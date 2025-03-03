Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Calls Her Hospital Roommate Ugly, Gets Shut Down In The Most Satisfying Way
Woman Calls Her Hospital Roommate Ugly, Gets Shut Down In The Most Satisfying Way

Speaking multiple languages is like having a secret superpower. It broadens your horizons, sharpens your brain, and, best of all, lets you pick up on things others think you can’t.

This Redditor put that skill to great use when her hospital roommate threw some not-so-subtle insults about her appearance, convinced they would go unnoticed. A perfectly timed response made sure she knew otherwise.

Read the full story below.

    The woman threw out some rude remarks about her hospital roommate in a foreign language, assuming she wouldn’t understand

    Until a single, polite response proved her wrong

    Image credits: _opossumsaurus

    Readers felt sorry that the author had to go through that experience

    And many chimed in with their own stories of catching people off guard in the most satisfying way

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Apatheist Account2
    3 minutes ago

    Possible mistranslation? What language course teaches a word such as "ugly" in the beginning? I did 7 years of French and couldn't tell you what the word is without looking it up.

