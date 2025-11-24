ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that we can’t trust everything we see on the internet. People have been known to exaggerate their experiences online just for clicks. And considering how rapidly AI technology has advanced, we should even be skeptical of videos that we see.

But taking things with a grain of salt doesn’t mean that we have to assume everything is a lie. After all, reality is often stranger than fiction! One community that knows this all too well is Nothing Ever Happens on Reddit. This group is dedicated to sharing posts from people who attempted to call out liars online. But actually, these stories are true! Enjoy scrolling through these amusing coincidences and fun anecdotes, and be sure to upvote the ones that you wouldn’t doubt for a second.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Own Animals, Its Not Uncommon

Online group call exposing people who question every story and never believe anything during a Zoom meeting.

MiniMessi107 Report

16points
POST
aprilm_1 avatar
April M
April M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awesome! ♥️🐈🐈‍⬛

5
5points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Husbands Aren’t Concerned About Their Wives

    Reddit post from an online group discussing people who question every story and never believe anything shared.

    William9495Ok Report

    14points
    POST
    #3

    Almost This Exact Thing Has Happened To Me.?

    Reddit post in an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    subsnodi Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments

    When we hear an entertaining story, we usually don’t care if it’s true or not. Most people love fictional books and films, regardless of how unrealistic they may be. But for some reason, when people share stories on the internet, they’re expected to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And even if they do, if the story is a little too interesting, an army of skeptics will immediately jump on them, claiming that they’ve lied. The posts shared in Nothing Ever Happens are often direct responses to posts from the That Happened subreddit, which is essentially a witch-hunt for people who lie online. Of course, there are plenty of people who stretch the truth on the internet. But we can’t assume that everyone does. Plus, it’s way more fun to trust your fellow man!     
    #4

    I Can See This Happening. Why Even Lie About It?

    Screenshot of a tweet illustrating an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Diamond_Jax Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Fun Fact: Chris Evans's Dad Is A Dentist, He Even Still Practices

    Screenshot of a humorous online post calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    irisowl Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Person Has Clearly Never Met Drunk Girls In The Bathroom

    Screenshot of an online group call out post criticizing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Taylorrich1 Report

    12points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this I have no trouble believing. We have ALL been the "bathroom girl without a specific needed accessory" before who was rescued by someone who had what we needed, and they made our lives so much better that a wedding invitation would not be out of the question.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    Now, you might consider yourself to be an honest boy scout who would never tell a fib. But the truth is that most people lie, at least some of the time. According to a study from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, three-quarters of people keep their lies to a minimum, between zero and two each day. But the top 1% of liars are dishonest about 17 times on any given day.

    Of course, people often find ways to justify their lies too. The most common reasons cited for lying were to avoid others, as a joke or prank, to protect one’s self, to impress someone else, to protect another person, for personal gain, or to benefit someone else. And supposedly, 90% of lies told are little white lies. 
    #7

    I Don’t See What’s So Unrealistic About This

    Hand holding a 3.5-inch floppy disk, illustrating nostalgia and people who question every story online.

    Bill_Gross Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Have We Forgotten Our Neighbors In Need?

    Tweet showing a woman’s story feeding homeless people and addressing skepticism from onlookers online group call out disbelief

    SadeSoSilly Report

    10points
    POST
    baniwdan avatar
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness you posted about it otherwise no one would know about this good deed….

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Boy Doing Something To Keep A Girl? Impossible!!

    Screenshot of an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything on social media.

    Llamatreees Report

    10points
    POST

    Apparently, you can’t trust anyone nowadays. Because over half of the survey participants admitted that they lie to their friends, and over one-fifth say they lie to family members. 11% are guilty of lying to classmates or colleagues, and nearly 9% will lie to complete strangers. 8.5% also admit that they’ve lied to acquaintances. But we can’t really judge them. Hasn’t everyone claimed to be sick when they didn’t feel up to hanging out or needed a day off from work? 
    #10

    Kids Can't Understand When A Parent Is Stressed And Express Love

    Screenshot of an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything shared.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    No One Is Spontaneous Or Fun

    Two piggyback pictures at the beach sunset showing people challenging every story and skepticism in an online group.

    AndiiLovesBread Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Title

    Screenshot of a social media post in an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    sydneyreneec Report

    8points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, hey, there are a lot more reasons why you won't want to grow up. Believe me.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to lying on the internet specifically, research published in Computers in Human Behavior found that nearly a third of people are always honest on social media. 

