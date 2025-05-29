“He Was Freezing”: Man Who Has Kids Himself Is Terrified By How Roommate’s Guest Treats Her Kid
When you become a parent, staying alert to a child’s well-being can feel like second nature.
So when this Redditor saw how his roommate’s guest was treating her own toddler during a visit, he was stunned. As a dad himself, he couldn’t ignore the signs: the child was left crying for hours while the mother partied, eventually ending up curled on the floor in nothing but a diaper.
At one point, he stepped in to comfort the boy—but now he’s left wondering: does what he witnessed justify a call to CPS?
The man was disturbed by how his roommate’s guest treated her toddler
Now he’s wondering if he should report her to CPS
Many readers urged him to make the call, saying it was the right thing to do
Others, however, argued against it, claiming CPS wouldn’t actually help
Ultimately, the man decided to make the report
Poor child. If,that child gets neglected now, when he grows up, he will feel like he won't be ever to be loved. Glad OP decided to call CPS.
