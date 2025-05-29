Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Was Freezing”: Man Who Has Kids Himself Is Terrified By How Roommate’s Guest Treats Her Kid
Crying toddler reaching out to an adult's hand, highlighting concern about how roommateu2019s guest treats her kid.
Parenting

“He Was Freezing”: Man Who Has Kids Himself Is Terrified By How Roommate’s Guest Treats Her Kid

When you become a parent, staying alert to a child’s well-being can feel like second nature.

So when this Redditor saw how his roommate’s guest was treating her own toddler during a visit, he was stunned. As a dad himself, he couldn’t ignore the signs: the child was left crying for hours while the mother partied, eventually ending up curled on the floor in nothing but a diaper.

At one point, he stepped in to comfort the boy—but now he’s left wondering: does what he witnessed justify a call to CPS?

    The man was disturbed by how his roommate’s guest treated her toddler

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Now he’s wondering if he should report her to CPS

    Image credits: Panagiotis Falcos / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Callum Hill / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymous

    Many readers urged him to make the call, saying it was the right thing to do

    Others, however, argued against it, claiming CPS wouldn’t actually help

    Ultimately, the man decided to make the report

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor child. If,that child gets neglected now, when he grows up, he will feel like he won't be ever to be loved. Glad OP decided to call CPS.