    "It's a lot harder to lie about your gender or your age, for example, when you have pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, and most importantly, shared acquaintances,” one of the study’s authors, Michelle Drouin, explained. On the other hand, people were less likely to tell the full truth on dating apps and anonymous chat sites. 
    #13

    I Have No Words For This

    Composite photo showing moon phases over 28 days capturing position and phases in the same exact place each day

    CobaltGhost1 Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the doubter doesn't know how moons and cameras work. There ARE still people out there who believe that the earth is flat and that vaccines cause autism.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Autism Prevents You From Being Funny

    Meme from online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything, featuring blurred level up face.

    ResiDe4d Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    One Of The Most Believable Ones I’ve Seen Recently

    Screenshot of a social media post from an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    hallierb Report

    7points
    POST

    Apparently, our own behavior also impacts how we view other people’s behavior online. For example, if you always tell the truth on social media and dating apps, you’re more likely to assume that others will do the same. But if you tend to fabricate stories or stretch the truth, you’ll be skeptical of what others tell you. And the most common thing that people lie about is their appearance. But this isn’t surprising, as a whopping 90% of people surveyed said they expect others to lie about how they look. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Someone Clearly Doesn’t Have Kids

    Screenshot of an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything shared.

    Full_Technician7318 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Found On Facebook, I Feel Like This Is 100% Plausible

    Screenshot of a humorous online group call out where a nephew questions every story and never believes anything.

    lizzy_withall Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Seems Reasonable?

    Screenshot of an online group call out post discussing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    anonburneraccoun Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments

    The reasons that researchers found for lying weren’t exactly shocking either. “They wanted to be cooler. They wanted to be more beautiful. They wanted to be [hotter],” Drouin says, “They wanted to give an appearance of a life that was better than the life that they were leading.”

    But some admitted that they simply assumed everyone lies online. “This is the place where lying is standard,” Drouin added. 
    #19

    Nothing Happened Before The Year 2000

    Online group call discussion with users questioning and doubting the authenticity of a dated letter from 1999.

    Filteau04 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Pregnant Women Are Not Allowed To Speak

    Screenshot of an online group call out where people question every story and never believe anything shared.

    GhastlyCain Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Couldn’t Possibly Be A Bluff?

    Online group call out post sharing a story about candy hidden in a hat, highlighting disbelief and surprise moments.

    Nigga-HUGE-Penis Report

    6points
    POST

    If something crazy happens to you, your first impulse might be to tweet about it or share a video on TikTok detailing your experience. But you have to understand that not everyone will take your word as gospel. Is it worth the risk of being called a liar, even if you’re telling the truth? You might want to have some receipts to back up your story. And if anyone calls you out, well, you can call them out right back in the Nothing Ever Happens group.
    #22

    This Does Actually Exist

    Online group call out people who question stories with blind cat owner sharing a supportive message.

    arrogantindiciveness Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Little Girls Never Make Fun Of Anyone

    Social media post calling out people who question every story and never believe anything online.

    HalleShadrake Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    As A Waitress , I Can Confirm I Still Have A Sense Of Humor

    Person sharing a dad joke in a social media post, highlighting humor and online group call out people who question stories.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these entertaining true stories, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you believe 100%, and feel free to share any of your own unbelievably true stories in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another piece from Bored Panda featuring even more wild yet true tales, we recommend reading this article next! 
    #25

    How Is This At All Unbelievable

    Online group call out people who question every story and never believe messages about Uber Eats grandma ordering food.

    Mossy_is_fine Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Because No One Could Possibly Be At The Same Church!

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing a story questioned by an online group that doubts every story and rarely believes anything.

    noblecrab98 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Because People Never End Up Separated On A Flight, Right?

    Reddit post from an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Mildacute_Terry Report

    5points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think my wife is the OP!

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    This Planet Has Not, And Will Never Experience Anyone Sleep Talking

    Screenshot of a humorous online group call out post about people who question every story and never believe anything.

    CouchPryor Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The doubter has probably never been married. Mr. Multa Nocte has the damnedest dreams sometimes and will occasionally call out in his sleep about some pretty funny things.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Theres No Way Someone Commented On Instagram!

