Winning the lottery is a dream that millions of people around the world hold close to their hearts.

But the prospect of suddenly coming into unimaginable wealth, with the power to fulfill lifelong desires and secure financial freedom, can be incredibly overwhelming.

One particular teenager has experienced firsthand the unexpected challenges that can come from a jackpot win, living a dream that has turned out to be too good to be true.

Callie Rogers, who became the UK’s youngest lotto winner at 16, issued some warnings as she struggled with mental health after becoming a millionaire

Image credits: Phil Noble/Getty Images

In 2003, Callie Rogers became the youngest lotto winner at the age of 16 in the United Kingdom when she secured her substantial fortune.

Now at the age of 33, having won £1.875 million, she says her life underwent a profound transformation back then.

Callie allocated over half a million pounds towards purchasing homes for herself and her family, while an additional £550,000 was expended on clothing, tattoos, and travel experiences.

However, over the course of nearly two decades, the mom-of-four has reportedly depleted her entire prize money.

Image credits: This Morning

During that period, Callie held a job as a shop assistant at her nearby Co-op, earning a wage of £3.60 per hour.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Callie said: “I did not want that much money. I was in foster care and for the first time in a long time, I was really settled and really happy.

“At 16 you do not know what is ahead of you, because by God, I did not expect any of that. I asked the Co-op if I could have my old job back.”

Image credits: This Morning

Following her lottery victory, the Cumbria resident experienced a period of depression, which eventually pushed her to attempt suicide.

In a prior appearance on ITV’s This Morning a few years back, she disclosed that she struggles with trust issues directly linked to her newfound wealth.

The lottery recipient previously shared that she was relentlessly pursued by “fake friends” who were solely interested in her wealth.

Callie recalled: “I would give money to distant relatives and friends of friends. I loaned £20,000 here, and £13,000 there. I would never get it back.

“People asked for money for new cars and I would help out. It was a soft touch.

“Now I realize what they were like. I was exploited because of my age. I had a lot of fake relationships.”

You can watch Callie’s interview on This Morning below:

As a result of her suicide attempt at the age of 21, Callie started offering cautionary pieces of advice to other potential lottery participants.

Subsequently, in 2021, the minimum age for participation in the National Lottery was raised from 16 to 18.

Now leading a more content life and pursuing her goal of becoming a nurse, Callie has aspired for her own children to never consider playing the lottery.

“Overnight I went from carefree child to adult. All these years on, it still gets dragged up,” Callie said.

She continued: “Even when I go for job interviews, I am thinking about it. I suffer from such bad anxiety when I am going to meet new people.

“It preys on my mind, what a new partner’s family will think of me, or even new friends. I still get abuse just because of who I am.”

Image credits: Callie Rogers

Carrie’s story wasn’t an isolated case, as other individuals who have experienced the life-changing stroke of luck have come to deeply regret their newfound fortunes.

Steve Thompson, a 46-year-old former bodybuilder who won £105 million in the EuroMillions lottery in 2019 was reportedly said to be missing his old life.

The West Sussex native, along with his wife Lenka, decided to leave behind their humble £150,000 three-bedroom terraced home and relocate to an opulent £4.5 million expansive estate in Kent.

A source close to Steve told The Sun: “Steve obviously feels really lucky to be in the position he’s in.

“But nothing could’ve prepared him for the change in his life after he won the EuroMillions.

“He’s a very modest, humble bloke and loved his life as a builder.

“Steve misses the job and all that comes with it, like the great lads he worked with and the brilliant banter they had together on site.”

Callie spent around £550,000 on clothing, tattoos, and travel experiences

Image credits: Callie Rogers

Jane Park became Britain’s youngest EuroMillions winner in 2013 at the age of 17.

However, appearing on an episode of the US TV show Dr Phil, the Scottish winner said she was too young to handle the unwelcome presence of stalkers, menacing death threats, and the adverse scrutiny from the media.

Jane had also admitted that the sudden fortune had “destroyed” her life.

At the time of her interview with Dr Phil, she said: “I wish I’d never won it, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

The lotto winner also allocated thousands on gifts for “distant relatives and friends of friends,” some of whom are no longer in her life

Image credits: Callie Rogers

Other times, the sudden and massive change in financial circumstances has affected people’s family dynamics.

Gareth and Catherine Bull, residents of Nottinghamshire, secured a remarkable £40.6 million EuroMillions prize back in 2012.

However, in 2017, Catherine, aged 40, was photographed without her wedding ring, sparking speculations about a potential divorce.

It came to light that Gareth had reportedly entered into a nine-month romantic involvement with another woman, Donna Desporte, during a lads’ vacation in Tenerife, where she managed a bar on the island.

As a consequence, the couple finalized their divorce in October of that same year.

While Callie may have used her fortune up, some people pointed to the fact that she had made smart investments

According to Psychreg, winning the lottery can put a strain on an individual’s relationships as they may find that people treat them differently once they find out about their wealth, or they may struggle to know who they can trust.

This can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, which can be detrimental to mental health, the website stated.

Moreover, the website mentions that winning such an enormous amount of money can lead to financial anxiety, as a lotto winner may have to make decisions about how to manage their money, and they may be worried about losing it all.

