, and be sure to upvote the ones that you wouldn’t doubt for a second.
People Own Animals, Its Not Uncommon
Husbands Aren’t Concerned About Their Wives
Almost This Exact Thing Has Happened To Me.?
When we hear an entertaining story, we usually don’t care if it’s true or not. Most people love fictional books and films, regardless of how unrealistic they may be. But for some reason, when people share stories on the internet, they’re expected to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
And even if they do, if the story is a little too interesting, an army of skeptics will immediately jump on them, claiming that they’ve lied. The posts shared in Nothing Ever Happens are often direct responses to posts from the That Happened subreddit, which is essentially a witch-hunt for people who lie online. Of course, there are plenty of people who stretch the truth on the internet. But we can’t assume that everyone does. Plus, it’s way more fun to trust your fellow man!
I Can See This Happening. Why Even Lie About It?
Fun Fact: Chris Evans's Dad Is A Dentist, He Even Still Practices
This Person Has Clearly Never Met Drunk Girls In The Bathroom
Now this I have no trouble believing. We have ALL been the "bathroom girl without a specific needed accessory" before who was rescued by someone who had what we needed, and they made our lives so much better that a wedding invitation would not be out of the question.
Now, you might consider yourself to be an honest boy scout who would never tell a fib. But the truth is that most people lie, at least some of the time. According to a study from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, three-quarters of people keep their lies to a minimum, between zero and two each day. But the top 1% of liars are dishonest about 17 times on any given day.
Of course, people often find ways to justify their lies too. The most common reasons cited for lying were to avoid others, as a joke or prank, to protect one’s self, to impress someone else, to protect another person, for personal gain, or to benefit someone else. And supposedly, 90% of lies told are little white lies.
I Don’t See What’s So Unrealistic About This
Have We Forgotten Our Neighbors In Need?
Thank goodness you posted about it otherwise no one would know about this good deed….
A Boy Doing Something To Keep A Girl? Impossible!!
Apparently, you can’t trust anyone nowadays. Because over half of the survey participants admitted that they lie to their friends, and over one-fifth say they lie to family members. 11% are guilty of lying to classmates or colleagues, and nearly 9% will lie to complete strangers. 8.5% also admit that they’ve lied to acquaintances. But we can’t really judge them. Hasn’t everyone claimed to be sick when they didn’t feel up to hanging out or needed a day off from work?
Kids Can't Understand When A Parent Is Stressed And Express Love
No One Is Spontaneous Or Fun
Oh, hey, there are a lot more reasons why you won't want to grow up. Believe me.
When it comes to lying on the internet specifically, research published in Computers in Human Behavior found that nearly a third of people are always honest on social media.
"It's a lot harder to lie about your gender or your age, for example, when you have pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, and most importantly, shared acquaintances,” one of the study’s authors, Michelle Drouin, explained. On the other hand, people were less likely to tell the full truth on dating apps and anonymous chat sites.
I Have No Words For This
Maybe the doubter doesn't know how moons and cameras work. There ARE still people out there who believe that the earth is flat and that vaccines cause autism.
Autism Prevents You From Being Funny
One Of The Most Believable Ones I’ve Seen Recently
Apparently, our own behavior also impacts how we view other people’s behavior online. For example, if you always tell the truth on social media and dating apps, you’re more likely to assume that others will do the same. But if you tend to fabricate stories or stretch the truth, you’ll be skeptical of what others tell you. And the most common thing that people lie about is their appearance. But this isn’t surprising, as a whopping 90% of people surveyed said they expect others to lie about how they look.
Someone Clearly Doesn’t Have Kids
Found On Facebook, I Feel Like This Is 100% Plausible
Seems Reasonable?
The reasons that researchers found for lying weren’t exactly shocking either. “They wanted to be cooler. They wanted to be more beautiful. They wanted to be [hotter],” Drouin says, “They wanted to give an appearance of a life that was better than the life that they were leading.”
But some admitted that they simply assumed everyone lies online. “This is the place where lying is standard,” Drouin added.
Nothing Happened Before The Year 2000
Pregnant Women Are Not Allowed To Speak
Couldn’t Possibly Be A Bluff?
If something crazy happens to you, your first impulse might be to tweet about it or share a video on TikTok detailing your experience. But you have to understand that not everyone will take your word as gospel. Is it worth the risk of being called a liar, even if you’re telling the truth? You might want to have some receipts to back up your story. And if anyone calls you out, well, you can call them out right back in the Nothing Ever Happens group.
