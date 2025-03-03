Woman Calls Her Hospital Roommate Ugly, Gets Shut Down In The Most Satisfying Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking multiple languages is like having a secret superpower. It broadens your horizons, sharpens your brain, and, best of all, lets you pick up on things others think you can’t.

This Redditor put that skill to great use when her hospital roommate threw some not-so-subtle insults about her appearance, convinced they would go unnoticed. A perfectly timed response made sure she knew otherwise.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman threw out some rude remarks about her hospital roommate in a foreign language, assuming she wouldn’t understand

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Until a single, polite response proved her wrong

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: _opossumsaurus

Readers felt sorry that the author had to go through that experience

ADVERTISEMENT

And many chimed in with their own stories of catching people off guard in the most satisfying way