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out people who question every story and never believe anything online.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Nobody Has Ever Enjoyed Teaching And Talked About Loving Their Adorable Students

    Screenshot of an online group call out post about people who question every story and never believe anything.

    immunetoyourshit Report

    5points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got to pretend to be a farmer while giving out pumpkins to my (teacher) daughter's second grade class. I can attest to the cuteness factor; and I love any teacher who still sees it after a day shepherding these little learners. I've worked hard my whole life--very hard--but teachers work harder every day than the hardest day I've ever worked. Thank you, teachers everywhere.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #31

    Because Professors Don’t Give Their Students Nicknames

    Online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything in a humorous social media post.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Because People Are Never Forgetful Or Tired After A Long Day

    Screenshot of an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything in a social media post.

    JackiiX Report

    5points
    POST
    crystala1978 avatar
    Crystal Spencer
    Crystal Spencer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this because approx 3 months ago, my baby, Tiny Bits, was taking a nap. He's old and as I was getting ready to walk out the door I decided he looked so sweet and peaceful, I shouldn't bother him. Got to the vet, walked in, checked in and sat down before I realized what I had done. I'm only 47.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Parents Always Know What Their Kid Wants No Matter What

    Screenshot of an online group call out post where someone shares a story about dealing with a skeptical customer.

    electricslenser Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Native American Kids Exist???

    Screenshot of an online group post calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    ImN0TACh05InGBeGg3R Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is brilliant and sad at the same time.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    15 Year Olds Are Never Creative

    Teen dressed as Shield Agent handing out cards, shared in an online group that calls out skeptics and non-believers.

    pain198400 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    People Never Have Vivid, Funny Dreams

    Screenshot of a social media post in an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Apparently Nobody Says Awkward Stuff By Accident At Family Gatherings

    Screenshot of a text message about a quirky coming out story shared in an online group questioning every story and belief.

    tpsy_sk Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    No Way A Toddler Can Say "Human"

    Social media group call out people who question every story and never believe anything in online discussions.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Witty response fabricated for social media sarcasm cred, but you didn't actually write it

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    Can Confirm This Does Happen

    Screenshot of an online group call out targeting people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Toemuncher696 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    High School Boys Are Never Unsupportive Of Women’s Ambitions

    Online group call out people who question every story with images of a woman achieving her NASA engineering dream.

    Soila_Burns Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Cause Kids Never Develop Weird Interests Or Do Weird Things

    Social media post from online group discussing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    AdditionalTheory Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Met A Homeschooled Kid

    Social media exchange showing a user call out people who question every story and never believe anything online.

    Buzz-Killz Report

    4points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It IS made up, by someone whose world is obviously limited. While home-schooling is not for every student--even in the same family--there's no caricature that holds up in the real world. My son and daughter were both home-schooled so the four of us could travel where I went to teach and speak and work. While homeschooling isn't the best idea for every child, it was perfect for our family. My daughter and son are both accomplished in their fields, well-versed in relationships and well-adjusted to the world.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    I Don't Think This Needs An Explanation

    Hand holding tangerine slices next to tangerine peel resembling a black metal band logo in online group discussion.

    aurumore Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    How Can You Think This Is Made Up???

    Screenshot of a Reddit post in an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Juguchan Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    People Who Know Memes Never Use Them Irl Because Fun And Slang Is Prohibited

    Reddit post from r/thatHappened about writers bonding over a Spiderman meme, illustrating people who question every story.

    illuminalice Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Socks

    Friends wearing matching odd socks at home illustrating the group call out of people who question every story.

    Mint9000 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Because Kids Dont Colour

    Screenshot of online group call out people who question every story with a child coloring a tattoo on her mother's arm.

    InfinantN1nja74 Report

    4points
    POST
    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    she just used markers and coloured the tat in? am i missing something

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    I Mean Come On

    Reddit post from an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Clamroid Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    People Can’t Have Fun At Work

    Screenshot of an online group post discussing how some people question every story and never believe anything.

    Alarmed-Glass-2650 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Something Leopards Something Faces

    Screenshot of an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything on Twitter.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Humans Are Never Awful People!

    Screenshot of an online group call out post sharing skepticism about stories and questioning their truth.

    AtrociousAtNames Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you still couldn't chase him and knock him down?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    What Is So Unbelievable About This?

    Screenshot of an online group callout post about people who question every story and never believe anything.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    All Children Are Evil

    Social media post showing a story shared in an online group calling out people who question every story.