Little Girls Never Make Fun Of Anyone
As A Waitress , I Can Confirm I Still Have A Sense Of Humor
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these entertaining true stories, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you believe 100%, and feel free to share any of your own unbelievably true stories in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another piece from Bored Panda featuring even more wild yet true tales, we recommend reading this article next!
How Is This At All Unbelievable
Because No One Could Possibly Be At The Same Church!
Because People Never End Up Separated On A Flight, Right?
This Planet Has Not, And Will Never Experience Anyone Sleep Talking
The doubter has probably never been married. Mr. Multa Nocte has the damnedest dreams sometimes and will occasionally call out in his sleep about some pretty funny things.
Theres No Way Someone Commented On Instagram!
Nobody Has Ever Enjoyed Teaching And Talked About Loving Their Adorable Students
I just got to pretend to be a farmer while giving out pumpkins to my (teacher) daughter's second grade class. I can attest to the cuteness factor; and I love any teacher who still sees it after a day shepherding these little learners. I've worked hard my whole life--very hard--but teachers work harder every day than the hardest day I've ever worked. Thank you, teachers everywhere.
Because Professors Don’t Give Their Students Nicknames
Because People Are Never Forgetful Or Tired After A Long Day
I believe this because approx 3 months ago, my baby, Tiny Bits, was taking a nap. He's old and as I was getting ready to walk out the door I decided he looked so sweet and peaceful, I shouldn't bother him. Got to the vet, walked in, checked in and sat down before I realized what I had done. I'm only 47.
Parents Always Know What Their Kid Wants No Matter What
Native American Kids Exist???
15 Year Olds Are Never Creative
People Never Have Vivid, Funny Dreams
Apparently Nobody Says Awkward Stuff By Accident At Family Gatherings
No Way A Toddler Can Say "Human"
Witty response fabricated for social media sarcasm cred, but you didn't actually write it
Can Confirm This Does Happen
High School Boys Are Never Unsupportive Of Women’s Ambitions
Cause Kids Never Develop Weird Interests Or Do Weird Things
Met A Homeschooled Kid
It IS made up, by someone whose world is obviously limited. While home-schooling is not for every student--even in the same family--there's no caricature that holds up in the real world. My son and daughter were both home-schooled so the four of us could travel where I went to teach and speak and work. While homeschooling isn't the best idea for every child, it was perfect for our family. My daughter and son are both accomplished in their fields, well-versed in relationships and well-adjusted to the world.
I Don't Think This Needs An Explanation
How Can You Think This Is Made Up???
People Who Know Memes Never Use Them Irl Because Fun And Slang Is Prohibited
Socks
Because Kids Dont Colour
she just used markers and coloured the tat in? am i missing something
People Can’t Have Fun At Work
Something Leopards Something Faces
Humans Are Never Awful People!
What Is So Unbelievable About This?
All Children Are Evil
Apparently Friends Can’t Support Each Other
A 12 Year Old Isn't An Infant
I also love to watch Forensic Files, kiddo. My wasband used to say he had to sleep with one eye open.
Because People Can’t Accept Trans People
Oh dear - now we are going to have to hear a bunch of crap from Nathan's stalker "Joshua" about his inability to stretch his brain to understand transsexuals. Ho hum.
Because People Can't Be Friendly Towards Each Other
Because Kids Can't Be Nice, I Guess?
An 11yo Couldn't Use The Word “Reinstated”???
Yeah, I don't believe it, either, because I'm way past 40 and I'm still having trouble with resintated... raintased... rentsated...
12 Year Olds Are Incapable Of Making Clever Jokes
Because Kids Can’t Come Up With A Game
Women Aren't Under Attack In America
Literally One Of The Most Mundane Interactions I've Ever Read Online. It's Clear To Me That Some People Have Never Met A Child Before
Right, Because No One Is Nice Ever
No One Has Ever Made A Joke
I've Heard 7th Graders Saying Stuff Like This
That kid is going places. If Trump hears about it that place will be a juvenile detention facility.
But This Is Completely Reasonable
Kids Never Mimic What They Hear And Repeat It When Their Parents Like It
Friends Can’t Have Fun With Each Other?
Because Dogs Cant Chew On Anything
Photoshop? Oh Man I Had To Use Gimp When I Was Twelve... No One Ever Cracks Software
8-Year-Olds Can’t… Speak Or Have Ideas Or Opinions. What Can They Even Do At This Point
Seems Completely Possible
B-But Kids Are Stupid, Right?
Because Teacher's Dont Have A Sense Of Humor
Because Kids Won’t Misunderstand Anything, Ever
How Utterly Impossible! A Funny Moment In A Family?!
Many of these are startlingly familiar, like say from perhaps ten, fifteen or even 20 years ago.
