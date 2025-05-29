“He Was Freezing”: Man Who Has Kids Himself Is Terrified By How Roommate’s Guest Treats Her Kid

When you become a parent, staying alert to a child’s well-being can feel like second nature.

So when this Redditor saw how his roommate’s guest was treating her own toddler during a visit, he was stunned. As a dad himself, he couldn’t ignore the signs: the child was left crying for hours while the mother partied, eventually ending up curled on the floor in nothing but a diaper.

At one point, he stepped in to comfort the boy—but now he’s left wondering: does what he witnessed justify a call to CPS?

The man was disturbed by how his roommate’s guest treated her toddler

Image credits: Helena Lopes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Now he’s wondering if he should report her to CPS

Image credits: Panagiotis Falcos / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Callum Hill / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Many readers urged him to make the call, saying it was the right thing to do

Others, however, argued against it, claiming CPS wouldn’t actually help

Ultimately, the man decided to make the report

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)