    AndiiLovesBread Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Apparently Friends Can’t Support Each Other

    Screenshot of a social media post from an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    xXSwankyDankyXx Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    A 12 Year Old Isn't An Infant

    Screenshot of an online group post questioning the logic behind trusting every story and never believing anything.

    jaboiboiboi Report

    3points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also love to watch Forensic Files, kiddo. My wasband used to say he had to sleep with one eye open.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Because People Can’t Accept Trans People

    Screenshot of an online group call out discussing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    spoopy_elliot Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear - now we are going to have to hear a bunch of c‍r‍a‍p from Nathan's stalker "Joshua" about his inability to stretch his brain to understand transsexuals. Ho hum.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Because People Can't Be Friendly Towards Each Other

    Screenshot of an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything post about a Starbucks encounter.

    domofarted Report

    3points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I second the good father.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #58

    Because Kids Can't Be Nice, I Guess?

    Screenshot of an online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything on Reddit.

    brasilhatli Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    An 11yo Couldn't Use The Word “Reinstated”???

    Screenshot of an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything in a social media post.

    bejgkv Report

    3points
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I don't believe it, either, because I'm way past 40 and I'm still having trouble with resintated... raintased... rentsated...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    12 Year Olds Are Incapable Of Making Clever Jokes

    Screenshot of an online group callout criticizing people who question every story and never believe anything shared.

    Kaincee Report

    3points
    POST
    spinosparkle avatar
    TheGayUmbrella
    TheGayUmbrella
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I totally would've pulled that at twelve

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Because Kids Can’t Come Up With A Game

    Screenshot of an online group callout post questioning the believability of a Shrek mask game story.

    flamingtrashbasket Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Women Aren't Under Attack In America

    Screenshot of an online group call out discussing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    CardboardChampion Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Literally One Of The Most Mundane Interactions I've Ever Read Online. It's Clear To Me That Some People Have Never Met A Child Before

    Screenshot of a Reddit post from r/thatHappened discussing questioning stories and disbelief in a humorous online group.

    RPGMaster1100 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Right, Because No One Is Nice Ever

    Redacted Reddit post from an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Line69420 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    No One Has Ever Made A Joke

    Text post with an emoji, joking about Uber riders who question every story and never believe anything.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    I've Heard 7th Graders Saying Stuff Like This

    Online group call out people who question every story and never believe anything in a social media discussion screenshot.

    finneganthealien Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kid is going places. If Trump hears about it that place will be a juvenile detention facility.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #67

    But This Is Completely Reasonable

    Screenshot of a Reddit post humorously addressing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    eggybread_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Kids Never Mimic What They Hear And Repeat It When Their Parents Like It

    Reddit post from thatHappened about a 5-year-old Star Wars fan saying a famous line with pride.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Friends Can’t Have Fun With Each Other?

    A viral post from an online group calling out people who question every story with a vegan Easter egg prank.

    Thatannoyingturtle Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Because Dogs Cant Chew On Anything

    A dog wrapped in a blanket hole with a funny caption from an online group calling out people who question every story.

    LonerWolf27 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Photoshop? Oh Man I Had To Use Gimp When I Was Twelve... No One Ever Cracks Software

    Screenshot from an online group call out post showing people questioning stories with a humorous Photoshop example.

    Str_ngeDaddy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    8-Year-Olds Can’t… Speak Or Have Ideas Or Opinions. What Can They Even Do At This Point

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing how an online group calls out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Weird_BisexualPerson Report

    2points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid's on to something there...

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Seems Completely Possible

    Screenshot of an online group call out post criticizing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    Frikkity_Frik_Frik Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    B-But Kids Are Stupid, Right?

    Screenshot of an online group call out post about questioning every story and not believing anything easily.

    Aro2005 Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Because Teacher's Dont Have A Sense Of Humor

    Screenshot of a Reddit post in an online group calling out people who question every story and never believe anything.

    joewastal Report

    2points
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope on this one. Did an image search b/c drawing is way too skilled - it shows up elsewhere, though not with any credit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Because Kids Won’t Misunderstand Anything, Ever

    Screenshot of an online group callout discussing people who question every story and never believe anything.

    mariejnoonan Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    How Utterly Impossible! A Funny Moment In A Family?!

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an online group call out people who question every story and never believe.

    YeetusToDefeatusLion Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!